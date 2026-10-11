NEW DELHI: Leaders of India’s youth-led “cockroach” movement on Sunday pledged to press on with protests against the country’s election commissioner, hours after they were released from detention, as authorities sought to thwart major demonstrations in New Delhi.

The rallies in the capital come after weeks of opposition mobilization following allegations of misconduct during a nationwide voter roll revision that critics say could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

The Election Commission of India, which oversees the voting process in the world’s most populous nation, has denied wrongdoing.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and two other leaders were released Sunday, one day after they were detained when they landed in New Delhi to take part in a protest at the Jantar Mantar site in the heart of the city.

Thousands of protesters have been detained since Saturday, according to the group and media reports.

“We will not back down,” Saurav Das, another top CJP leader, told reporters after his release.

“We urge people to come out and carry out peaceful protests,” he added, vowing to continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Smaller rallies took place in Delhi on Sunday. Dozens of protesters were detained near Jantar Mantar, which remained blocked off, AFP journalists witnessed.

Police have not commented on the detentions.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said at least 16 journalists had also been detained, calling the police actions “unacceptable.”

“Covering events of public interest is not a crime,” RSF said in a statement. “It is their job.”

In July, protests organized by the CJP over exam irregularities forced the resignation of the education minister, marking a rare climbdown by Modi’s administration.

‘IMPORTANT TO SHOW UP’

Ahead of Saturday’s rally, authorities mounted a sweeping security operation across the capital, shutting down metro stations and more than 200 trains while imposing a ban on public gatherings in several areas.

Thousands of police and paramilitary personnel remained deployed on Sunday, but metro stations reopened and previously restricted mobile services were restored.

“I was detained for 10 hours yesterday,” said Aarti, 37, who gave only one name. “I have come again today because it is important to show up.”

The protest leaders were released on the condition that they would maintain “peace for one year,” Ratna Singh, the CJP’s head lawyer, said in a social media post.

The Supreme Court, hearing petitions challenging Saturday’s detentions and other security measures, directed the authorities to ensure protesters gathering peacefully were not detained illegally.

“Detention shall only be after following a legal procedure,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi said in oral remarks.

The court also ordered authorities to ensure there was no disruption to Internet connectivity as seen on Saturday.

‘AN EMBARRASSMENT TO INDIA’

The CJP has emerged as one of the most significant political challenges to Modi during his third term in power, winning millions of followers on social media since it was launched in May as a satirical party.

Soon after his release, the CJP’s Dipke took aim at Modi, calling him “an embarrassment to India.”

“Never has this country seen a bigger coward and bully,” he said in a social media post.

The revision of voter rolls resulted in more than 133 million names being removed from electoral lists, according to media reports.

Critics say the measure has disproportionately affected minorities, particularly Muslims, potentially benefiting Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Election authorities say the move was aimed at eliminating duplicate, deceased and fraudulent entries.

The detention of protesters on Saturday triggered sharp criticism and accusations that Modi’s government was stifling dissent.

The UN human rights office called for the immediate and unconditional release of all those “arbitrarily detained” in Delhi — a comment the Indian government called “misplaced.”

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party, said he was planning to march to the Supreme Court on Monday with “every single person who believes in democracy.”

“There is nothing to fear,” he said on social media. “These cowards can do absolutely nothing to us.”