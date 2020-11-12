Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday condemned the Houthi militia’s launch of a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all steps it takes to protect its territories, security and stability.
An explosive-laden drone targeting the southern part of the Kingdom was intercepted and destroyed by the Arab coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Thursday morning.
Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was aimed at civilians and civilian facilities in the southern region.
