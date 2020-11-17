You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan joins Oscars race for first time in history

Sudan joins Oscars race for first time in history

“You Will Die at 20” premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/js7te

Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

Sudan joins Oscars race for first time in history

Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Could Sudan land its first-ever Oscar? For the first time in history, the nation has selected the country’s first Oscar’s submission.

“You Will Die at 20,” the award-winning feature from Sudanese filmmaker Amjad Abu Alala was submitted as Sudan’s official nomination for the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 2021 Academy Awards.

“We’re so proud to announce that Sudan has entered the Academy Awards race for the first time with the selection of Amjad Abu Alala’s ‘You Will Die at 20’ as the country’s first Best International Feature Film submission for the 2021 Academy Awards,” read a post on the film’s official Instagram account.

"Only the eighth feature film in the history of Sudanese cinema, this marks a significant moment in the country’s cultural landscape and opens doors for a new wave of local filmmakers yearning to have their stories, voices and perspectives embraced by audiences back at home and abroad."

“We knew while making the film that it was a big project,” the UAE-born director said in a previous interview with Arab News. “We met very important producers and everyone was always excited about the idea and the film, so we kind of expected the success, but it was more than what we expected.”

“You Will Die at 20” premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, winning the Lion of the Future Award, and also screened at the El-Gouna Film Festival, where it clinched the Golden Star for best narrative feature.

Formally known as the Academy Awards, the Oscars is an annual award ceremony hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. 

While the Oscars typically take place in late February each year, due to ongoing delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced its decision to push back the upcoming 93rd ceremony from Feb. 28 to April 25, 2021. 

Oscar nominations are typically announced just over one month before the annual ceremony takes place.

Topics: Oscars Academy Awards 2021

Prestigious Italian film festival features Moroccan movie

Updated 17 November 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Prestigious Italian film festival features Moroccan movie

  • ‘Fadma: Even Ants Have Wings,’ about a women’s rebellion against patriarchy, is competing for Best Film Award at the 61st Festival dei Popoli in Florence
  • The movie will make its debut in Italy on Più Compagnia, an online cinema platform that has been specially set up for the festival due to COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 17 November 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: This year’s edition of one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals in Italy, which started on Tuesday, features the Moroccan documentary movie “Fadma: Even Ants Have Wings.”

The movie, directed by Jawad Rhalib, is in the international section of the 61st Festival dei Popoli in Florence, and is competing for the Best Film Award.

The movie will make its debut in Italy on Più Compagnia, an online cinema platform that has been specially set up for the festival due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the film, the young Fadma leads a rebellion by women against the patriarchal authority that has always dominated life in their Berber village in northern Morocco. Their demands for equality lead to clashes with their husbands and other men.

“In that village women cook, clean, raise children, tend the animals and fetch water at the source while men, when fieldwork is scarce, take naps or sit at cafes for hours,” Rhalib said at a press conference.

“Nobody would think of questioning this age-old order until Fadma, a fierce and progressive-minded woman, arrives with her family from Casablanca. Determined to upend the status quo, she initiates the other wives to the concept of gender equality and encourages them to start a cooking strike. As long as men don’t take part in domestic tasks, they’ll have to eat at the village’s only restaurant.”

Rhalib captures this battle of the sexes with respect, humor and theatricality. The movie will be screened on the online platform until Nov. 22.

Topics: ‘Fadma: Even Ants Have Wings’ 61st Festival dei Popoli Florence Morocco

Related

Lifestyle
‘Gaza Mon Amour’ wins at Toronto Film Festival 
Lifestyle
Tunisian film nabs two awards at Venice Film Festival 

Latest updates

Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
UK de-radicalization referrals for far-right, Islamist extremists now equal
HRW slams lack of accountability for Iran’s 2019 crackdown
Women, youth major beneficiaries of Saudi G20 leadership: Experts
Team Dimmock vaults to top after 1st round in Saudi Ladies Team International

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.