UAE to open land border to Omanis next week

The country is set to open land ports on Monday. (Wam)
Updated 14 November 2020
Arab News

  • Citizens of Oman will be allowed entry without the additional requirement of approval from UAE authorities
  • Those entering the country will need to present a negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory
DUBAI: The UAE will open its land border to Omanis from Nov. 16, allowing them to enter without prior approval from local authorities, state news agency WAM reported.

The country is set to open land ports on Monday, according to a joint statement by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship (ICA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Citizens of Oman will be allowed entry without the additional requirement of approval from UAE authorities, the statement said. 

Those entering the country will need to present a negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory, and will also be required to conduct a COVID-19 test at the ports upon arrival.

Another PCR test will be required if they stay for more than four consecutive days in the UAE.

Lebanese security chief visited Syria in efforts to free US captive

Reuters

  • US citizen Austin Tice is thought to be held in Syria
  • The trip to Damascus came after he visited Washington where he met with the national security adviser
AMMAN: Lebanese Security Chief Abbas Ibrahim visited Damascus after a trip to Washington as part of efforts to free US citizen Austin Tice, who is thought to be held in Syria, Lebanese broadcaster al Jadid reported on Saturday.
Ibrahim told al Jadid he went on a two-day visit to Damascus and was in regular contact with Tice's mother to tell her that he would continue to work on her son's "file".
"I won't stop working on this subject and I promised Tice's mother whom I met in Washington and am in daily touch with on the phone," he told the broadcaster.
US President Donald Trump has adopted the case of the freelance journalist and former US Marine officer who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012.
Abbas said the trip to Damascus came after he visited Washington last month where he met with national security adviser Robert O’Brien.
A Trump administration official on Oct.18 confirmed a newspaper report that a White House official travelled to Damascus earlier this year for secret meetings with the Syrian government seeking the release of Tice and another US citizen.
The trip was the first time such a high-level US official had met in Syria with the isolated government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in more than a decade.
Syria erupted into civil war nearly a decade ago after Assad in 2011 began a brutal crackdown on protesters calling for an end to his family’s rule. 

