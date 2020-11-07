You are here

  • Home
  • What’s next? US election verdict is not last step to a Biden White House

What’s next? US election verdict is not last step to a Biden White House

Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral college votes required to become the US president, but there's a long way to go before he sits in the White House's Oval Office. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bh6eq

Updated 07 November 2020
AP

What’s next? US election verdict is not last step to a Biden White House

  • Under a system that’s been tweaked over two centuries, there is still a monthslong timeline
Updated 07 November 2020
AP

WASHINGTON DC: Saturday’s election verdict isn’t the last step in selecting an American president. Under a system that’s been tweaked over two centuries, there is still a monthslong timeline during which the 538-member Electoral College picks the president.
A look at the key steps:
— When American citizens vote for a presidential candidate, they really are voting for electors in their state. Those electors in most cases are committed to support the voters’ candidate of choice. The number of electors is equal to the number of electoral votes held by each state. State laws vary on how electors are selected but, generally, a slate of electors for each party’s candidate is chosen at state party conventions or by a vote of a party’s central committee.
— After Election Day, states count and certify the results of the popular vote. When completed, each governor is required by law to prepare “as soon as practicable” documents known as “Certificates of Ascertainment” of the vote. The certificates list the electors’ names and the number of votes cast for the winner and loser. The certificate, carrying the seal of each state, is sent to the archivist of the United States.
— Dec. 8 is the deadline for resolving election disputes at the state level. All state recounts and court contests over presidential election results are to be completed by this date.
— Dec. 14: Electors vote by paper ballot in their respective states and the District of Columbia. Thirty-three states and D.C. have laws or party regulations requiring electors to vote the same way the popular vote goes in the state, and in some states, electors can even be replaced or subjected to penalties, according to the Congressional Research Service. The votes for president and vice president are counted and the electors sign six “Certificates of the Vote.” The certificates, along with other official papers, are sent by registered mail to various officials, including the president of the Senate.
— Dec. 23: The certificates must be delivered to the designated officials. If they are not delivered, the law provides alternative avenues for getting the results to Washington.
— Jan. 6, 2021: The House and Senate hold a joint session to count the electoral votes. If one ticket has received 270 or more electoral votes, the president of the Senate, currently Vice President Mike Pence, announces the results.
Members of Congress may object to returns from any state as they are announced. Objections must be made in writing by at least one member of the House and one in the Senate. If the objection meets certain requirements, each chamber meets separately to debate the objection for a maximum of two hours. Afterward, each chamber votes to accept or reject the objection. Back in joint session, the results of the respective votes are announced. Any objection to a state’s electoral vote has to be approved by both houses in order for any contested votes to be excluded.
If neither presidential candidate wins at least 270 electoral votes, the House decides the election, based on the 12th Amendment to the Constitution. If required, the House would elect the president through a majority vote.
— Jan. 20: The president-elect is sworn into office on Inauguration Day.

Topics: US Joe Biden USELECTION2020 US2020Election US2020Elections

Related

Update
World
Joe Biden elected US president: US media
Special
World
US election: a roller-coaster count for both the Trump and Biden camps

Joe Biden’s victory a ‘mandate for action’

Updated 08 November 2020
AP
AFP

Joe Biden’s victory a ‘mandate for action’

  • Parties and prayer across US after media predicts Democrat wins presidency
Updated 08 November 2020
AP AFP

WASHINGTON: There were parties and prayers across the US on Saturday after TV networks projected that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency.

In New York City, spontaneous block parties broke out Saturday. People ran out of their buildings, banging on pots. They danced and high-fived with strangers amid honking horns.

People streamed into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, waving signs and taking cellphone pictures.

In Lansing, Michigan, Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators filled the Capitol steps.

Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the US. 

He won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. 

Biden also carried Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to making Trump the first incumbent since George H. W. Bush to lose his bid for a second term.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted,” Biden said on Twitter.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud without providing proof, immediately accused Biden of “rushing to falsely pose as the winner.”

“This election is far from over,” he said in a statement.

State elections officials across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud.

Trump added: “Our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

In recent weeks, Trump has alleged widespread fraud and misconduct in the election.

His comments have drawn bipartisan rebuke from election officials and lawmakers as dangerous attempts to undermine public confidence in the vote.

Former President Bill Clinton tweeted that “America has spoken and democracy has won.” 

The 42nd president also predicted Biden and Harris would “serve all of us and bring us all together.”

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, said in a statement that he and his wife, Rosalynn, are “proud” of the Democrats’ “well-run campaign and seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”

Hillary Clinton congratulated the “history making ticket” of Biden and Harris upon their victory over President Trump.

Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, called the election “a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.”

Harris will become the first woman to hold national office. 

Clinton was the first woman to be a major party nominee for president. 

She won almost 3 million more votes than Trump but fell short in key battleground states to lose the Electoral College.

Harris said she and Biden have a lot of work to do.

Harris made the comments in a tweet on Saturday. She said: “This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump is a “mandate for action.”

The Democratic leader said in a statement: “Today marks the dawning of a new day of hope for America.”

Pelosi called Biden’s vote tally a “historic victory.” 

She says Biden and Harris will have a strong Democratic House majority “by their side.”

Biden’s victory was driven by strong support from groups including women, African Americans, white voters with college degrees and city-dwellers. He was more than four million votes ahead of Trump in the nationwide popular vote count.

Biden, who has spent half a century in public life as a US senator and then vice president under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama, will inherit a nation in turmoil over the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic slowdown as well as disruptive protests against racism and police brutality.

Topics: Joe Biden US2020Election Kamala Harris

Related

World
Global leaders react to Joe Biden’s election win
World
Arab leaders congratulate Joe Biden on election win

Latest updates

Palestinians pin peace hopes on Biden
What We Are Reading Today: The Mystery of Charles Dickens by A. N. Wilson
Joe Biden’s victory a ‘mandate for action’
Muslims’ culturally rooted love for Prophet manifests in his birthday commemorations
How the port explosion rubbed raw Beirut’s psychological scars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.