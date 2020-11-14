What We Are Reading Today: Metazoa

What We Are Reading Today: The Woman Who Stole Vermeer by Anthony M. Amore

In The Woman Who Stole Vermeer, Anthony M. Amore expertly combines extraordinary history with gripping true crime.

Rich in tantalizing details, The Woman Who Stole Vermeer is filled with personal anecdotes from those who knew Dugdale the best — old college friends, colleagues and political compatriots who all remember her as wholly original and completely fearless.

A review in bookpage.com said: “Several dramatic events in Dugdale’s life led her to follow revolutionary politics, but none affected her more than Bloody Sunday in 1972, when British soldiers killed more than two dozen demonstrators at a protest march in Northern Ireland. From then on, she became dedicated to ending British imperialism and helping the Irish Liberation Army.”

Max Carter said in a review for The New York Times: “Before her political awakening, notoriety and subsequent imprisonment, Dugdale was an upper-class London debutante. Born in March 1941, she was ‘tucked safely away’ at her father’s country estate during the German air raids.”

Rose was devoted to her “smart, handsome, lean and athletic” father, Col. Dugdale.