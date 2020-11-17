Actors Amir El-Masry, Youssef Kerkour selected for BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits

DUBAI: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced its 2020 BAFTA Breakthrough Participants on Monday and Egyptian-British actor Amir El-Masry and Moroccan actor Youssef Kerkour have secured spots on the list.

“Thank you @bafta for this incredible accolade and your continuous support,” El-Masry, who is based in London, wrote on Instagram. “(It is a) huge privilege to be announced as one of this year’s BAFTA Breakthrough Brits alongside my ‘Limbo’ director/writer and producer Ben Sharrock and Irune Gurtubai.”

BAFTA Breakthrough showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent in film, games and television in the UK, China, India and the US.

El-Masry and Kerkour were among 30 other talents who have recently made headlines in the industry.

In June, Kerkour, who is known for his roles in “Dracula,” “Redemption,” “Criminal” and “Marcella,” landed a nomination for the 2020 BAFTA awards.

We're excited to introduce the incredible 2020 #BAFTABreakthrough group This year we have over 30 Breakthroughs from the film, games and TV industries in the UK and (for the first time) the USA, including performers, writers and game audio designers Supported by @Netflix! — BAFTA (@BAFTA) November 16, 2020

The actor, who grew up in Rabat, was nominated for Best Male Comedy Performance for his role as Sami Ibrahim in the comedy series “Home.”

In September, El-Masry’s film “Limbo” screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

He starred as a Syrian asylum-seeker who finds himself living on a small Scottish island.