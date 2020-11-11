You are here

  • Home
  • Uprooted by war, Syrians settle in ruins of Roman temple

Uprooted by war, Syrians settle in ruins of Roman temple

An aerial view shows the makeshift camp of Syrians displaced by war at the UNESCO-listed site of Baqirha in northwest Syria near the border with Turkey. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97bqe

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Uprooted by war, Syrians settle in ruins of Roman temple

  • Northwest Syria is home to 40 UNESCO-listed villages from the first to the seventh centuries
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

BAQIRHA, Syria: Abdelaziz Al-Hassan did not want to live in an overcrowded camp after fleeing war in northwestern Syria, so instead his family pitched a tent in the ruins of a Roman temple.

He, his wife and three children are among almost 1 million Syrians who fled their homes last winter during a Russia-backed offensive on Syria’s last rebel stronghold of Idlib.

In the UNESCO-listed site of Baqirha, near the Turkish border, they are now among dozens of Syrians uprooted by war who have settled among centuries-old Roman and Byzantine ruins.

Hassan and his family have set up a tunnel-shaped tent between the three surviving walls of a second-century Greek temple, on a site strewn with broken columns and a plinth.

Behind their tent, laundry hung on a rope strung between the ancient walls. Propped up over the centuries-old stones, solar panels soaked in the sun near a blackened pot on a small wood-burning stove.

Hassan says the site is a far better option than living in one of the numerous informal displacement camps that have sprouted up along the frontier, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I chose this place because it provides peace of mind, far from overcrowded places and those riddled with disease,” said the middle-aged man with a salt-and-pepper beard.

Syria is filled with archaeological sites, from Roman temples and Crusader castles to Ottoman-era caravanserais.

Many have been damaged, bombarded or plundered throughout a nine-year-old conflict that has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.

Northwest Syria is home to 40 UNESCO-listed villages from the first to the seventh centuries that, the UN cultural body says, provide insight into “rural life in late Antiquity and during the Byzantine period.”

Dotted with the remains of temples and churches, the sites illustrate “the transition from the ancient pagan world of the Roman Empire to Byzantine Christianity,” it says.

In Baqirha, Zeus Bomos, or Zeus of the Altar, was built almost two millennia ago, historians say, in a wider area that later prospered from olive oil production.

Maamoun Abdel Karim, the head of Syria’s antiquities authority, said Baqirha was exceptional for its well-preserved buildings, also including two churches from the sixth century.

But for all the grand architecture, Hassan admitted there were a few inconveniences to living where he does, including a long walk for his children to the village school.

He also said the area is crawling with poisonous snakes and insects.

“Two days ago, near the tent’s opening, I killed a viper,” he told AFP. And “every other day, we have to kill a scorpion.”

“But we haven’t found anywhere better than here yet.”

Hassan’s brother-in-law, Saleh Jaour, and his dozen children have also made the ancient ruins of Baqirha their new home, after fleeing bombardment last winter that killed his wife and a son.

“I chose this region because it’s close to the Turkish border. If anything happens, we can flee to Turkey on foot,” said the portly 64-year-old wearing a long dark robe.

As the crow flies, the Turkish border lies just four kilometers (2.5 miles) away.

“This place is far from the crowds and the noise,” he added, saying he too was taken aback by how many people were living at close proximity in the camps.

Both Hassan and Jaour’s families escaped their homes further south during a government-led offensive between December last year and March on the jihadist-dominated stronghold of Idlib.

A cease-fire deal reached by rebel backer Turkey and regime ally Russia has since largely stemmed the fighting, but less than a quarter have returned.

Local officials have asked families living on the archaeological site in Baqirha to leave, but they have refused until they are provided with alternative shelter.

“We’ve gotten used to this place,” said Jaour, reluctant to uproot the family again at the start of the rainy winter season.

“Where else can we go?”

