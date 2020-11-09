You are here

Dia Aziz Dia, Saudi artist, sculptor and photographer

Dia Aziz Dia
Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

Dia Aziz Dia, Saudi artist, sculptor and photographer

Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

Dia Aziz Dia, a Saudi artist, sculptor and photographer, is renowned for his contributions to the field of fine arts in the Arab world.
He is a graduate of the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome. Dia went to the academy on a scholarship in 1971. Following his graduation, he worked as an art teacher at Al-Thaghr Schools in Jeddah for nearly two years. During his stint as an art teacher, he felt teaching stifled his true calling.
In 1974, he started his own business with Mas Institute of Art, which ran until 1979. He joined the Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) in 1980 as an administrative director of office design. In 2004, Dia took early retirement from the airlines.
 He also headed the board of Saudi Center for Fine Arts in 1987. He was a member of the Saudi House of Artists at its inception. Dia is still a member of the Saudi Arts and Culture Society.
 As an artist, Dia has contributed extensively to the Kingdom’s art scene. In 1979, he designed the famous Gate of Makkah, which is a monument that greets travelers who cross Makkah-Jeddah Highway to enter the city.
In 1985, he was assigned by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz to sculpt Al-Ahli Football Club’s Statue at Tahlia Street in Jeddah.
 In 1993, he created a sculpture titled “A Man’s Dream” for Saudia using airplane parts. He had originally designed it in 1981.
He also sculpted the Kingdom’s statue in Mexico in 2006. It was a gift from the Saudi government to Mexico.
 Dia has received several awards for his works. In 1970, he was awarded the first prize for designing a golden medal to mark the 50th anniversary of Rome’s General Works Financing Committee.
 A year later, he won the best foreign artist cup at Oderisi da Gubbio, an international competition organized by the International Academy for Culture and Patronage in Rome.
The Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and the Equestrian Club in Riyadh awarded the Saudi artist in 2012 for his huge contributions to the Saudi art scene.

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers take part in GCC-China dialogue

Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers take part in GCC-China dialogue

  • All sides agreed that they should unite to fight COVID-19 pandemic
  • The meeting also focused on the region’s political and security developments and the global anti-terrorism efforts
Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated on Monday in a joint meeting of the foreign ministerial meeting of GCC countries and their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The discussion focused on joint relations between the GCC countries and China, and ways to enhance and develop them.
China is one of the GCC’s most prominent trading partners with trade surging by ten fold — from about $16.3 billion in 2001 to about $167.7 billion in 2018 — and with the signing of the China-Gulf free trade agreement which will promote strategic cooperation and partnership.
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed chaired the meeting. 
“We meet today with hope for further cooperation in different fields, including education, artificial intelligence, industry, health, agriculture and food, and human development, In addition to creating frameworks for cooperation in the fields of social and youth, the empowerment of women, the environment and climate,” he said. 
“As we recognize China’s position as an effective regional and international influence, based on Beijing’s global economy position and its vital role diplomatically as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, GCC have keen interest to build their regional and international relations on the bases of mutual respect and common interests,” he added.
All sides agreed that they should unite to fight and strengthen cooperation to limit the spread and control the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the importance of coordinating on developments with a working vaccine.
On Yemen, Abdullah bin Zayed said they emphasized the importance of the Riyadh Agreement and accelerating its implementation between the Yemeni government and the Transitional Council.
He also said they support the efforts of UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to reach a cease-fire agreement that paves the way toward a political solution in Yemen, adding that the international community must “put an end to the flow of Iranian weapons to the Houthis that target the security of Yemen and the countries of the region.”
The meeting also focused on the region’s political and security developments and the global anti-terrorism efforts, as well as several regional and international issues of common concern, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situations in Iran and Libya. 
They agreed on the importance of coordinating to counter the challenges facing security and peace.

