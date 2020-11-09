You are here

  • Home
  • Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

German Science and Education Minister Anja Karliczek leaves a news conference about a German program to support the developing of a COVID-19 vaccine in Berlin, Germany, on September 15, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

  • The 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines
  • Germany plans to set up centralized vaccination centers to inoculate priority groups in the first instance
Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany does not expect a coronavirus vaccine to be available before the first quarter of 2021, according to a copy of its national vaccine strategy seen by Reuters on Monday.
The 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines which are expected to complete testing this year or next and could be available in sufficient amounts to begin a nationwide vaccination campaign for priority groups.
These include shots from AstraZeneca, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, Moderna and Novovax, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac.
“Assuming that a favorable risk-benefit ratio can be confirmed, first approvals are expected in Q1/2021 at the earliest,” the paper says.
Germany plans to set up centralized vaccination centers to inoculate priority groups in the first instance, which will be supported by mobile teams, Reuters reported last week.
The German government will cover the cost of the vaccines, while the cost of setting up the vaccination centers will be borne by the states and public and private health insurers where appropriate.
The paper says it expects manufacturers will deliver the shots to distribution centers in multi-dose vials without the syringes and cannulas as well as the required solvent that is needed for vaccination. It has therefore asked the states to procure these accessories.
To get an overview on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Germany will collect non-personal data including information on age, sex, place of residence, vaccination date, vaccine product and vaccination dose administered, the paper says.

Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets

Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
AFP

Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets

  • The operation came a week after a convicted Daesh supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in Vienna
  • The prosecutors’ statement said the operation ‘was not targeted at Muslims or Islam as a religious community’
Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: Austrian police on Monday raided more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to extremists and seized millions of euros in cash, with orders for 30 suspects to be questioned.

The operation came a week after a convicted Daesh group supporter killed four people in a shooting rampage in the heart of Vienna, but prosecutors said the raids were not linked to the attack.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the police action was aimed at “cutting off the roots of political extremism.”

“We are acting against these criminal, extremist and inhuman organizations with all our strength,” he said in a statement.

The Styria region prosecutors’ office said it was “carrying out investigations against more than 70 suspects and against several associations which are suspected of belonging to and supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas organizations.”

“In the case of 30 of the suspects, orders have been given for them to immediately be presented for questioning,” it added.

It said “the operation has no connection to the terror attack in Vienna of November 2” but was rather the result of “intensive and comprehensive investigations carried out for more than a year.”

Among the alleged offenses are forming a terrorist association, financing of terrorism and money laundering.

The raids took place in the Styria, Carinthia, Lower Austria and Vienna regions.
More than 930 police officers took part in the operation, codenamed “Luxor,” and millions of euros in cash were seized, Austria’s top security chief Franz Ruf told a press conference.

The prosecutors’ statement said the operation “was not targeted at Muslims or Islam as a religious community.”

“On the contrary these measures are also intended to protect Muslims, whose religion is abused for the purposes of an ideology hostile to the constitution,” it said.

Last Monday’s shooting was the first major attack of its kind in Austria for decades and the first blamed on a militant.

The gunman was identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, 20, a dual Austrian-Macedonian national who was convicted and imprisoned last year for trying to go to Syria to join Daesh.

Austria has acknowledged security lapses in the run-up to the attack, including failing to act on warnings from Germany and Slovakia about Fejzulai and his contacts.

The head of Vienna’s anti-terror agency was suspended last week after further revelations came to light about intelligence failings.

“We have to build up comprehensive know-how, we don’t have this in Austria to that extent,” Ruf said, referring to the country’s intelligence services.

Ruf confirmed on Monday that Fejzulai — who was released early from prison in December — had a meeting in July with German and Swiss extremists in Vienna.

Among those present were also some of Fejzulai’s contacts who were detained in the aftermath of the shooting.

Despite that meeting, and the fact Fejzulai tried to buy ammunition in Slovakia, he was allowed to remain free on probation as the relevant information was not passed on to the justice system.

Last week the government also ordered the closure of two mosques in Vienna frequented by the attacker.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel and France’s European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune are visiting Vienna on Monday to meet Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and to discuss cross-border cooperation in the fight against terror.

On Tuesday Kurz will go to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron — whose country has been hit by a spate of extremist attacks — before a video conference which will also be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Topics: Austria Vienna Attack Sebastian Kurz

Related

Special
World
Attacks in France and Austria bring home Europe’s violent extremism problem
World
Austria shuts mosques frequented by Vienna attacker

Latest updates

Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets
Egypt’s Bassem Youssef makes ‘healthy’ television comeback
UK PM Johnson’s treaty-breaking Brexit laws face defeat in parliament
UAE’s Mubadala Healthcare contributes to UK COVID-19 diabetes drug trial
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.