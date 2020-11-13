New route added for Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021

You are here

For the first time in the race's history, a sixth category has also been added. The 'classic' category will allow vintage cars and trucks that participated in previous Paris-Dakar races in the 1980s and 1990s.
Updated 13 November 2020
Arab News

  Prince Khalid: "We are steadily preparing for a special edition of the Dakar Rally"
JEDDAH: Preparations are underway for the Dakar Rally’s Saudi Arabia 2021 edition, with the final touches being organized and new routes included.
Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Arabia Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) briefed Qassim’s Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishal bin Abdul Aziz about the new route that will pass through the region.
SAMF provided a visual presentation highlighting some of 2020’s most notable numbers, as well as the federation’s plan to organize the race for the second time in the Kingdom, and the protocols and health precautions adopted to combat the coronavirus disease.
Concerning the preparations to host Dakar Saudi Arabia 2021, Prince Khalid said: “We are steadily preparing for a special edition of the Dakar Rally. We have now started the final phases of preparations, and we have full confidence in the Kingdom’s capabilities — with its wise leadership, government and diverse authorities — to make the best out of this event.
“We are working along with the concerned government authorities to implement the health and precautionary protocols and ensure an event that is safe for participants and organizers, in order to enable competitors to focus on the race and to present to the public the very exciting experience that we have been used to at Dakar Saudi Arabia,” he added.
The second edition of the Saudi race will kick off in Jeddah on Jan. 3, 2021. It will stop for a day of rest in Hail on Jan. 9 before reaching the finish line in Jeddah, ending on Jan. 15.
For the first time in the event’s 40 year history, Saudi Arabia hosted the rally, the first ever outside the continents of Africa and South America, in 2020.
As Saudi Arabia continues to make way for more sporting events to be held in the Kingdom, Dakar 2021 will serve as another achievement in the Kingdom’s capabilities in hosting major global events.
The new route for the 2021 edition will be completely different from the first.
For the first time in the race’s history, a sixth category has also been added.
The “classic” category will allow vintage cars and trucks that participated in previous Paris-Dakar races in the 1980s and 1990s.
In the first edition, 563 contestants from 68 countries competed in five categories, and raced across the Kingdom for 13 days, covering a total distance of 7,500 km.
 

Georgia Hall shoots course record 65 to lead Saudi Ladies International after first round

Chito P. Manuel
Ruba Obaid

  Major winner from England scorches front nine with 6-under 30
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Leonie Harm of Germany made history as the first professional to hit a golf shot on Saudi soil and England’s Georgia Hall got off to a fast start, taking the lead after the first round on Thursday in the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament.

Harm struck the tournament’s opening tee shot that launched the first-ever professional women’s golf event to take place in Saudi Arabia at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in a bio-secure environment within the King Abdullah Economic City, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The women’s golf week in the Kingdom features the $1m Saudi Ladies International and the $500,000 Saudi Ladies Team International, which starts on Nov. 17.

Major winner Hall took advantage of the calm morning conditions to shoot a course record 7-under 65 in a near-flawless round highlighted by six birdies on the front nine, as she led a slew of low scores on the day.

Major winner Hall took advantage of the calm morning conditions to shoot the course record. (Supplied)

One stroke back on 66 was Lydia Hall of Wales, with Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom and Denmark’s Emily Pedersen both on 5-under, two shots ahead of a group of pursuers.

“I think it’s fantastic that it’s the first-ever professional ladies’ event here. The golf course is fantastic, a real test. The tournament is off to a great start,” Hall told Arab News.

“It was an easy time this morning, I think it might start harder tomorrow. I might have lower shots, but we will see,” Hall said of her bogeyless display on the superbly set-up golf course on the Red Sea coast. 

“I love playing and especially competing. That is why I play golf. I’m quite a competitive person.

“Every week I experience a new golf course and compete against the best. I really enjoy it, and I just try to achieve new things big or small every day, especially after COVID-19 and lockdown. Every little thing matters.”

Hall, who had eight birdies, said: “I’m really pleased with how I started. I got off to a fast start in the back nine – my front nine – and I think it was the nicer nine to play to get the score going.

“It was definitely an advantage to start on hole 10 this morning as you didn’t have much of a wind, the holes are a little shorter and there’s not many you’re going into the wind.

“I’ve been playing fairly solidly over the last couple of weeks even though scores haven’t showed, but I putted really well today as you can imagine from the score. It’s nice to see two Halls at the top for a change,” she added.

Sweden’s Linda Wessberg, Tonje Daffinrud of Norway, and Nobuhle Dlamini – Swaziland’s first-ever professional golfer – all returned 3-under scores in the tournament presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF).

