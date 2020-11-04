You are here

Italy to impose anti-coronavirus night curfew

Above, owners of pubs, bars, restaurant affected by the measures to contain the coronavirus protest in front of the Regione Lazio headquarters in Rome on Oct. 28, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 04 November 2020
AFP

  • Italy’s 20 regions will be classed with a three-tier system – red, orange and green – with the red states facing the most restrictive measures
AFP

ROME: Italy’s prime minister has signed a decree to enforce a nationwide night curfew from 10:00p.m. on Thursday to stop the resurgence of coronavirus, media reported.
Giuseppe Conte was expected to detail other anti-virus measures, such as shutting shopping centers, which will remain in force until Dec. 3.
The reports say that Italy’s 20 regions will be classed with a three-tier system – red, orange and green – with the red states facing the most restrictive measures.
The curfew will run from 10:00p.m. until 5:00a.m. across the country.
The regionalized approach means Conte’s government is resisting a blanket nationwide lockdown approach, which has been adopted by countries including France, Ireland and England.
Over the last week, Italy has been hit by a series of fairly small but sometimes violent demonstrations in cities against previously announced shutdown measures, such as the closure of bars and restaurants.

Swiss say two arrested men were friends of Vienna gunman

Reuters

  • Swiss police arrested two men, aged 18 and 24, on Tuesday in the town of Winterthur, 20 kilometers from the border with Germany
  • Both men, whose names have not been released, are already the subject of two criminal cases being prosecuted by the Swiss attorney general’s office
Reuters

ZURICH: Swiss authorities confirmed on Wednesday that two men arrested near Zurich were “obviously friends” of a gunman who killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna and said police were investigating the full extent of their relationship with him.

Austrian police shot dead the gunman soon after he opened fire on Monday night on crowded bars in the city center. They identified him as Kujtim Fejzulai, 20, a convicted extremist who had dual Austrian and North Macedonian nationality.

Swiss police arrested two men, aged 18 and 24, on Tuesday in the town of Winterthur, which has become a focus of concern over incidents of radicalism in recent years. Austrian police have arrested 14 people as they try to establish whether Fejzulai had any accomplices.

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, in a panel discussion shown on the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper’s website, said the two arrested men were “obviously friends” of the gunman. She said they had met “in person” but did not say when.

“The suspect in Vienna and the two men who were arrested in Winterthur knew each other,” a spokesman for Keller-Sutter’s ministry told Reuters in an email on Wednesday. “Authorities are investigating in close coordination the nature of their relationship.”

Both men, whose names have not been released, are already the subject of two criminal cases being prosecuted by the Swiss attorney general’s office (OAG) and which were opened in 2018 and 2019. The older man is a suspect in one of those cases.

Winterthur, once a prominent industrial center about 20 kilometers from the border with Germany, was the site of a now-shuttered mosque that officials said had attracted preachers who espoused “hate speech.”

Several young people from the Winterthur area who were linked to the mosque traveled to Syria to fight with Daesh. Membership and support of the militant group is outlawed in Switzerland.

In September, a man Swiss media dubbed the “Emir of Winterthur” and described as a leading militant in Switzerland, was sentenced to 50 months in prison for ties to Daesh.

Switzerland has largely been spared extremist violence, but authorities are concerned that the kind of attacks seen in neighboring France, Germany and now Austria could also occur on Swiss territory.

The OAG said on Wednesday that a fatal stabbing of a Portuguese man in September in the town of Morges, in western Switzerland, was still being investigated for a possible “terrorist motive.”
A Swiss-Turkish national has been arrested.

