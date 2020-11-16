You are here

Pandemic holds few lessons for European chefs

  Many a three-star Michelin meal has been put into a takeout box
BELGIUM: Necessity is supposed to be the mother of invention. If that were the case for the high-end restaurant industry, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic should have offered ample opportunities for creativity and renewal.

Instead, it is turning into a bitter struggle for survival.

Many a three-star Michelin meal has been put into a takeout box and sent out on Deliveroo scooters, as renowned chefs in Belgium and elsewhere try to scrape through a second pandemic lockdown that is likely to threaten even the lucrative Christmas season.

Sergio Herman, who has run three-star, two-star and many other establishments that have wowed the Michelin powers and the most refined palates around the world, does not really see any positives to come out of working against and around the pandemic.

“Sometimes you feel that whatever you built up over the years is slipping like sand through your fingers. It gives you this kind of fear,” he said.

Across much of Europe, still the apex of the finest dining in the world, exclusive restaurants have lost the precious appeal of the luxury dining experience — from the moment of taking your coat at the door, to eating several inventive courses with the finest silverware, to basking in sommelier tastings, to savoring the after-dinner sweet and having that little extra chat with the chef.

If there is one thing that defines restaurant owners and staff around the world, it is their drive, energy and a zest for survival. They more than need that now.

In the Michelin three-star restaurant De Librije, to the north in the Netherlands, chef Jonnie Boer has been offering online classes so people at home can get as close as possible to one of his three-course dinners. A “Librije’s Atelier in your Kitchen” online session goes for €140 ($165).

Clare Smyth of the two-star establishment Core by Clare Smyth in London said, with the lockdown takeouts and other initiatives, “people really wanted a bit of our restaurants in their own home.” In the end though, “it will never replace coming to a restaurant” for the overall experience of near-perfect cooking and hospitality, she said in a discussion organized by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Even if detailed statistics are not yet available, the 27-nation EU saw a precipitous drop of 79.3 percent in hotel and restaurant activity between February and April in the spring COVID-19 lockdowns. Even though business bounced back over summer, the resurgence of the virus with new lockdowns across Europe this fall amounts to a double blow.

Topics: Coronavirus chefs

'Confident' of Saudi Arabia's strong leadership at G20 summit

  Japan expects the meeting to propose concrete actions on circular carbon economy, free trade
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to showcase its leadership and ability to be a visionary global player when it virtually hosts the G20 Riyadh summit on Nov. 21 to 22.

The country will guide the work of the G20 under the theme of “Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All.”

Tsukasa Uemura, Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, spoke to Arab News about the importance of this year’s G20 meeting amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its impacts.

He said the G20, under the Saudi presidency this year, will be remembered as a milestone for humanity in addressing the global health crisis with wisdom.

The envoy pointed out that the summit may guide the international community in striking a balance between mitigating the socioeconomic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak and containing it.

Uemura also lauded the Kingdom’s lead in calling an extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders at the end of March, chaired by King Salman, to discuss the emerging COVID-19 crisis and address its negative impacts with improved coordination.

The outcome of the extraordinary summit had set the agenda for successive G20 meetings under the Saudi presidency, he added.

The diplomat noted that the Kingdom had worked with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to help stabilize the oil market in the wake of the pandemic.

He said the G20 summit would be tackling global issues such as maintaining free trade and global economic growth, dealing with environmental challenges, and the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“I am sure that all G20 leaders will succeed in agreeing on a set of recommendations in the face of these challenges,” he added.

Uemura said that the world’s leading countries had spent $11 trillion to protect the global economy. The G20 had pledged $21 billion to combat COVID-19 and had agreed to suspend $14 billion worth of debt payments for some developing countries.

The Riyadh summit will focus on the key areas of empowering people — especially women and youth —  by creating the right conditions for them to live, work, and thrive, safeguarding the planet by fostering collective efforts on common global concerns, and shaping new frontiers by adopting long-term and bold strategies to share the benefits of innovation and technological advancement.

Tsukasa Uemura, Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Japan expected the Riyadh summit to propose concrete actions over common issues, including promoting the concept of a circular carbon economy, and maintaining global free trade, the envoy added.

Uemura pointed out that Saudi Arabia was one of the most influential Arab and Islamic countries and had the responsibility and ability to deal with global issues in cooperation with other stakeholders.

“I am confident that Saudi Arabia will demonstrate its leadership at the forthcoming G20 leaders’ summit and deliver solid outcomes to enable the international community to deal effectively with the world under the coronavirus pandemic and post-COVID-19 period,” he said.

The world was witnessing new realities, which should require a paradigm shift in ways of thinking and behavior, he added.

On the summit’s role in boosting cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Japan, Uemura said: “We share with Saudi Arabia many common interests, mutual trust, and respect with which we have been cooperating long since Japan handed over the G20 chair to KSA in late 2019.”

He noted that hosting the summit would play a crucial role in the Kingdom’s economic and social development, and provide a unique opportunity not only to demonstrate its dynamic leadership and ambitious transformation under the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, but also to make the best use of the G20’s outcome and discussions for its benefit in years to come.

He said Vision 2030 articulated the new Saudi Arabia, representing the identity and aspirations of the Saudi people, in particular, its younger generation.

Japan was looking forward to working closely with the Saudi people to translate the Kingdom’s vision into concrete actions by steadily implementing various projects and programs under the framework of Japan-Saudi Vision 2030, he added.

Topics: G20 G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 G20 Riyadh Ambassador Tsukasa Uemura Japan

Pandemic holds few lessons for European chefs

