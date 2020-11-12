You are here

Reimagining design with the Sakhi sisters

The two sisters founded their multi-disciplinary architecture and design studio T Sakhi in 2016 and it has quickly become one of the most exciting creative studios in the region. (Supplied)
Conor Purcell

  • Inside the increasingly influential Beirut-based design practice T Sakhi 
BEIRUT: Walk around Beirut long enough and you just may see some of Tessa and Tara Sakhi’s work; maybe an installation that questions the nature of public and private space, or a stunningly reimagined traditional Lebanese townhouse, or even bespoke pieces of marble furniture. 

Their creativity is matched by their ability to transcend boundaries — they veer into architecture, art, filmmaking and design — and their star has risen in recent years. The two sisters, born to a Polish mother and Lebanese father, founded their multi-disciplinary architecture and design studio T Sakhi in 2016 and it has quickly become one of the most exciting creative studios in the region. 

Their background, unsurprisingly, plays a major part in their work. “Growing up in a city like Beirut, rich in occidental and Arabic historical affluences, in a family where our mother comes from a Polish background while our father comes from a Lebanese one, helped us question the notion of home and our roots and drove us to be conscious of the hybridity of our culture,” Tara says. “These notions are at the core of each project we undertake as they bring back architecture and design to their essence: the influence of the human dimension in time and how to work with a contemporary approach while maintaining the traditional ones.”




Beirut played a large role in the sisters’ formative years. (Supplied)

Most architecture firms are not founded by siblings, and both sisters had to learn to adapt to their new working relationship. “In the beginning it was very challenging to work together because there were no obstacles and boundaries established between us as sisters,” says Tara. “So things tended to get very personal. It took us a couple of years to understand and calibrate the dynamics, and to establish healthy boundaries in order to be inspired and productive in our projects and in our sisterhood.”

Unsurprisingly, given the sheer range of the studio’s work, it’s hard for Tara to pinpoint a favorite project. “It’s like choosing a favorite child,” she says. “Our clients (come from) different sectors and with different types of projects, each very challenging in its own way: from transportable nightclubs, high-end restaurants to small épiceries, private residential projects to public urban interventions and installations, experimental workshops in glass-blowing in Murano as well as an ecstatic experimental dancing space in Tulum — our Lebanese pavilion for Abwab’s 5th edition for Dubai Design Week last November.




Most architecture firms are not founded by siblings, and both sisters had to learn to adapt to their new working relationship. (Supplied)

“We pour our heart and all our energy into working on each. You spend many months, sometimes years, building a relationship with these projects, the clients, the team you work with day and night. You even get attached to the context, and of course once it is erected, there is no greater feeling of pride and joy to experience an idea on paper come to life physically,” she continues.

“In the beginning, people often asked us whether we were architects, designers or artists. Our response was that we are sisters who simply do what we love and what moves us. We are curious (about) intersecting our different interests and watching the results. We do not emphasize a ‘discipline’ but rather a ‘way of thinking’ translated through different mediums, be it architecture, product design, installation or film. Each medium has its own form of expression and stimulates a different form of interaction.”

Witness ADAR, their stunning reimagining of a Levantine restaurant in Paris last year; a beautifully whimsical take on the Middle East’s textures and tones, that never lapsed into cliché. Or “Holidays in the Sun,” a series of public installations in Beirut that meditate on the city’s myriad security and military barriers. 

Indeed, Beirut played a large role in the sisters’ formative years; how could it not? It’s a city at once beautiful and cursed, filled with tales of despair, but also with resilience, creativity and hope. 

“We want to use our designs as a tool for re-questioning,” Tara says. “For instance, our Lebanon pavilion at Dubai Design Week last year, WAL(L)TZ, focused on transforming a wall into an activator of connection, sociability, and awareness. Lebanon is highly congested with (physical) walls, from security barriers and barbed wire embedded in the urban infrastructure, to fenced public spaces and privatized coastal and green spaces. Lebanon, as are most places, is primarily dominated by walls imposed by social-political norms and misinterpretations of religious and cultural values.

“Today, Beirut is unfortunately over-constructed — congested with buildings and construction sites, punctuated by private gardens, squares and beaches, and blocked by security barriers,” she continues. “There are barely any public spaces and greenery for the citizens to enjoy and to feel free in the city.”

That freedom was curtailed even further by the huge explosion in Beirut Port in August that wrecked large parts of the city. “There is hope for Beirut, there always has been and always will be,” Tara says. “It is a country that has raised itself from the ashes over and over again for many decades. It is constantly being destroyed by the corrupt political elite that has been ruling for the past 30 years, but the people and their love for the country are undoubtedly the pulse of the city and make it survive, revive and thrive. The blast destroyed in a split second all we have built and worked for. It is quite difficult to plan far in the future, we are living it out more organically.”

Little Amal — a giant puppet’s long walk for refugee children

Jean Grogan

PARIS: On Tuesday 30th March next year, a 3.5-meter-high puppet called Little Amal will embark on an 8,000-kilometer journey from Gaziantep on the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester in England, stopping at around 70 towns and cities on the way. 

This endeavor, known as “The Walk,” originated from Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson’s play “The Jungle,” based on the refugee camp in Calais, France. Following successful runs in London’s West End then Broadway, director Stephen Daldry and producer David Lan decided to focus a project on Amal, a nine-year-old refugee who was one of the play’s lead characters. The puppet, Little Amal, was created by Handspring Puppet Company in South Africa, and Amir Nizar Zuabi was appointed as artistic director of “The Walk.” 

The journey will end in the UK on July 4, 2021, where Little Amal’s arrival will mark the opening of the Manchester International Festival. (Supplied)

Little Amal will ‘walk’ through Turkey, Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and France accompanied by 15 puppeteers, interacting with local communities along the way. The journey will end in the UK on July 4, 2021, where Little Amal’s arrival will mark the opening of the Manchester International Festival. 

Little Amal will be accompanied by 15 puppeteers, interacting with local communities along the way. (Supplied)

“I'm not a refugee myself. As a Palestinian, I didn't move, my country moved,” Zuabi told Arab News from Stockholm, where he is currently producing his latest play. “I inherently connect with ‘The Walk’ and have been involved since its inception, so it was easy to figure out where I wanted to take it. The artistic ambition is unique, because we're creating huge, participatory events in the cities we’re passing through. We’re not naïve — part of the appeal is that this is an endurance race meets an arts event, on a scale that is almost unheard of, almost audacious. There's something absolutely beautiful about a community coming together to welcome, celebrate or empower a vulnerable refugee, who proves much less vulnerable once you get to meet her. How we receive refugee children — the opportunities we offer them — will mean they are not refugees anymore, they can become whatever they’re encouraged to be. Who knows where the next genius or great idea is coming from? It might be from Gaza, Shatila, or one of the camps in Turkey. The community events are joyful. As someone involved in the arts, I'm a true believer in beauty. Beauty is the way divinity shows itself. Maybe, in this moment of isolation, the ability to bring people together to dream with a project of this scale is just what we need.”

This endeavor, known as “The Walk,” originated from Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson’s play “The Jungle,” based on the refugee camp in Calais, France. (Supplied)

Little Amal is a feisty role model for kids — appealing, funny and resilient. And “The Walk” focuses not on the tragic plight of refugee children, but on their untapped potential. 

