Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia

Updated 13 November 2020
JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday condemned the Houthi militia’s launch of a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all steps it takes to protect its territories, security and stability.
An explosive-laden drone targeting the southern part of the Kingdom was intercepted and destroyed by the Arab coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Thursday morning.
Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was aimed at civilians and civilian facilities in the southern region.

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 

  • The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board boats
RIYADH: Fire broke out near a floating platform of an oil distribution station in the southern Saudi region of Jazan on Wednesday, but is now under control, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported late on Thursday.

An official source at the Saudi Ministry of Energy was quoted as saying the fire broke out as coalition forces intercepted two bomb-laden boats launched remotely by Houthi terrorists from Hodeidah, Yemen.

Other than the damage caused by fire to the floating hoses in the platform, no injuries were reported.

The ministry bewailed that the Houthi terrorist act not only targets Saudi Arabia, but also maritime navigation and freedom of global trade. 

The Iran-backed Houthi militia seized power in Yemen in 2014 from the UN-recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, prompting a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia to intervene.

 

 

In this photo taken on March 3,  2020, a bomb-laden boat launched remotely by  Houthi terrorists is caught on camera just before it was intercepted by Coalition forces off the coast of Aden, southern Yemen. (SPA)

 

