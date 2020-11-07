You are here

Lebanon’s president seeks evidence behind US sanctions on son-in-law

The US Treasury Department accused Bassil of being at the “forefront of corruption in Lebanon.” (AFP)
Updated 07 November 2020
Reuters

  • Aoun asked Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister to obtain the evidence and documents
  • The sanctions could complicate efforts by Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri to navigate Lebanon’s sectarian politics
BEIRUT: President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that Lebanon would seek evidence and documents from the United States that led Washington to impose sanctions on Gebran Bassil, a prominent Christian politician who is his son-in-law.
The United States on Friday blacklisted Bassil, leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political bloc, accusing him of corruption and ties to the Iranian-backed Shiite Hezbollah movement that Washington deems a terrorist group.
Aoun asked Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister to obtain the evidence and documents that should be submitted to Lebanon’s judiciary “to take the necessary legal measures” if any data is available, said a statement tweeted by the presidency.
Bassil heads the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) founded by Aoun and has served as minister of telecoms, of energy and water and of foreign affairs. He said on Friday that sanctions did not scare him and that he had not been “tempted” by promises.
Hezbollah condemned the US move as blatant interference aimed at forcing “American conditions and dictates” on Lebanon.
The sanctions could complicate efforts by Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri to navigate Lebanon’s sectarian politics and assemble a cabinet to tackle a financial meltdown, the country’s worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war and which is rooted in endemic corruption, waste and mismanagement.
The US Treasury Department accused Bassil of being at the “forefront of corruption in Lebanon.” A senior US official said Bassil’s support for the armed group Hezbollah was “every bit of the motivation” for targeting him for sanctions.
The FPM has a political alliance with Hezbollah, which has become Lebanon’s most powerful political force, and Bassil has defended the group as vital to the defense of Lebanon.
Bassil was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets human rights abuses and corruption around the world.

Topics: Lebanon US lebanon sanctions

Hundreds in Baghdad demand ouster of US troops from Iraq

Updated 07 November 2020
AFP

Hundreds in Baghdad demand ouster of US troops from Iraq

  • The US has sent thousands of troops to Iraq since 2014 to lead an international coalition helping Baghdad fight Daesh
  • Starting in October 2019, rockets regularly targeted those troops as well as diplomats at the US embassy
BAGHDAD: Several hundred protesters gathered in the Iraqi capital on Saturday afternoon to demand US troops leave the country in accordance with a parliament vote earlier this year.
“We will choose resistance if parliament’s vote is not ratified!” read one of the banners at the demonstration, which took place near an entrance to the high-security Green Zone, where the US embassy and other foreign missions are located.
Others carried signs bearing the logo of Hashed Al-Shaabi, a state-sponsored network of armed groups including many supported by Iraq’s powerful neighbor Iran.
Following a US strike on Baghdad in January that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and the Hashed’s deputy head, outraged Iraqi parliamentarians voted to oust all foreign forces deployed in the country.
The US has sent thousands of troops to Iraq since 2014 to lead an international coalition helping Baghdad fight Daesh.
Washington has drawn down those forces in recent months to around 3,000, and other coalition countries have also shrunk their footprint.
Starting in October 2019, rockets regularly targeted those troops as well as diplomats at the US embassy.
Over the summer, there was a marked increase in attacks against coalition logistics convoys using roadside bombs.
Enraged by the ongoing attacks, the US in late September threatened to close its Baghdad embassy and carry out bombing raids against hard-line elements of the Hashed.
Pro-Iran factions announced a temporary truce in October that put an end to the attacks, with no rockets targeting the embassy or foreign troops since.
Iraq has long been caught in the struggle for influence between its two main allies, the US and Iran, with the tug-of-war intensifying under US President Donald Trump.
Baghdad has been closely monitoring the results of the US presidential elections, seeing a change in the White House as a sign that tensions between Washington and Tehran could decrease.

Topics: Iraq US troops

