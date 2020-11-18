You are here

Bitcoin breaks $18,000 as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

Bitcoin is now close to its all-time high of just under $20,000, which it touched at the peak of its retail investor-fueled 2017 bubble. (Reuters)
Updated 18 November 2020
Reuters

  • Original and biggest cryptocurrency was last up 3 percent at $18,175, its highest since Dec. 2017
LONDON: Bitcoin on Wednesday broke through $18,000 to hit a new year-to-date peak as its blistering 2020 rally, driven by demand for its perceived quality as an inflation hedge and expectations of mainstream acceptance, powered on.
The original and biggest cryptocurrency was last up 3 percent at $18,175, its highest since Dec. 2017. It has gained over 160 percent this year, and has jumped 17 percent in the last 3 days alone.
Bitcoin is now close to its all-time high of just under $20,000, which it touched at the peak of its retail investor-fueled 2017 bubble.
The emerging asset’s 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous price rises and equally sharp crashes.

Apple to lower App Store fees for smaller developers

  • Apple takes a 30 percent cut of most purchases made on the App Store
  • Apple’s App Store fees and rules have come under fire from software firms
Apple on Wednesday said it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store.
Apple takes a 30 percent cut of most purchases made on the App Store, although the commission drops to 15 percent for subscriptions that remain active for more than a year.
Apple said Wednesday developers will automatically get the lower 15 percent rate if they generate $1 million or less in proceeds – defined as the portion of App Store purchases that the developer keeps – in a calendar year.
Apple’s App Store fees and rules have come under fire from both large software firms such as Microsoft Corp, Spotify Technology and Match Group Inc. as well as numerous startups and smaller companies that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps.
Apple has responded by saying its rules apply evenly to developers and that the App Store provides an easy way to reach its huge base of users without having to set up payment systems in the 175 countries where it operates.
Apple said the new program will start on Jan. 1, 2021.
Software developers who netted less than $1 million from the App Store this year will qualify for the 15 percent rate next year. If the developer’s proceeds rise above the $1 million threshold the next year, Apple’s standard rates kick in for the rest of that year. If the developer’s proceeds fall below $1 million in a given year, they become eligible for the lower rate the next year.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world,” Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a statement.
Apple said it will give more details on which developers qualify next month.

Apple to lower App Store fees for smaller developers

