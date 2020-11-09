Saudi Arabia to import 860,000 tons of wheat

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers take part in GCC-China dialogue

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated on Monday in a joint meeting of the foreign ministerial meeting of GCC countries and their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The discussion focused on joint relations between the GCC countries and China, and ways to enhance and develop them.

China is one of the GCC’s most prominent trading partners with trade surging by ten fold — from about $16.3 billion in 2001 to about $167.7 billion in 2018 — and with the signing of the China-Gulf free trade agreement which will promote strategic cooperation and partnership.

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed chaired the meeting.

“We meet today with hope for further cooperation in different fields, including education, artificial intelligence, industry, health, agriculture and food, and human development, In addition to creating frameworks for cooperation in the fields of social and youth, the empowerment of women, the environment and climate,” he said.

“As we recognize China’s position as an effective regional and international influence, based on Beijing’s global economy position and its vital role diplomatically as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, GCC have keen interest to build their regional and international relations on the bases of mutual respect and common interests,” he added.

All sides agreed that they should unite to fight and strengthen cooperation to limit the spread and control the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the importance of coordinating on developments with a working vaccine.

On Yemen, Abdullah bin Zayed said they emphasized the importance of the Riyadh Agreement and accelerating its implementation between the Yemeni government and the Transitional Council.

He also said they support the efforts of UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to reach a cease-fire agreement that paves the way toward a political solution in Yemen, adding that the international community must “put an end to the flow of Iranian weapons to the Houthis that target the security of Yemen and the countries of the region.”

The meeting also focused on the region’s political and security developments and the global anti-terrorism efforts, as well as several regional and international issues of common concern, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situations in Iran and Libya.

They agreed on the importance of coordinating to counter the challenges facing security and peace.