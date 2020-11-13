Philippines hunts for dozens missing after its deadliest typhoon this year

You are here

Typhoon Vamco swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP/Aaron Favila)
Floods continued to rise in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (AP/Aaron Favila)
Among the casualties, two men drowned and a child was killed in a landslide in Camarines province. (AP/Aaron Favila)
  • Vamco, the 21st and most deadly cyclone to hit the country this year, tore through the main island of Luzon late on Wednesday and early Thursday
  • Retrieval operations found 39 bodies while the search continues for 22 missing people
MANILA: Police and soldiers in the Philippines searched for dozens of people still missing on Friday after Typhoon Vamco killed at least 39 people and caused some of the worst flooding in years in the capital Manila and nearby provinces.
Vamco, the 21st and most deadly cyclone to hit the country this year, tore through the main island of Luzon late on Wednesday and early Thursday, just as the country was reeling from Goni, the world’s strongest typhoon of 2020, which killed 25 people and flattened thousands of homes.
Retrieval operations found 39 bodies while the search continues for 22 missing people, army chief Gilbert Gapay told a news conference.
Successive typhoons — eight in the past two months — add to the challenges on a government battling community coronavirus infections and an economic recession.
Among the casualties, two men drowned and a child was killed in a landslide in Camarines province. Three people died when a warehouse collapsed in Cavite province.
The casualty count is subject to validation by local officials and the disaster agency, which has so far recorded 14 deaths and three missing.
Tens of thousands of homes were submerged, although water levels started to recede in parts of the badly hit Marikina suburb, allowing residents to start cleanups after returning to homes covered in debris and caked in mud.
“We don’t know how to start cleaning. Mud is so thick up to the second floor,” Gilbert Gaston, a Marikina resident, told DZMM radio.
Many residents took refuge on rooftops and were among some 6,000 people rescued across Manila’s suburbs. Government agencies were clearing landslides and debris elsewhere, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.
About 500,000 households in and around the capital were without power and virtual classes and government work was suspended in Luzon, home to half of the Philippines’ 108 million population.
Vamco was approaching central Vietnam, where devastating floods and mudslides since early October have killed at least 160 people. It is expected to make landfall on Saturday.

Topics: Typhoon Vamco Philippines typhoon extreme weather

Belgium arrests Danish activists plotting Qur’an burning

  • Those arrested are members of “Stram Kurs” — a group led by Danish anti-Islam and anti-immigration militant Rasmus Paludan
  • Stram Kurs is known in Scandinavia for acts of provocation
BRUSSELS: Five Danish far-right activists suspected of planning to provoke Muslims in Belgium by burning a Qur'an have been arrested and ordered out of the country, officials said Thursday.
According to their group’s Facebook page, those arrested are members of “Stram Kurs” or “Hard Line” — a group led by Danish anti-Islam and anti-immigration militant Rasmus Paludan.
According to the site, Paludan himself was arrested in neighboring France and has also been expelled.
Stram Kurs is known in Scandinavia for acts of provocation and Belgian authorities believe the group planned a Qur'an burning in Molenbeek, a Brussels district with a large Moroccan population.
The alleged plan forms part of the case sent by the police to the public prosecutor’s office in Brussels, a source close to the investigation told AFP.
Sammy Mahdi, Belgium’s secretary of state for asylum and migration and himself the son of an Iraqi refugee, welcomed the five arrests.
“They were ordered to leave the country quickly, which they did,” his office said.
“The stay was refused because these men represent a serious threat to public order in Belgium. Another man was recently arrested in France for the same reason,” the statement continued.
The statement did not identify Paludan by name, but added: “Germany has also taken a similar decision with regard to this man, considered by the security services a preacher of hatred.”
In August, clashes broke out in Malmo in southern Sweden when far-right provocateurs burned a Qur'an. Residents protested by attacking the police and several officers were hurt.
Paludan, a lawyer by training who lives in Denmark, was initially expected to attend the demonstration, but Swedish authorities prevented him from entering the country.
“In our society, which is already very polarized, we don’t need people who come to spread hatred,” Mahdi said.
“I don’t care whether they are left-wing or right-wing extremists, I care about the safety of our citizens,” he added.
In a Facebook post on October 30, Paludan said he had informed the French consulate in Copenhagen of his intention to burn a Qur'an at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11.

Topics: qur'an Quran

