A mobile library with a difference — on a camel

Roshan, the 12-year-old camel, gets ready to start his journey from the Zubeda Jalal Girls High School to remote villages in Balochistan to deliver books to underprivileged children in the Pakistani province on November 6, 2020. (Photo: Haneefa Abdul Samad)
Children in Koh e Pusht village near Mand, read books delivered by Roshan and his herder, Murad Dur Muhammad, on November 7, 2020. (Photo: Haneefa Abdul Samad)
Haneefa Abdul Samad (in yellow shawl) distributes books among children in Koh e Pusht village near Mand. (Photo: Haneefa Abdul Samad)
Children in Koh e Pusht village near Mand, read books delivered by Roshan and his herder, Murad Dur Muhammad, on November 7, 2020. (Photo: Haneefa Abdul Samad)
Children in Koh e Pusht village near Mand, read books delivered by Roshan and his herder, Murad Dur Muhammad, on November 7, 2020. (Photo: Haneefa Abdul Samad)
  • Muhammad, the herder, and Roshan, the camel, have taken their library to six villages near Mand, with more than 150 children benefitting from the program
  • Roshan carries nearly 50 books at a time – the titles are in Urdu and English and cover topics ranging from general knowledge to Islamic studies
Updated 9 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar

QUETTA: Three days a week, underprivileged children in the province of Balochistan have rare access to books through an unusual source — Roshan, the camel.

“We have named the camel Roshan (or bright light) because he has been lighting (the path of) education for deprived children of Balochistan,” Raheema Jalal, principal of Zubeda Jalal Girls High School (ZJGHS), told Arab News.

The school is named after and owned by Federal Minister for Defense Production, Zubeda Jalal, with her sister, Raheema, at the helm in the town of Mand on the Pakistan-Iran border, nearly 600km from Balochistan’s capital, Quetta.

Raheema says Zubeda initiated a camel mobile library in Mand in August because she wanted children around her remote hometown to continue learning despite schools being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jalal sisters roped in the Alif Laila Book Bus Society (ALBBS), a non-profit group tackling educational problems across the country, and the Female Education Trust Balochistan (FETB) to ensure the supply of books for the library never ran dry.

The Jalals still needed a camel for their library, and by word of mouth found local herder Murad Dur Muhammad, 45, “who knows the routes and terrains very well” along with his 12-year-old camel, Roshan.

“We finally launched the program on Oct. 2,” said Raheema, who is also director of FETB.

In the first six weeks, Muhammad and Roshan have taken their library to six villages near Mand, with more than 150 children benefitting from the program.

“Roshan supplies the books on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and covers three villages each week. The library is open for two hours, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children choose the books they like and return them a week later,” Raheema said.

Roshan carries nearly 50 books at a time. The titles are in Urdu and English and cover topics ranging from general knowledge to Islamic studies.

A majority of the children who borrow books from the camel library are from Grade 1 to 6, but students from secondary classes have visited it as well.

Roshan and Muhammad are often accompanied by Haneefa Abdul Samad, a 30-year-old science and math teacher at ZJGHS, who helps to answer the children’s queries.

When Samad was first called in by Raheema to discuss the initiative in October, she says she didn’t think the program was viable in one of Pakistan’s most impoverished regions.

“Initially, I was uncertain as to how the idea would work in remote villages. But after seeing the reaction of the children toward books, I decided to accompany Roshan to every single village,” said Samad, who is also the project coordinator in Mand.

“As Pakistan grapples with the deadly coronavirus, and educational activities across the country are yet to be fully restored, the camel library has been engaging children to continue their studies and maintain their attachment to books,” she said.

The province of Balochistan has the lowest literacy rate in the country. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, up to 62 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 16 are out of school in rural areas due to limited access to education, health and infrastructure facilities.

The camel library is proving to be a beacon of hope for students in the area, such as Sara Abdul Rauf.

Rauf, a Grade 7 student in the village of Koh-e-Pusht, nearly 5km from Mand, said that she had been eagerly waiting for Roshan to visit — for one particular reason.

“I am fond of reading Barbie tales, but never had a chance to get the books. But when I heard that the camel library was coming to our villages, I was waiting for it and finally found a Barbie book for myself,” the 14-year-old said.

When she’s not catching up on the latest adventures of the American fashion doll, Rauf says she is studying to “become a doctor.”

“Not (just) me, but all the children, especially girls, are very happy with the camel library,” Rauf said, adding a quick request: “Please ensure the supply of books continues.”

“We had planned this program till December. Fortunately, we have received a positive response from the children. After December, we will look for more donors and hire more camels to reach more villages of Kech,” Raheema said.

Topics: Pakistan Balochistan mobile library

AMMAN: Archaeologists discovered a trove of gold coins in East Jerusalem over the summer that date back to around 1,100 years ago, it has emerged.

The 4 gold coins, all in good condition, were discovered on Aug. 18, but the find was only publicized on Monday.

“This is the first time we have discovered this kind of treasure in fifty years,” Palestinian Kamil Sari, the head of the northern regional office of the Israeli Antiquities Authority, told Arab News.

“After the archeologists digging near the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem had taken pottery jars for close cleaning and inspection, a volunteer sifting through found the coins.”

Sari said that the coins were made of pure gold, and dated to between 940 and 970 AD. Two were minted in the city of Ramleh, during the Abbasid caliphate period, and the other two were minted in Cairo under the Fatimid dynasty.

The Haifa-based archeological official told Arab News that a month ago more coins from the Islamic period were discovered.

Nazim Al-Jubeh, a Palestinian archeologist and professor of history and archeology at Bir Zeit University, told Arab News: “This was an important discovery because it helps illuminate the Abbasid period which some have tried to dismiss as being a step back in civilization after the successful Byzantine period.”

The era in question represented one of considerable change for the region, as the earlier Abbasid rulers were replaced by the Fatimids.

The discovery, made in occupied East Jerusalem near to Al-Aqsa Mosque, has been described by the Israeli Antiquities Authority as a “rare” find.

The Associated Press (AP) said that the trove, “which was unearthed by youth volunteers, also included hundreds of smaller clippings from gold coins that would have served as smaller denominations.”

AP quoted Robert Kool, a coin expert, who said “an initial analysis indicates the coins date from the late 9th century, considered the golden age of the Abbasid Caliphate that controlled most of the Near East and North Africa.”

Nazmi Al-Jubeh said that archeologists from around the world, including Israel, were slowly changing the narrative about the Abbasid, Umayyad, and Ayyubid Islamic periods.

“Previously archeologists have claimed that, since they had no major monuments representing them, that means that their civilization was nothing to talk about.”

Al-Jubeh said that the latest discovery, plus much of the discoveries of recent years, had caused historians and archeologists to revise their theories.

He said that the coins, found in occupied Palestinian lands, should be returned to Palestine as per international law.

A senior Jordanian source familiar with the situation told Arab news that Palestinians and Jordanians annually submit a report to UNESCO demanding the return of all archeological discoveries taken from the occupied territories in violation of international law.
 

 

 

 

 