Topics: Syria UNESCO Roman temple Antiquities

Related

Special
Middle-East
Impoverished Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN center in Lebanon
Middle-East
Shelling in Syria rebel enclave kills 7, including children

Lebanon reinstates lockdown amid economic crisis

Updated 11 November 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon reinstates lockdown amid economic crisis

  • Lebanese banks still control 90 percent of the circulation, which helps the country avoid additional increases in inflation rates
Updated 11 November 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: As he met with a delegation from the Association of Depositors in Lebanon on Tuesday, the country’s central bank governor, Riad Salameh, stressed: “Lebanon is not bankrupt.”

The governor continued: “However, the financial sector is suffering due to the repercussions of the regional crisis that Lebanon has not been able to break free from, organized smear campaigns that were used as instruments of pressure over the past 3 years, and the public losses due to the increasing current account and budget deficits over the past 5 years. These factors had an impact on the national exchange rate.”

Salameh’s statement coincided with the decision of the Supreme Defense Council, which convened under the chairmanship of President Michel Aoun, to reinstate a two-week lockdown starting next Saturday, with a curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day in an attempt to reduce the country’s rate of coronavirus disease infections.

“Despite the under-performance and stagnation caused by the coronavirus and the country’s decision to not honor its external obligations (Eurobonds), which directly affected the flow of foreign capital and hard currencies, the central bank has proven that it has done its job in a professional way,” Salameh added.

“Lebanese banks still control 90 percent of the circulation, which helps the country avoid additional increases in inflation rates. Since the beginning of the crisis, the central bank granted banks loans in US dollars and Lebanese Pounds (LBP), allowing them to meet the demand on liquidity.

Estimates show that $10 billion is stored in Lebanese houses, which requires a new organizational mechanism to restore the trust in banks. This includes the setting up of a Lebanese digital currency project in 2021 to help implement a cashless system that allows the movement of the money market locally and abroad.

“Lebanon does not have any natural resources. That is why we need to preserve the gold we have because it is an asset that can be liquified in foreign markets if we are ever to face an inevitable fateful crisis,” Salameh pointed out.

The formation of the new Lebanese government is still facing hurdles due to the conditions imposed by the political parties on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, especially by the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, who was sanctioned by the US a few days ago.

The adviser to the French President Emmanuel Macron for the affairs of the Middle East and North Africa, Patrick Durel, is expected to arrive in Beirut on Wednesday night to try and assess the possibility of reviving the French initiative concerning the formation of a government whose mission is to implement reforms.

The US sanctions turned into a dispute between Bassil and the US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, who, on Monday, said Bassil “has a misunderstanding about how sanctions work and a lack of understanding about US policy.” This came in response to the press conference Bassil held last Sunday to defend himself.

Shea affirmed that the sanctions targeting Bassil were “against the individual not the party.”

She also welcomed Bassil’s decision to challenge the sanctions in a US court of law, adding that “Mr. Bassil complained that I did not forewarn him that he would be sanctioned on grounds of corruption, as if that was my responsibility to reveal prior to the designation. It was not. There are various authorities under US law for sanctions. The fact that Mr. Bassil has been designated at this time under the Global Magnitsky Act, does not mean that he or any others, for that matter, could not be sanctioned under a different authority at some later date.”

“During our exchanges, he expressed willingness to break with Hezbollah on certain conditions. He actually expressed gratitude that the US had got him to see how this relationship is disadvantageous to the party. Key advisors even informed me that they had encouraged Mr. Bassil to take this historic decision,” Shea revealed.

Bassil responded to Shea by asking her about “the evidence on the basis of which he was accused of being involved in corruption,” after she had said that such evidence could not be published. He also expressed his commitment to the alliance with Hezbollah.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon economy Riad Salameh lockdown

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon heading for total lockdown as health sector buckles
Middle-East
Iran, Lebanon to impose lockdowns, curfews as virus surges

Latest updates

Philippine authorities evacuate thousands as Typhoon Vamco approaches
‘Made in Saudi’ to boost non-oil exports
Weather warnings issued for regions throughout Saudi Arabia until Friday
Almost 790k pilgrims perform Umrah since resumption of rituals
Study to assess Makkah pilgrims’ commitment to anti-virus measures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.