Aramco bumper bond sale adds to record Gulf debt issuance

Demand for Aramco’s bond sale is likely to be strong, economists say. (Supplied)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco bumper bond sale adds to record Gulf debt issuance

  • Debt issuance is expected to reach $140 billion next year, largely from the Gulf states and Latin America, according to Goldman Sachs
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Aramco has started marketing a dollar-denominated bond sale as the world’s biggest oil company joins a slew of new debt sales from across the Gulf.

Low oil prices are encouraging corporations from across the region to tap debt markets which has already spurred bond issuance past last year’s record and through the $100 billion barrier.

The trend is expected to continue next year with debt issuance expected to reach $140 billion, according to Goldman Sachs. Most of that will come from the Gulf states and Latin America.

“Current market conditions are favorable for Aramco to raise debt and demand is expected to be strong,” Monica Malik, chief economist at ADCB, told Arab News. “The funds raised will help with the dividend payments committed.”

Citi, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and NCB Capital are working on the debt sale, Aramco said in a filing on Monday.

Aramco did not disclose the size of the sale, which has already attracted more than $20 billion in orders, Reuters reported.

Oil companies worldwide are responding to a dramatic decline in demand as pandemic-related lockdowns have reduced the need for gasoline and aviation fuel at a time when the market was already well supplied with crude oil.

Weakening demand has focused attention on the strategy of OPEC+ producers. The group is now considering delaying earlier plans to increase output by about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January.

“We as a group do not want to give the markets any excuse to react negatively,” said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman at the start of a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

World energy supply must be sustainable, says Aramco officer

Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

World energy supply must be sustainable, says Aramco officer

  • Sector has been a ‘force for good’ amid the chaos of the coronavirus disease pandemic
Updated 2 min 59 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Any successful vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would rely on the global energy sector for its mass production, said Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer at Saudi Aramco, on Tuesday.

“Fortunately, we have an energy system in place that can power the manufacture, transportation and storage of the billions of doses (of vaccine) required to defeat the virus,” he said.

This came during a media briefing on meeting the dual global energy and climate challenges as part of the G20 Riyadh Summit, where Al-Khowaiter talked of how the world’s energy supply, though it had been “a force for good” and was reliable and affordable, needed to be more sustainable.

“The question is not if we reduce our emissions, but how? And for me, that starts with a fundamental rethink,” he added. “We must stop thinking of the global energy system as a linear economy of infinite resources and limitless capacity to absorb waste. Instead, taking our inspiration from nature, we must treat it as a circular system.

“Each year, as part of the natural carbon cycle, the Earth recycles 20 times as much C02 as humans emit, locking it away in trees or plankton, where it becomes energy for other organisms, a source of life and growth, rather than a source of harm,” he added.

The energy system must be designed to do the same, he said. “That is what is meant by the circular carbon economy concept championed by Saudi Arabia during the presidency of the G20. Instead of take, make and throw away, we must increasingly reduce, recycle and reuse.”

He quoted the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, when he said: “We don’t believe in a low carbon economy. We believe in a low emissions economy. That is what matters to the future of the planet.”

Al-Khowaiter noted that hydrogen could help the world reduce CO2 by making conventional hydrocarbon fuels sustainable. “It could allow us to recycle CO2 through synthetic fuels, and crucially, if we combine it with carbon capture, we can remove the CO2 associated with the hydrogen production process. In addition, hydrogen is sustainable through renewable generation.”

To prove the concept of carbon capture during the production of low or zero carbon products, the official said that Aramco recently completed a low CO2 ammonia or blue ammonia supply chain demonstration.

“We took natural gas, converted it to hydrogen, then to ammonia and then captured the CO2 that resulted and sequestered it in our enhanced oil recovery project. (The blue ammonia) was shipped from Saudi Arabia to our partners in Japan, where it is now being used in zero-carbon power generation. This is just one example of what is possible under a circular carbon economy approach,” he explained.

He added that as important as renewals are and as much progress as they have made in so many recent years, renewables will not achieve the Paris Agreement aim of greenhouse gas balance in the second half of this century on their own.

Aramco is investing in all relevant technologies and more, said Al-Khowaiter, but technology alone is not the whole solution, as the right policy is also needed. “That means supporting our growing carbon and hydrogen markets just as wind and solar were back in their early days, with clear incentives for companies at every stage from production, to capture, to transport, to storage and reuse.”

With real determination and realistic optimism about the world’s shared interests, humans can face the challenges together, he concluded.

