J Balvin speaks up about ‘anxiety and depression’ 

Gigi, Bella Hadid lead birthday wishes for Kendall Jenner

DUBAI: US model and reality television star Kendall Jenner turned 25 this week and part-Palestinian sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the first to celebrate their friend on her special day.

“Happy, happy birthday my monk! (sic)” Gigi wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a sweet picture of the friends in an embrace. “I love you!” she captioned another throwback of the pair backstage during a past Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Hadid also took the opportunity to urge her followers to go out and vote during her birthday tribute to Jenner. “Go celebrate Kenny’s bday at the polls plz (sic),” she said.

Gigi and Bella Hadid shared birthday messages on Instagram Stories. Instagram

The new mother went on to share a video of herself riding her horse, stating that she wishes that she could celebrate Jenner’s birthday together “like this.”

Gigi's younger sister, Bella, also took to her Instagram Story to share her favorite pictures of the birthday girl. “Happiest bday Kagey Poo (sic),” Bella wrote on Instagram. “I shall take you out to celebrate very soon!”

In the next slide, the model shared another photo of Jenner and herself, writing: “This is a real-life picture Daniel took of KJ and I yelling at each other but we made up 5 minutes later so it’s all good.” She also wrote: “Just bringing the legendary moment back because no moment tops it.”

Hadid also posted a collage of pictures of the pair on various vacations together, referring to Jenner as the “best travel buddy.”

The Hadids and Jenner share more in common than just being best friends. They’re actually connected through an intricate string of marriages — the Hadids’ mother, Yolanda Hadid, married David Foster in 2011, who was previously married to Linda Thompson, the ex-wife of Jenner’s father.

Jenner rang in her 25th birthday at Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood over the weekend by way of a lavish, star-studded party that was attended by Justin and Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, Jaden Smith and more.

The party set off social media backlash, with many people criticizing the model for hosting a party amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her mother Kris Jenner addressed the backlash. Speaking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Kris said that everyone on the guestlist was tested prior to attending the event and added, “All we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing.”