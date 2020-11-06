German police say raiding flats, offices over Vienna attack

You are here

German police raided apartments and offices over possible links to the Austrian Daesh sympathizer. (File/AFP)
BERLIN: German police said Friday they are raiding apartments and offices over possible links to the Austrian Daesh sympathizer who went on a deadly gun rampage in central Vienna.
The sites that were searched in the northeast of the country belong to four people who “are not believed to be involved in the attack,” said the federal criminal agency (BKA).
“But there may be links to the alleged assassin,” it added on Twitter.
The searches were carried out on a request from the Austrian authorities and were aimed at “securing material that could be proof.”
“Two of the individuals are believed to have met the suspected assailant in July 2020 in Vienna,” the agency added.
The gunman, identified as 20-year-old dual Austrian-Macedonian national Kujtim Fejzulai, was killed by police after going on a shooting spree in Vienna on Monday evening that left four people dead.
Austrian police detained 14 people in the wake of the shooting, the first major attack in the country for decades and the first blamed on a militant.
Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine had reported earlier this week that the Vienna attacker had made contact with German Islamists during an attempt to travel to Syria to join the Daesh group.
The investigation has also led to Switzerland, where prosecutors have confirmed that two Swiss men aged 18 and 24 who were arrested Wednesday had already been the targets of criminal cases over terrorism offenses.

France fines Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan for revealing rape accuser’s name

  • Tariq Ramadan, who denies the five rape charges against him, was fined for revealing the woman’s full name in a 2019 book as well as during a TV interview
  • Ramadan, whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, was a professor at Oxford University until he was forced to take leave when rape allegations surfaced
PARIS: A Paris court on Friday fined Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan for disclosing the name of one of several women who have accused him of rape, violating a French law that protects alleged victims from “retaliation and harassment.”

Ramadan, who denies the five rape charges against him, was fined €3,000 ($3,560), with €2,000 suspended, for revealing the woman’s full name in a 2019 book as well as during a TV interview.

The woman, known in French media reports only as “Christelle,” says Ramadan raped her in a hotel room in Lyon, southeast France, in 2009.

Her allegation came shortly after another woman, feminist activist Henda Ayari, also accused him of rape. Those claims were later followed by rape accusations by two other women.

Ramadan, whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, was a professor at Oxford University until he was forced to take leave when the rape allegations surfaced at the height of the “Me Too” movement in 2017.

Last month, prosecutors filed a fifth rape charge against him, involving an alleged assault against Mounia Rabbouj, a former escort.

Her testimony had forced Ramadan, a father of four, to admit to extramarital relations for the first time, but he stressed they were “consensual.”

On Friday, Ramadan and his book’s editor were also ordered to pay “Christelle” €5,000 in damages and interest.

She had argued in court that after failing to halt the book’s publication, the disclosure of her name had become “the cornerstone” of a harassment campaign against her by Ramadan’s supporters.

His lawyers said they would appeal the ruling.

Topics: France Tariq Ramadan Oxford University Muslim Brotherhood

