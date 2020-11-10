You are here

  Global Grad Show unveils 100 ideas for social impact

Global Grad Show unveils 100 ideas for social impact

Updated 11 November 2020

A shortlisted project from the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation comprises biodegradable food containers made of date seeds for date farmers to generate income.
Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

Dubai’s Global Grad Show, a diverse gathering of graduate ideas for social impact, has returned for the sixth year with 100 graduate projects from the fields of design, science, technology and engineering, showcased in an interactive online exhibition. The ideas are the outcome of rigorous academic research conducted by graduates and their professors, reflecting areas of deepest environmental, social or economic concern, such as the world’s aging population, the number of people living with chronic illness, the radical approaches dealing with waste and the increasing number of communities vulnerable to emergencies.

The 100 chosen projects have been organized around five key emerging trends that were identified from the 1,600 applications from 270 universities in 60 countries. These five trends, or global problems requiring solutions, are:

• Living with illness and disability

• Coping in a complex world

• Saving and protecting vulnerable lives

• Cleaning a waste-filled planet

• Sustaining the urban experience

Tadeu Baldani Caravieri, director of Global Grad Show, said: “The diversity of the community of young talented researchers we bring together at Global Grad Show has many facets: They span across six continents and institutions from Ivy League to regional colleges and disciplines from bioengineering through to architecture. They do have, however, a reassuring common denominator: They investigate problems, social and environmental, that matter for everyone.”

Some of the projects this year include: A non-invasive blood glucose “earring” that tests blood sugar through radio waves (University of Huddersfield, England); a fluorescent hat for commuting children walking in the dark (Zhejiang University, China); an autonomous weeding robot for small-scale urban farmers (Lund University School of Industrial Design, Sweden); using durian fruit as an alternative to Styrofoam (National University of Singapore, Singapore); low-cost shoes made from recycled bottle plastics for schoolgirls walking lengthy distances (Mackerere University, Uganda); and biodegradable food containers made of date seeds to start an economic system for date farmers to generate income (Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation)

The virtual exhibition will showcase the graduates behind each one of ideas and will also see prototypes, films and original research material visually curated for online visitors to engage and interact with.

The program, now in its sixth year, and held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of Dubai Council, and in partnership with A.R.M Holding and Dubai Culture, saw entries rise by 30 percent this year.

A year-round activation, the Global Grad Show entrepreneurship program supports innovators to materialize their real-world impact through training, mentorship, connections with the industry and funding opportunities.

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled more details about the 2021 Sonata N Line, a new model that is expected to inject excitement into the midsize sedan segment.

The Sonata N Line provides an attractive entry point to Hyundai’s high-performance N Brand, distinguished by N Line-specific design and performance upgrades. Following the launch of the new Sonata and Sonata Hybrid in 2019, the N Line variant completes the sedan’s lineup expansion that caters to a wide variety of customers.

“Hyundai has built a loyal following for Sonata by offering an array of reliable, fuel-efficient and attractively designed models, including the standard, hybrid and ‘sensuous’ variants. Now, Sonata N Line joins the lineup, satisfying the desire for dynamic performance,” said Bang Sun Jeong, vice president, head of Middle East and Africa operations at Hyundai.

Based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity, Sonata N Line’s low and wide exterior styling is highlighted by the parametric jewel pattern grille, bold front fascia, wide air intakes and N Line badging. Arrow-shaped air curtains on the lower fascia support aerodynamic performance and engine cooling while giving the model a sporty image.

From the side, Sonata N Line’s athletic styling is defined by chiseled body panels that suggest forward momentum. Its side skirts and 19-inch alloy wheels provide an aggressive stance.

The fastback profile merges with a taut sculpted rear, designed to enhance aerodynamic performance and further express the low and wide aesthetic through horizontal lines. The integrated glossy black lip spoiler, chrome dual twin exhaust and N Line rear diffuser add to the car’s performance-inspired styling.

N Line-specific mechanicals back up the sedan’s sporty appearance. The Smartstream 2.5-liter turbocharged GDI engine, mated with the N 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (N DCT) that was developed for N vehicles, produces 290 hp and 311 lb.-ft of torque. That makes Sonata N Line the most powerful Sonata ever.

The addition of a turbocharger, a different cylinder head, and unique internals significantly upgrade its performance, compared to the standard Sonata’s 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, or its optional 180-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine.

“Sonata N Line’s turbocharged engine is up to the task of delivering big fun and the new gearbox provides a direct connection and instant shifts,” said Jeong. “To make the Sonata N Line drive sportier, we’ve lowered the car and honed the suspension. We’ve also added a rack-mounted power steering system with a quick ratio to increase responsiveness.”

The vehicle’s performance is assisted by an array of standard driver assistance and safety technologies.

Sonata N Line comes with a top-of-the-line audio and navigation display. It has a wide, high-definition, customizable, 10.25-inch touchscreen monitor with split screens and natural language, and cloud-based speech recognition powered by Blue Link, while the cluster supervision display is a full 12.3 inches.

