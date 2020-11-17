You are here

Morocco’s king warns Polisario after rivals clash in W.Sahara

Tents used by the Polisario Front ablaze near the Mauritanian border in Guerguerat located in the Western Sahara, along the road leading to Mauritania, after the intervention of the royal Moroccan armed forces on Nov. 13, 2020. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The United Nations said that both sides had exchanged fire
  • Moroccan King Mohammed VI said Rabat remained committed to a cease-fire
RABAT: Morocco’s king warned Monday that his country would react with the “greatest severity” to any attack in Western Sahara, as the pro-independence Polisario Front said conflict would continue until Rabat ended its “occupation” of the disputed territory.
The United Nations said that both sides had exchanged fire, and urged restraint.
Moroccan King Mohammed VI, speaking after a telephone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Rabat remained committed to a cease-fire.
But Morocco also “remains firmly determined to react, with the greatest severity, and in self-defense, against any threat to its security,” the king said, quoted in an official statement.
The crisis erupted after Morocco launched a military operation Friday to reopen a key highway at the Guerguerat border crossing between the territory and Mauritania.
It accused the Polisario of blocking the highway, which is key to trade with the rest of Africa.
The Algerian-backed Polisario, which does not recognize the existence of the highway, responded by declaring the end of an almost three-decade UN-supervised cease-fire in Western Sahara.
“The end of the war is now linked to the end of the illegal occupation of parts of the territory of the Sahrawi Republic,” senior Polisario official Mohamed Salem Ould Salek said on Monday.
“The war only started as a consequence of Morocco’s aggression and action in Guerguerat,” said Ould Salek, who is foreign minister of the Polisario-declared Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).
He also downplayed the importance of the highway, where trucks had been blocked for weeks. Traffic resumed on Saturday between Mauritania and Morocco, the two countries have said.
“It is not an international or even regional road. It is being used to loot the natural resources of the Sahrawi people,” Ould Salek said, accusing Morocco of having started the latest conflict.
Rabat controls around three quarters of the Western Sahara, a vast swathe of desert on the Atlantic coast, including its phosphate deposits and its lucrative ocean fisheries. The Polisario controls the remainder.
Morocco maintains that Western Sahara is an integral part of the kingdom and has offered autonomy for the disputed territory, but insists it will retain sovereignty.
Ould Salek said a full implementation of the 1991 cease-fire — namely organizing the self-determination referendum set out in the truce deal — -- was a condition for an end to hostilities.
The vote has been repeatedly postponed due to disputes between Rabat and the Polisario over voter rolls and the question to be put on the ballot.
The Moroccan official news agency MAP said late Sunday that Rabat’s military had responded to fire by the Polisario Front along a UN-patrolled buffer zone.
“Since 13 November 2020, Polisario militias have fired provocative shots along the line of defense without causing human or material damage,” MAP said, citing the Far-Maroc unofficial website dedicated to military news.
Retaliatory fire from the Moroccans destroyed an armored vehicle east of the line of defense at El Mahbes, it said on its Facebook page.
The UN on Monday confirmed an exchange of fire.
The MINURSO mission “received reports by both sides of incidents of shooting” overnight Sunday to Monday “at various locations” in the territory, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, told reporters in New York.
MINURSO, he said, calls on both sides to “exercise restraint” and take measures to defuse tensions.
On Sunday, the Polisario reported intense fighting along the 2,700-kilometer (1,700-mile) Moroccan wall of defense that cuts through Western Sahara.
It also announced that it was mobilizing “thousands of volunteers” to join Polisario Front fighters.
The territory is tough to travel through and Moroccan authorities do not allow journalists access, making it difficult to verify reports from either side.
Domestic flights are also suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Negotiations involving Morocco, Polisario, Algeria and Mauritania have been at a standstill since 2019.

Pompeo in Turkey for fraught visit with no official talks

Updated 50 min 47 sec ago
AFP

Pompeo in Turkey for fraught visit with no official talks

  • Ties between Washington and its strategic NATO ally have remained tense
Updated 50 min 47 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a fraught visit to Istanbul on Tuesday that included no official meetings and an agenda focused on religious freedoms that Ankara dismissed as “irrelevant.”
Ties between Washington and its strategic NATO ally have remained tense despite a personal friendship between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
A group of 20 to 30 Turks shouted “Yankee go home!” as the evangelical Christian Pompeo headed in for a meeting with the Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople – the spiritual leader of the Greek Orthodox world – to express his “strong position” on religious freedoms.
Pompeo had publicly criticized Erdogan’s controversial conversion of Istanbul’s emblematic Hagia Sophia monument into a mosque in July.
“An incredible privilege to be here,” Pompeo told the patriarch.
The foreign ministry declared ahead of Pompeo’s arrival that the US should “first look in the mirror” before making an issue of the “completely irrelevant” subject of the freedom of faith in Turkey.
Pompeo’s seven-nation tour has been complicated by his unabashed support of Trump’s unsubstantiated claim of election fraud – and attempts by US allies to position themselves for Joe Biden’s incoming presidency.
The US diplomat’s two-night stay in Paris included a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron but no press conference that usually follows such talks.
Yet the Turkish leg seemed destined for problems from the start.
Officials said Pompeo wanted to visit Istanbul to see the patriarch and was only ready to meet Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on the condition they come to him from the capital Ankara.
A meeting seemed possible after intense negotiations before the talks fell apart.
“This was a scheduling issue,” a senior US official said.
“President Erdogan’s schedule shifted and made it impossible to fit the parameters that from the very beginning we had set out.”
It is difficult to gauge whether the election of Joe Biden – whom Erdogan congratulated three days after his victory was called by US media – played a role in the imbroglio.
But it will mean Pompeo will fail to discuss with Turkish officials the very problems he pointed to Monday after a meeting in Paris with Macron.
“President Macron and I spent a lot of time discussing Turkey’s recent actions and we agreed they are very aggressive,” Pompeo told the French daily Le Figaro.
Macron has sparred with Erdogan on a range of regional issues and shares Pompeo’s mistrust of Turkey’s robust foreign policy stance.
Pompeo cited Turkey’s “support” to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia and repeated claims denied by Ankara that it had “deployed Syrian forces” in support of the Azerbaijani troops.
“We also mentioned its action in Libya where it also sent forces from third party countries, and its action in the eastern Mediterranean. I could continue this list,” Pompeo said.
“Europe and the United States must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people.”
The issues add to the dispute over Ankara’s controversial acquisition of Russian advanced S-400 anti-missile systems.
The purchase, according to US law, should trigger immediate sanctions but Trump gave Turkey a reprieve.
The Turkish military tested the S-400s just weeks before the US vote.
“Sanctions is very much something that is on the table” and are a “very real” possibility, the US State Department warned last month.
The visit coincides with the publication of a New York Times report saying Trump last week asked his aides – including Pompeo – about the possibility of striking Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The officials “dissuaded the president from moving ahead with a military strike,” the report said.
Pompeo had no scheduled press conferences at which he could address the story.

