You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi, UAE foreign ministers take part in GCC-China dialogue

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers take part in GCC-China dialogue

1 / 4
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participates in GCC-China strategic dialogue. (SPA)
2 / 4
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed chairs GCC-China strategic dialogue. (WAM)
3 / 4
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi participates in GCC-China strategic dialogue. (WAM)
4 / 4
GCC foreign ministers and their Chinese counterpart hold strategic dialogue meeting, chaired by UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/94r3y

Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers take part in GCC-China dialogue

  • All sides agreed that they should unite to fight COVID-19 pandemic
  • The meeting also focused on the region’s political and security developments and the global anti-terrorism efforts
Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan participated on Monday in a joint meeting of the foreign ministerial meeting of GCC countries and their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The discussion focused on joint relations between the GCC countries and China, and ways to enhance and develop them.
China is one of the GCC’s most prominent trading partners with trade surging by ten fold — from about $16.3 billion in 2001 to about $167.7 billion in 2018 — and with the signing of the China-Gulf free trade agreement which will promote strategic cooperation and partnership.
UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed chaired the meeting. 
“We meet today with hope for further cooperation in different fields, including education, artificial intelligence, industry, health, agriculture and food, and human development, In addition to creating frameworks for cooperation in the fields of social and youth, the empowerment of women, the environment and climate,” he said. 
“As we recognize China’s position as an effective regional and international influence, based on Beijing’s global economy position and its vital role diplomatically as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, GCC have keen interest to build their regional and international relations on the bases of mutual respect and common interests,” he added.
All sides agreed that they should unite to fight and strengthen cooperation to limit the spread and control the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the importance of coordinating on developments with a working vaccine.
On Yemen, Abdullah bin Zayed said they emphasized the importance of the Riyadh Agreement and accelerating its implementation between the Yemeni government and the Transitional Council.
He also said they support the efforts of UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to reach a cease-fire agreement that paves the way toward a political solution in Yemen, adding that the international community must “put an end to the flow of Iranian weapons to the Houthis that target the security of Yemen and the countries of the region.”
The meeting also focused on the region’s political and security developments and the global anti-terrorism efforts, as well as several regional and international issues of common concern, including the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the situations in Iran and Libya. 
They agreed on the importance of coordinating to counter the challenges facing security and peace.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Wang Yi China GCC Abdullah bin Zayed

Related

Special
Business & Economy
GCC consumer behavior signals rise of the ‘homebody economy’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister stresses bringing Israel, Palestinians into talks

Saudi Commerce Ministry granted European certificate

Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi. (SPA)
Updated 10 November 2020
SPA

Saudi Commerce Ministry granted European certificate

  • The ministry has become one of the four government agencies around the world to obtain this certification
Updated 10 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Commerce Ministry has become the first government agency to receive the European “Recognized for Excellence 4 Stars” certificate.
The CEO of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), Russel Longmuir, said during a virtual meeting with Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi that among the 50,000 government bodies evaluated in the last 30 years, only 10 percent succeeded in obtaining a 4-star or higher rating.
The Commerce Ministry has been granted the certificate due to its adherence to standards of institutional excellence and for adopting international practices to improve its overall performance. The ministry has become one of the four government agencies around the world to obtain this certification.
The EFQM evaluates an agency’s capabilities and performance based on certain areas including leadership, strategy, human resources, resources and partnerships, services and operations, customer care and employees etc.
The EFQM model is a globally recognized management framework which allows organizations to achieve success by measuring where they are on the path towards transformation, helping them understand the gaps and possible solutions available, and empowering them to progress and significantly improve their performance.

 

Topics: saudi commerce ministry

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Commerce Ministry tells consumers to know their rights
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Commerce Ministry to apply SR1 million fines for price manipulation

Latest updates

US envoy: Lebanon’s Bassil was open to breaking ties with Hezbollah
Vaccine hope sends oil price soaring
What We Are Reading Today: Arab Patriotism by Adam Mestyan
‘We’ll wait until she’s president:’ Residents of Harris’ ancestral village have only one wish
UAE confirms 1,146 new COVID-19 cases as government gives mask exemptions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.