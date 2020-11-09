You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share

Samsung, which lost its top position to Huawei in the second quarter, regained the crown in the third quarter. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ztx7m

Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share

  • Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S21 as early as late January next year
  • Samsung faces intensifying competition from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo
Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

SEOUL: Samsung may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple Inc, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Huawei once challenged Samsung’s top position in the global smartphone market, but the Chinese rival is in survival mode with US restrictions choking off its supplies of chips used in smartphones and telecom equipment.
South Korean chip industry officials hope Joe Biden’s presidency will ease some of those restrictions, although they are far from certain as they also expect the incoming US administration to maintain a tough stance on China.
Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S21 as early as late January next year, whereas it previously launched its flagship S20 phone in early March this year, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the plan is not public.
Samsung Electronics declined to comment.
The South Korean company shipped 59 percent fewer Galaxy S20 5G series handsets in the United States in the second quarter compared to the previous model’s performance a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys. In contrast, Apple shipped 15 percent more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year’s best-seller, the iPhone XR.
Samsung, which lost its No.1 position to Huawei in the second quarter, regained the crown in the third thanks in part to the US restrictions on Huawei.
A person at one major supplier of smartphone chips said Huawei’s stockpiles were expected to run out some time early next year.
Samsung, however, faces intensifying competition from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo, which are expected to take advantage of Huawei’s struggle to retain market share.
Apple also launched its iPhone series in October, about a month later than usual, stepping up competition.

Topics: retail smartphones Samsung Huawei

Related

Business & Economy
Samsung: Smartphone demand to drive second half earnings
Business & Economy
Samsung’s transition — from most ridiculed phone maker to the biggest

EU going ahead with Boeing tariffs against US

Updated 09 November 2020
AFP

EU going ahead with Boeing tariffs against US

  • Decision the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies
Updated 09 November 2020
AFP
BRUSSELS: The EU said Monday it is pushing ahead with up to $4 billion in tariffs against the US over illegal state aid to Boeing, the bloc’s top trade official said.
“The US has imposed tariffs following the WTO ruling in the Airbus case. Now, we have a WTO ruling also in our Boeing case, allowing us to impose our tariffs and that’s what we are doing,” EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis, told reporters.
The decision was the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies that turned increasingly sour under the protectionist instincts of US President Donald Trump, who is to leave office in January.
Some had suggested that Europe might delay the tit-for-tat levies after the election of Joe Biden, seen as more sympathetic to the EU and more of a multilateralist. He will take office in January.
Instead, Dombrovskis urged Washington to pursue a comprehensive deal on aviation subsidies worldwide and to bring the row to a close.
“As it has been stated on numbers of occasions from the EU side, we’re ready to suspend or withdraw our tariffs anytime when the US suspends or withdraws their tariffs,” Dombrovskis said.
The former Latvian prime minister spoke ahead of a meeting of EU trade ministers that was to discuss how Europeans can better face up to challenges from both the US and China.
Reactions in Europe “have shown that there are great expectations after the election victory of Joe Biden and the hope that the US will return to multilateral approaches, also in trade,” said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Latest updates

Libya’s rivals start UN-led talks to reach political accord
Dubai Design Week: ‘Fata Morgana’ connects culture, history and people
Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest
Kremlin: Putin awaiting official US election result to congratulate winner
EU going ahead with Boeing tariffs against US

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.