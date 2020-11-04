ROME: Italy’s prime minister has signed a decree to enforce a nationwide night curfew from 10:00p.m. on Thursday to stop the resurgence of coronavirus, media reported.
Giuseppe Conte was expected to detail other anti-virus measures, such as shutting shopping centers, which will remain in force until Dec. 3.
The reports say that Italy’s 20 regions will be classed with a three-tier system – red, orange and green – with the red states facing the most restrictive measures.
The curfew will run from 10:00p.m. until 5:00a.m. across the country.
The regionalized approach means Conte’s government is resisting a blanket nationwide lockdown approach, which has been adopted by countries including France, Ireland and England.
Over the last week, Italy has been hit by a series of fairly small but sometimes violent demonstrations in cities against previously announced shutdown measures, such as the closure of bars and restaurants.
Italy to impose anti-coronavirus night curfew
https://arab.news/cdk92
Italy to impose anti-coronavirus night curfew
- Italy’s 20 regions will be classed with a three-tier system – red, orange and green – with the red states facing the most restrictive measures
ROME: Italy’s prime minister has signed a decree to enforce a nationwide night curfew from 10:00p.m. on Thursday to stop the resurgence of coronavirus, media reported.