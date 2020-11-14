You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Metazoa

Author: Peter Godfrey-Smith

Combining science, philosophy, and his own observations gleaned from “watery hours” spent scuba diving, Peter Godfrey-Smith examines the origins of animal consciousness.
In his work, Other Minds, the author focused on octopuses; here, the book’s “tentacular form” shows him considering several animal groups as he investigates the puzzle of how subjective awareness came to exist.
A review in goodreads.com said: “This is no dry, academic treatise; Godfrey-Smith takes care to keep the work accessible by summarizing key points, explaining the work of relevant scientists and philosophers, and punctuating the text with memorable facts.”
The book “is enlivened by the wit and affection with which the author often regards his subjects of study,” said the review.
“An astonishing range of creatures are considered and a fascinating argument advanced about how evolutionary innovations can give rise to animal minds.”
Animals are classified as either protozoan (one-celled organisms like amoebas) or metazoans.

What We Are Reading Today: The Woman Who Stole Vermeer by Anthony M. Amore

Updated 13 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Woman Who Stole Vermeer by Anthony M. Amore

Updated 13 November 2020
Arab News

In The Woman Who Stole Vermeer, Anthony M. Amore expertly combines extraordinary history with gripping true crime.
Rich in tantalizing details, The Woman Who Stole Vermeer is filled with personal anecdotes from those who knew Dugdale the best — old college friends, colleagues and political compatriots who all remember her as wholly original and completely fearless.
A review in bookpage.com said: “Several dramatic events in Dugdale’s life led her to follow revolutionary politics, but none affected her more than Bloody Sunday in 1972, when British soldiers killed more than two dozen demonstrators at a protest march in Northern Ireland. From then on, she became dedicated to ending British imperialism and helping the Irish Liberation Army.”
Max Carter said in a review for The New York Times: “Before her political awakening, notoriety and subsequent imprisonment, Dugdale was an upper-class London debutante. Born in March 1941, she was ‘tucked safely away’ at her father’s country estate during the German air raids.”
Rose was devoted to her “smart, handsome, lean and athletic” father, Col. Dugdale.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

