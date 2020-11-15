You are here

US, Israel worked together to track and kill Al-Qaeda operative Al-Masri

In this Aug. 9, 1998 file photo, Israeli soldiers bring in heavy lifting equipment to the wreckage of the Ufundi House, adjacent to the US embassy in Nairobi. The US and Israel worked together to track and kill Abu Mohammed al-Masri, a senior al-Qaida operative in Iran earlier this year. (AP Photo/Sayyid Azim, File)
This Aug. 8, 1998, file photo shows the US Embassy, left, and other damaged buildings in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, the day after terrorist bombs in Kenya and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
  • Al-Masri was killed by Kidon, a unit within the secretive Israeli spy organization Mossad allegedly responsible for the assassination of high-value targets
  • The revelations that Iran was harboring an Al-Qaeda leader could help Israel bolster its case with the new US administration
WASHINGTON: The US and Israel worked together to track and kill a senior Al-Qaeda operative in Iran earlier this year, a bold intelligence operation by the two allied nations that came as the Trump administration was ramping up pressure on Tehran.
Four current and former US officials said Abu Mohammed Al-Masri, Al-Qaeda’s No. 2, was killed by assassins in the Iranian capital in August. The US provided intelligence to the Israelis on where they could find Al-Masri and the alias he was using at the time, while Israeli agents carried out the killing, according to two of the officials. The two other officials confirmed Al-Masri’s killing but could not provide specific details.
Al-Masri was gunned down in a Tehran alley on Aug. 7, the anniversary of the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Al-Masri was widely believed to have participated in the planning of those attacks and was wanted on terrorism charges by the FBI.
Al-Masri’s death is a blow to Al-Qaeda, the terror network that orchestrated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the U.S, and comes amid rumors in the Middle East about the fate of the group’s leader, Ayman Al-Zawahiri. The officials could not confirm those reports but said the US intelligence community was trying to determine their credibility.
Two of the officials — one within the intelligence community and with direct knowledge of the operation and another former CIA officer briefed on the matter — said Al-Masri was killed by Kidon, a unit within the secretive Israeli spy organization Mossad allegedly responsible for the assassination of high-value targets. In Hebrew, Kidon means bayonet or “tip of the spear.”

Al-Masri’s daughter was also targetted
The official in the intelligence community said Al-Masri’s daughter, Maryam, was also a target of the operation. The US believed she was being groomed for a leadership role in Al-Qaeda and intelligence suggested she was involved in operational planning, according to the official, who like the others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.
Al-Masri’s daughter was the widow of Hamza bin Laden, the son of Al-Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden. He was killed last year in a US counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.
The news of Al-Masri’s death was first reported by The New York Times.
Both the CIA and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, which oversees the Mossad intelligence agency, declined to comment.
Israel and Iran are bitter enemies, with the Iranian nuclear program Israel’s top security concern. Israel has welcomed the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iranian nuclear accord and the US pressure campaign on Tehran.
At the time of the killings, the Trump administration was in the advanced stages of trying to push through the UN Security Council the reinstatement of all international sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the nuclear agreement. None of the other Security Council members went along with the US, which has vowed to punish countries that do not enforce the sanctions as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran.
Israeli officials are concerned the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden could return to the nuclear accord. It is likely that if Biden does engage with the Iranians, Israel will press for the accord to be modified to address Iran’s long-range missile program and its military activity across the region, specifically in Syria and its support for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad.

