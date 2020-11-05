You are here

  • Home
  • THE BREAKDOWN Hayat Nazer — ‘Lady Liberty of Lebanon’

THE BREAKDOWN Hayat Nazer — ‘Lady Liberty of Lebanon’

Hayat Nazer is a Lebanese artist and activist. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uwwp

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

THE BREAKDOWN Hayat Nazer — ‘Lady Liberty of Lebanon’

  • The Lebanese artist and activist discusses her new sculpture near Port of Beirut, constructed using debris from the August 4 explosion there
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: On the day of the explosion, I was on my way to Beirut. I was shocked and in denial. I couldn’t believe what happened. I called for volunteers through my social media, providing them with brooms to go to people’s homes and help them clean up.

We went to their homes to remove the broken glass, adjust their furniture and fix damaged doors. We didn’t know where to put the pieces of glass, so I took them home, which is also my atelier.

Before the explosion, I had begun this sculpture, which was about a woman as a vase. I heard the song “Lady of the World, O Beirut,” which was moving and made me think that Beirut is a woman, for many reasons.

I saw the destruction and broken glass all around me and started putting them in this sculpture, which I remade. I included a red blanket of mine — its red color symbolizes blood and those who died.

I wanted to include a clock and, by coincidence, I found a broken one on the ground — stopped at 6:08 — and placed it in the sculpture. I also went into people’s homes in the Karantina, Gemmayze, and Mar Mikhael areas, asking them to give me broken things that they didn’t need anymore.

I would tell them that I wanted to collaborate with them. In my work, I always loved the idea of collaboration — hand in hand, just like how we have to build this country together.

I wanted to create a memorial, so they gave me their most valuable objects that brought tears to my eyes. A man gave me a toy he used to play with when he was young, a woman gave me a shell that she kept from the days of the civil war, and another woman gave me a lighter that she saved and polished. It belonged to her husband, who was killed in the war.

I would like to take these people’s memories and make a bigger memorial — a replica of this statue — because this explosion was enormous, affecting Lebanon and all of us.

Topics: Hayat Nazer Lady Liberty of Lebanon

Sudan holds first unisex fashion shows after Bashir ouster

Updated 04 November 2020
AFP

Sudan holds first unisex fashion shows after Bashir ouster

  • Spectator Sawsan Hassan recalled how policemen under Bashir used to stop her for simply not wearing a headscarf
  • A decade ago, Hassan had attended a fashion show in Sudan that ended with organisers and models behind bars
Updated 04 November 2020
AFP

KHARTOUM: In a move that would have been almost unthinkable under ousted president Omar Al-Bashir, Sudanese designers have organised a series of mixed-gender fashion shows to present their new lines.
The shows in upmarket Khartoum hotels saw female and male models parading down the catwalk together for the first time since before Bashir seized power more than three decades ago.
"In the old days, it was very difficult to organise a show like this. One would not dream of getting approval for it from authorities," Sudanese designer Khaled Onsa told AFP.
"We used to face repression instead, but now we are ruled by a system that guarantees public freedoms."
Bashir, a general who seized power in a coup in 1989, ruled Sudan with an iron fist until his ouster in a palace coup in April last year following months of mass protests on the streets.
He imposed a harsh form of Islamic law, criminalising everything from drinking alcohol to women wearing clothes deemed as "revealing".
The transitional government installed after his overthrow has set about dismantling his legacy of repression.
It scrapped Sudan's 1996 public order laws which empowered policemen to take action against people dressed "indecently".
Female designer Nermin Awad Sharif, who organised one of the shows, said there had never been much opposition to such events among the people.
"What we offer are outfits that everyone will accept," she told AFP. "I don't think anyone in Sudanese society would object to them."
Model Barza Mostafa said the show was an opportunity to introduce fashion to the Sudanese people and Sudan to the fashion world.
"We want to introduce the world to our culture," she said. "Previously, people did not understand the idea of a fashion show but now we can see the audience watching and interacting."
Spectator Sawsan Hassan recalled how policemen under Bashir used to stop her for simply not wearing a headscarf.
A decade ago, Hassan had attended a fashion show in Sudan that ended with organisers and models behind bars.
"Some were even flogged," she said.
Designer Hossam Mohamed Ahmed believes the shows are testament to the spirit of change in Sudan.
"I can now show people my designs. It was impossible before," he said.
Mahid Muhammad, who attended one of the shows with his three sisters, proudly showed short video clips he had taken with his mobile phone.
"This is Sudan in its full freedom," he said.

Topics: Sudan fashion

Related

Business & Economy
Sudan, UAE sign MoU to construct solar energy plants with a capacity of 500 mw
Middle-East
Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia restart Nile mega-dam talks

Latest updates

THE BREAKDOWN Hayat Nazer — ‘Lady Liberty of Lebanon’
Sri Lanka lifting pandemic curfew to aid economy
France fighting Islamist extremism, not Islam: Macron
Houthis blamed for resurgence of infant polio in Yemen
Poll chancers: social media sites have limited success in blocking phony US election claims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.