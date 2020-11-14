You are here

Philippines scrambles to rescue thousands after Typhoon Vamco

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard carries a baby during a rescue operation in the Cagayan Valley region in northeastern Philippines on Nov. 13, 2020. (PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS)
Philippine Coast Guard conduct a rescue operation in the Cagayan Valley region in northeastern Philippines on Nov. 13, 2020. (PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS)
Philippine Coast Guard conduct a rescue operation in the Cagayan Valley region in northeastern Philippines on Nov. 13, 2020. (PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS)
Philippine Coast Guard conduct a rescue operation in the Cagayan Valley region in northeastern Philippines on Nov. 13, 2020. (PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD/Handout via REUTERS)
Philippines scrambles to rescue thousands after Typhoon Vamco

  • Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, has killed at least 42 people
  • Magat Dam released water on Friday equivalent to two Olympic-size pools per second, government data showed
MANILA: Philippine coast guard and disaster agencies scrambled on Saturday to rescue thousands in a northern province flooded by Typhoon Vamco (local code name: Typhoon Ulysses), the country’s deadliest cyclone this year.
Dozens of towns in Cagayan region north of the capital Manila remain submerged, affecting thousands of families, some of whom fled to rooftops to escape two-story high floods, officials said.
The coast guard sent teams of rescue personnel, vehicles and rubber boats to Tuguegarao early on Saturday, and will bring in more help from nearby provinces, said coast guard commandant George Ursabia.
Accumulated effects of previous weather disturbances, as well as water from a dam and higher plains brought high flooding to Cagayan province, the disaster agency said. The nearby Magat Dam released water on Friday equivalent to two Olympic-size pools per second, government data showed.
Cagayan Valley is a region of 1.2 million people comprising five agricultural provinces. Nearly 14,000 people are staying in evacuation centers after the floods affected 343,000, the disaster agency said.
“We believe it would take more than a week before the floods subside” if there is no further rain, Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano told DZMM radio station. Access to the city, home to 163,000 people, was cut due to flooded roads, he said.
Residents took to social media, posting photos and addresses with pleas for rescue. The hashtag #CagayanNeedsHelp was the top trending topic on Twitter with 2.03 million tweets.
“We’re already on the third day atop our roof. We need relief goods and clothing because we saved nothing,” Ramilo Lagundi, a resident in Tuguegarao City, told DZBB radio station. Lagundi said he was staying with hundreds of other neighbors on rooftops.
Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, has killed at least 42 people. It tore through the main island of Luzon late on Wednesday. 

Prosecutors ask Barr to rescind memo on US vote counting irregularities

Reuters

Prosecutors ask Barr to rescind memo on US vote counting irregularities

  • Barr sent his memo days after Trump alleged without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US prosecutors are asking Attorney General William Barr to rescind a memo issued earlier this week that instructed them to publicly investigate “substantial” allegations of vote counting irregularities, saying they have not seen the unusual activity, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
The 16 assistant US attorneys specially assigned to monitor the presidential election this month also said Barr’s Monday memorandum had thrust prosecutors into partisan politics and that the policy change was not based in fact, according to the Post, which saw a copy of the letter.
Barr sent his memo after days of attacks on the integrity of the election by President Donald Trump and Republican allies, who have alleged without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud. Trump has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden who on Saturday secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to win the presidency.

 