Proof of Iran harboring Al-Qaeda terrorists
The revelations that Iran was harboring an Al-Qaeda leader could help Israel bolster its case with the new US administration.
Al-Masri had been on a kill or capture list for years. but his presence in Iran, which has a long history of hostility toward Al-Qaeda, presented significant obstacles to either apprehending or killing him.
Iran denied the reports, saying the government is not harboring any Al-Qaeda leaders and blaming the US and Israel for trying to foment anti-Iranian sentiment. US officials have long believed a number of Al-Qaeda leaders have been living quietly in Iran for years and publicly released intelligence assessments have made that case.
Al-Masri’s death, albeit under an assumed name, was reported in Iranian media on Aug. 8. Reports identified him as a Lebanese history professor potentially affiliated with Lebanon’s Iranian-linked Hezbollah movement and said he had been killed by motorcycle gunmen along with his daughter.
Lebanese media, citing Iranian reports, said that those killed were Lebanese citizen Habib Daoud and his daughter Maryam.
The deaths of Al-Masri and his daughter occurred three days after the catastrophic Aug. 4 explosion at the port of Beirut and did not get much attention. Hezbollah never commented on reports and Lebanese security officials did not report that any citizens were killed in Tehran.
A Hezbollah official on Saturday would not comment on Al-Masri’s death, saying Iran’s foreign ministry had already denied it.
The alleged killings seem to fit a pattern of behavior attributed to Israel in the past.
In 1995, the founder of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad was killed by a gunman on a motorcycle in Malta, in an assassination widely attributed to the Mossad. The Mossad also reportedly carried out a string of similar killings of Iranian nuclear scientists in Iran early last decade. Iran has accused Israel of being behind those killings.
Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies and former analyst on Iranian affairs in the prime minister’s office, said it has been known for some time that Iran is hiding top Al-Qaeda figures. While he had no direct knowledge of Al-Masri’s death, he said a joint operation between the US and Israel would reflect the two nations’ close intelligence cooperation, with the US typically stronger in the technical aspects of intelligence gathering and Israel adept at operating agents behind enemy lines.

Al-Qaeda ‘in crisis’ after No. 2 killed in Tehran

Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Al-Qaeda ‘in crisis’ after No. 2 killed in Tehran

  • Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, successor of Osama bin Laden, may also have died
  • Al-Masri's daughter, Maryam, who was also killed, was a widow of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON/RIYADH: Al-Qaeda’s leadership is in crisis, analysts told Arab News on Saturday, after it emerged that the terrorist group’s second-in-command had been shot dead in Iran.

News of the death of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, also known as Abu Muhammad Al-Masri, is a blow to Al-Qaeda, the terror network that orchestrated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the US, and comes amid rumors in the Middle East about the fate of the group’s leader, Ayman Al-Zawahiri. 

Al-Masri was gunned down in a Tehran alley on Aug. 7, the anniversary of the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. He was widely believed to have participated in the planning of those attacks and was wanted on terrorism charges by the FBI.

Al-Masri was in a car with his daughter in the prosperous Tehran suburb of Pasdaran when they were both shot dead by two Israeli operatives on a motorcycle, the New York Times earlier reported.

Al-Qaeda has not announced his death, Iranian officials have denied it and no government has publicly claimed responsibility. 

But an AP report on Sunday said the death of Al-Masri was confirmed by four current and former US officials, who said the US and Israel worked together to track and kill Al-Qaeda's No. 2 man

It was a bold intelligence operation by the two allied nations that came as the Trump administration was ramping up pressure on Tehran.

A US soldier is seen standing guard in front of the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the site of the August 7, 1998, bomb blast. (AFP file photo)

The US provided intelligence to the Israelis on where they could find Al-Masri and the alias he was using at the time, while Israeli agents carried out the killing, according to two of the officials. The two other officials confirmed Al-Masri’s killing but could not provide specific details.

Al-Masri was seen as a likely successor to Al-Zawahiri, and the death of both men would be a crushing blow to the terrorist group.

“The killing of Abu Mohammed Al-Masri … brings back the question on the leadership of Al-Qaeda, which increased the crisis of Al-Qaeda in the event of the departure of Al-Zawahiri,” extremism and terrorism expert Dr. Hani Nasira told Arab News.

Masri had been in Iran’s “custody” since 2003 but had been living freely in Tehran since 2015.

US counterterrorism officials believe Iran may have let him live there to conduct operations against US targets.

His daughter, who also died in the shooting, was married to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza, who was killed in a US air strike in 2017.

The news of Al-Masri’s death comes weeks after the killing of two other senior Al-Qaeda leaders by local security forces in Afghanistan.

Despite the crisis in its leadership, however, other analysts told Arab News that Al-Qaeda should not be written off.

“Although Al-Qaeda has lost key leaders in Pakistan, Afghanistan and in Iran, there are key people in Syria, Yemen, and in West Africa ready to provide leadership,” said Dr. Arie Kruglanski, an expert on the psychology of terrorism and political activism.

“Al-Qaeda core is a small group of less than a 100 members. However, it draws its strength by sharing its ideology with threat groups worldwide.

“The US will continue to hunt Al-Qaeda, especially its senior leadership that masterminded 9/11.”

