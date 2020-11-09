Saudi Arabia to import 860,000 tons of wheat

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has completed procedures to import the fifth and the last batch of wheat for 2020 from the Black Sea countries, EU, Australia and the North and South America except Canada.
The tender comprising 860,000 tons of wheat will reach the Kingdom between February and March 2021 through its different ports aboard 14 ships. Eight ships carrying 490,000 tons will be offloaded at the Jeddah Islamic Port and six vessels with 370,000 tons will dock at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam.
SAGO Gov. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faris said on Monday the batch of imported wheat would help to meet local demand and maintain strategic stocks.
SAGO is one of the leading national institutions with a prominent role in achieving economic development and fulfilling the needs of citizens by providing key food commodities in Saudi Arabia.
The organization was established by royal decree in February 1972. Its responsibilities include establishing and operating flour mills, monitoring flour production, and animal feed factories.
SAGO also aims to market the products of the organization inside the Kingdom, as well as purchasing grains and maintaining appropriate reserve stock in case of emergency.
