Saudi PIF exits Warren Buffett flagship

The PIF cut its exposure to American firms to $7.05 billion as of Sept. 30, down 30 percent from $10.1 billion the previous quarter, it said in a filing on Monday to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 17 November 2020
Shane McGinley

DUBAI:  Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has reduced its equity holdings in US companies by almost $3 billion, including selling its remaining stake in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, according to new official figures.

The PIF cut its exposure to American firms to $7.05 billion as of Sept. 30, down 30 percent from $10.1 billion the previous quarter, it said in a filing on Monday to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The fund maintained its shares in ride-hailing firm Uber, where its stake is worth $2.657 billion; entertainment operator Live Nation, where it owns shares worth $677 million; and cruise ship company Carnival, where its stake was valued at $771.6 million.

It also has interests in sustainable energy firm Suncor Energy ($623.4 million) and human resources management services firm Automatic Data Processing ($206.7 million), while it bought a $154.6 million stake in gold mining firm NovaGold.

During the second quarter of the year, PIF sold 50 percent of its stake in Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm led by Warren Buffett, and now has offloaded the remainder of its shares, worth around $39 million, according to the filing.

PIF’s divestment comes as Berkshire Hathaway released its own quarterly SEC filing the same day, showing that Buffett has reduced his holding in iPhone manufacturer Apple and pinned his investment hopes on pharmaceuticals, with stakes in brands such as Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie and Pfizer.

The fund also exited from Silicon Valley technology firm Cisco, freight hauler Union Pacific, online travel operator Booking Holdings, and hydrocarbon explorer Canadian Natural.

PIF regularly adjusts its exposure to US companies. In the second quarter of this year it sold its remaining shares in household names such as Boeing, Facebook, Marriott International and Walt Disney.

The fund has focused on India in recent months, taking a $1.3 billion stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and a $1.5 billion holding in digital services firm Jio Platforms, a trend that is likely to continue.

“Although the US will remain an important destination, there is a shift toward developing and expanding relations closer to home, notably India,” Rachna Uppal, director of research at consultancy firm Azure Strategy, told Reuters.

PIF was set up five years ago and manages around $360 billion of funds. It invests in a portfolio of international companies in a bid to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on hydrocarbons.

Reuters

DUBAI/LONDON: Saudi Arabia called on fellow OPEC+ members on Tuesday to be flexible in responding to oil market needs as it builds the case for a tighter oil production policy in 2021 to tackle weaker demand amid a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, is considering delaying a plan to boost output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2% of global demand, in January to support the market.
"We as a group do not want to give the markets any excuse to react negatively," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the start of a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ panel, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).
"The markets will not be kind to those who do not stick to agreements. This is why we must be prepared to act according to the requirements of the market. I recently said we must be ready to tweak the terms of our agreement if need be," he said.
The JMMC can recommend policy steps to OPEC+, which agreed record oil cuts earlier this year.
An option gaining support among OPEC+ nations is to keep the existing output cuts of 7.7 million bpd for a further three to six months, OPEC+ sources said, rather than tapering the cut to 5.7 million bpd in January.
OPEC+ will have a full meeting on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to decide output policy for next year.
Oil slipped further below $44 a barrel on Tuesday, although it has found support from hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and amid expectations in recent days of further action by OPEC+.

