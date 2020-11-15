You are here

Boucheron unveils Nour Arida as latest global ambassador

Nour Arida stars in Boucheron’s ‘Sharing Holiday Emotions’ campaign. Supplied
Updated 15 November 2020
DUBAI: Lebanese fashion blogger and model Nour Arida has been appointed Boucheron’s latest global brand spokesperson. The news, announced this week, will see the 31-year-old following other international stars who have lent their faces to the high end jewelry maison, such as US actress Kate Winslet and French model Laetitia Cast, to front key campaigns and act as muse for future collections.

Her first task with the French fine jewelry company: Boucheron’s holiday campaign, “Sharing Holiday Emotions,” in which she stars alongside Chinese actress Dongyu Zhou, British entrepreneur Alexa Chung, Australian-Taiwanese star Hannah Quinlivan, South Korean actress Eun-Chae Jung and Japanese model Rola.

“Happy to announce that I’m the official worldwide face of Boucheron,” wrote Arida on Instagram alongside images of her very first campaign for the fine jewelry house. This appointment contributes to Arida’s ever-evolving relationship with Boucheron.

In September, Arida was tapped to star in the high jewelry label’s new Legacies campaign. She featured in the campaign alongside her four-year-old daughter Ayla. A former buyer at a popular Beirut retailer, Arida gradually built up a strong Instagram presence with a following of 7.9 million. Since then, she’s been carving out a name for herself in the industry.

In addition to Boucheron, Arida, who is signed to Elite Models in Paris, has also worked with brands such as Tous Jewelry, MAC Cosmetics and Magrabi.

She also recently teased a “worldwide campaign” on Instagram that is set to see the light of day in 2021.

Arida recently made headlines for her move to Paris after the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut — a difficult decision, according to the star, who posted “Beirut, you broke our hearts” on Instagram at the time.

In a video she shared with her followers on the social media platform opening up about her decision to move, the mother-of-one said: “On one hand I feel happy and thankful for this new beginning. But on the other hand, I’m leaving my whole life here behind and it makes me sad.” The catwalk star was one of thousands whose home was wrecked due to the deadly blast.

Topics: Boucheron Nour Arida

