You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to host Formula 1 race in 2021

Saudi Arabia to host Formula 1 race in 2021

1 / 5
Saudi Arabia announced Thursday that it will host the Formula 1 Grand Prix in its Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah in Nov. 2021. (Ministry of Sport)
2 / 5
Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal announces the race on Thursday. (Supplied)
3 / 5
Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal announced the race on Thursday. (Supplied)
4 / 5
Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal announced the race on Thursday. (Supplied)
5 / 5
Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Formula 1 Group CEO Chase Carey and the chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal pose for a photo. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6e7pw

Updated 6 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

Saudi Arabia to host Formula 1 race in 2021

  • Prestige event puts Kingdom in driving seat as global sports center, minister says
  • Prince Abdul Aziz: Welcome to Formula 1 and welcome to the champions
Updated 6 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that it will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in its Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah in November, 2021.

Announcing the race in a ceremony on the Jeddah waterfront, Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said that the high-profile event will increase tourist numbers to the Kingdom. 

“Welcome to Formula 1 and welcome to the champions,” Prince Abdul Aziz said.

He said that the race will help the Kingdom become a center for international sporting events. 

“We realize the extent to which the people of Saudi Arabia are keen to always be at the center of the most important sporting and international events, especially that this is the first opportunity to follow Formula 1 races on Saudi land,” the minister said.

“Formula 1 races will be a great opportunity in the future to further promote positive developments in society, provide more options to enrich the life of our community and encourage it to test new experiences,” Prince Abdul Aziz added.

The race will be held in the Kingdom as part of a 15-year partnership between the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and Formula 1.

The Jeddah Corniche will be the start and end point of the race, and a variety of recreational and cultural events will add to spectators’ enjoyment. 

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said that the Kingdom is well qualified to host events such as the Formula 1 race.

Saudi Arabia has “learned a lot from hosting the Dakar Rally, the electric Formula E series,” and other sporting events during the past two years, he said.  
The CEO and executive chairman of the Formula 1 Group, Chase Carey, welcomed the announcement. 

“Saudi Arabia is growing tremendously to become a major center for sport in the world, and this is evident through the many international events it had held in past years, and now it will host one of the Formula 1 tours,” Carey said. 

He said the Kingdom “is a very important region for us,” adding that about 70 percent of the Saudi population is under 30.

“That is why we are excited to communicate and interact with them, and enhance their great passion for Formula 1,” the CEO added. 

The Saudi Grand Prix appears on the provisional F1 calendar for 2021 that has been distributed to race teams. It is expected to be the penultimate race of the 2021 season, which will end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit.

Jeddah will host the Saudi race until a new purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is completed in 2023.

Topics: Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Related

Sport
Saudi Arabia to unveil new international sporting event on Thursday
Sport
Recce underway for all-new Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021 route

One for the record books: the world’s oldest pro basketball player is a Saudi

Updated 05 November 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

One for the record books: the world’s oldest pro basketball player is a Saudi

  • Former national team and Ohod Club star Abdulmohsen Al-Muwallad earns global recognition
Updated 05 November 2020
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

MAKKAH: Saudi sports star Abdulmohsen Khalaf Al-Muwallad has been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest professional basketball player.

He played his first game for Ohod Club in 1979 and, after spending 36 years with the Madinah-based team, he was 51 years and 335 days old when he played his final game on May 22, 2015.

Al-Muwallad, who was born in Madinah in 1963, said he offers his achievement as a gift to the Kingdom’s leadership and the great Saudi people.

He said that the longevity of his career was in part thanks to the support he had received from family, friends, officials and the media, who encouraged him throughout his career. He also said he had continually trained and worked hard to maintain high levels of fitness, and used to ask permission to practice alone outside of formal training sessions. He also avoided late nights and did not smoke, he added, because they are bad habits that often cut sporting careers short.

Al-Muwallad, who graduated from the university in 1990 and works as a physical education teacher in Madinah, added that players should not neglect their education in their pursuit of sporting success.

The idea of applying for the world record arose several years ago when it was suggested by friend and colleague Abdul Badi Larry, said Al-Muwallad, but he did not act on it right away as he was still focused on his playing career. In 2018, another friend, Ali Al-Saadi, raised the idea again and, after the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation helped by providing supporting evidence, his record was confirmed.

He said the popularity of basketball in Madinah had grown in the early days as a result of the poor quality of soccer in the city.

“We, the Ohod club, were able to win the league and the cup for eight consecutive years, in addition to various Gulf cups, which increased the interest in the game,” he added.

Al-Muwallad won a number of awards and honors during his time at Ohod Club, including local, regional and Asian titles. He also scored an incredible 82 points in a single game when he was a teenager.

“Basketball was different when I started playing,” he said. “Team play was more dominant back then. Sport … is very different now; dedicated media and TV channels were not a thing in my early days. I am hoping younger generations make use of what they have nowadays.”

Known as “Mohsen,” Al-Muwallad began his playing career in the first junior league in Saudi Arabia, which was established in 1979, and his team bagged third place. The same year, he won three championships at city level and one at Olympic level.

Quickly promoted to the first team, Mohsen enjoyed many years of success during which he helped his side win 15 First League Championships, 14 cups, three Alnokhbah Championships, four Gulf Championships, and third place in the Arab Basketball Championship in Lebanon.

He was selected for the Saudi national team in 1986, at the age of 20, and retired from international duty in 2005.

Individual honors he received include six Best Saudi Player awards. He also received the FIBA Asia Cup for his contributions to the growth of the sport, and was honored by the Oman Basketball Association as the oldest player participating in the Gulf Cup in 2013, and by the Arab Federation of Basketball in 2014 in Rabat for the same reason.

In the Alnokhbah Championship, the Elite Championship, in 2004 he won the award for Championship Top Scorer and the Most Triple Scores, as well as Best Saudi Player in the tournament and Best Player in the final. He wrapped up the year with an award for Best Player in the Arab Police Basketball Tournament in Riyadh.

“To be recognized by Guinness World Records is a proud moment and an honor for me as a Saudi and as an Arab,” he said.

Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, confirmed Al-Muwallad’s achievement shortly after naming Ezzeldin Bahader as the world’s oldest active soccer player. He played for 6th of October Club in Cairo, Egypt, at the age of 74 years and 125 days.

Topics: Saudi basketball Guinness World Records Abdulmohsen Al-Muwallad

Related

Special
Sport
Saudi basketball team celebrates first anniversary of sports diplomacy project
Saudi Arabia
Saudi basketball team takes diplomatic approach to sport

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s PIF takes $1.3bn stake in India’s biggest retailer
LIVE: US election decision down to few battleground states
Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks
Saudi Arabia to host Formula 1 race in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.