Saudi Arabia ‘sees glimmer of light’ in oil markets

Cornelia Meyer

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was addressing a meeting of OPEC+ countries. (Saudi energy ministry)
  • Energy minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman tells OPEC+ meeting there had been good news on vaccines, increased demand
  • Minister said OPEC+ should be flexible on plans to increase oil output in January
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia sees “some glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel” of the damage caused to global oil markets by the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman told a meeting of OPEC+ oil ministers that there had been “very good news” on vaccines, and signs of increased demand from India and China.

“But the good news was counterbalanced by a surge in cases in the ‘second wave’ of infections, causing some big economies to  impose new restrictions and reminding us that this virus still has the potential to upset recovery plans,” he said. “There is still a way to go before we reach the other side of the long pandemic tunnel.”

The minister said OPEC+ should be flexible on plans to increase oil output in January. “The markets will not be kind to those who do not stick to agreements,” he said. “This is why we must be prepared to act according to the requirements of the market. I recently said we must be ready to tweak the terms of our agreement if need be.”

Analysts took that to mean a temporary halt to the extra 2 million barrels of oil per day due to come on market in January, with some estimating a delay as long as six months, but that decision can be taken only by a full meeting of OPEC next month.

Prince Abdul Aziz praised the UAE and Angola for sticking rigidly to their output agreements, but urged others to “abide by the terms of the agreement.” This was seen as a reference to Nigeria, which is believed to have asked to alter some of the terms of their output deal.

OPEC+ had taken 1.6 billion barrels of oil per day off the global market since May, the minister said. Brent crude was down slightly at $43.30.

Saudi PIF exits Warren Buffett flagship

  • Sovereign wealth fund reduces US holdings by $3bn, latest filings show
  • During the second quarter of the year, PIF sold 50 percent of its stake in Berkshire Hathaway
DUBAI:  Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has reduced its equity holdings in US companies by almost $3 billion, including selling its remaining stake in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, according to new official figures.

The PIF cut its exposure to American firms to $7.05 billion as of Sept. 30, down 30 percent from $10.1 billion the previous quarter, it said in a filing on Monday to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The fund maintained its shares in ride-hailing firm Uber, where its stake is worth $2.657 billion; entertainment operator Live Nation, where it owns shares worth $677 million; and cruise ship company Carnival, where its stake was valued at $771.6 million.

It also has interests in sustainable energy firm Suncor Energy ($623.4 million) and human resources management services firm Automatic Data Processing ($206.7 million), while it bought a $154.6 million stake in gold mining firm NovaGold.

During the second quarter of the year, PIF sold 50 percent of its stake in Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm led by Warren Buffett, and now has offloaded the remainder of its shares, worth around $39 million, according to the filing.

PIF’s divestment comes as Berkshire Hathaway released its own quarterly SEC filing the same day, showing that Buffett has reduced his holding in iPhone manufacturer Apple and pinned his investment hopes on pharmaceuticals, with stakes in brands such as Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie and Pfizer.

The fund also exited from Silicon Valley technology firm Cisco, freight hauler Union Pacific, online travel operator Booking Holdings, and hydrocarbon explorer Canadian Natural.

PIF regularly adjusts its exposure to US companies. In the second quarter of this year it sold its remaining shares in household names such as Boeing, Facebook, Marriott International and Walt Disney.

The fund has focused on India in recent months, taking a $1.3 billion stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and a $1.5 billion holding in digital services firm Jio Platforms, a trend that is likely to continue.

“Although the US will remain an important destination, there is a shift toward developing and expanding relations closer to home, notably India,” Rachna Uppal, director of research at consultancy firm Azure Strategy, told Reuters.

PIF was set up five years ago and manages around $360 billion of funds. It invests in a portfolio of international companies in a bid to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on hydrocarbons.

