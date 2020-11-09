You are here

Saudi Arabia to import 860,000 tons of wheat

SAGO aims to market the products of the organization inside Saudi Arabia.
Updated 10 November 2020
SPA

Saudi Arabia to import 860,000 tons of wheat

  SAGO aims to market the products of the organization inside the Kingdom, as well as purchasing grains and maintaining appropriate reserve stock in case of emergency
Updated 10 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has completed procedures to import the fifth and the last batch of wheat for 2020 from the Black Sea countries, EU, Australia and the North and South America except Canada.
The tender comprising 860,000 tons of wheat will reach the Kingdom between February and March 2021 through its different ports aboard 14 ships. Eight ships carrying 490,000 tons will be offloaded at the Jeddah Islamic Port and six vessels with 370,000 tons will dock at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam.
SAGO Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris said on Monday the batch of imported wheat would help to meet local demand and maintain strategic stocks.
SAGO is one of the leading national institutions with a prominent role in achieving economic development and fulfilling the needs of citizens by providing key food commodities in Saudi Arabia.
The organization was established by royal decree in February 1972. Its responsibilities include establishing and operating flour mills, monitoring flour production, and animal feed factories.
SAGO also aims to market the products of the organization inside the Kingdom, as well as purchasing grains and maintaining appropriate reserve stock in case of emergency.
 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated on Monday in a joint meeting of the foreign ministerial meeting of GCC countries and their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The discussion focused on joint relations between the GCC countries and China, and ways to enhance and develop them.
China is one of the GCC’s most prominent trading partners with trade surging by ten fold — from about $16.3 billion in 2001 to about $167.7 billion in 2018 — and with the signing of the China-Gulf free trade agreement which will promote strategic cooperation and partnership.
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed chaired the meeting. 
“We meet today with hope for further cooperation in different fields, including education, artificial intelligence, industry, health, agriculture and food, and human development, In addition to creating frameworks for cooperation in the fields of social and youth, the empowerment of women, the environment and climate,” he said. 
“As we recognize China’s position as an effective regional and international influence, based on Beijing’s global economy position and its vital role diplomatically as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, GCC have keen interest to build their regional and international relations on the bases of mutual respect and common interests,” he added.
All sides agreed that they should unite to fight and strengthen cooperation to limit the spread and control the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the importance of coordinating on developments with a working vaccine.
On Yemen, Abdullah bin Zayed said they emphasized the importance of the Riyadh Agreement and accelerating its implementation between the Yemeni government and the Transitional Council.
He also said they support the efforts of UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to reach a cease-fire agreement that paves the way toward a political solution in Yemen, adding that the international community must “put an end to the flow of Iranian weapons to the Houthis that target the security of Yemen and the countries of the region.”
The meeting also focused on the region’s political and security developments and the global anti-terrorism efforts, as well as several regional and international issues of common concern, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situations in Iran and Libya. 
They agreed on the importance of coordinating to counter the challenges facing security and peace.

