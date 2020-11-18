You are here

US unveils star-spangled pavilion for Dubai’s Expo 2020

US ambassador John Rakolta and guests visit a replica of the SpaceX Falcon 9 during the handover ceremony of the US Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Nov. 18, 2020. (AP)
Updated 18 November 2020
AFP

  • Six-month mega event will open its doors in October 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a one-year postponement
DUBAI: Star-spangled and featuring a SpaceX rocket module, the US pavilion at the gigantic Expo 2020 Dubai site was handed over Wednesday less than a year before the delayed launch of the world fair.
The six-month mega event, a milestone for the Gulf emirate which has splashed out $8.2 billion on the eye-popping venue in the hope of boosting its soft power and resetting the economy, will open its doors in October 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a one-year postponement.
But despite the delay, armies of workers in protective masks were still racing to complete dozens of pavilions among the 192 participating countries, including Israel, which signed a normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates in September.
The United States pavilion will “showcase our values,” US ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr. told journalists during a handover ceremony.
The theme of the silver building draped in stars is “life, liberty and pursuit of the future,” he said.
Once opened, visitors will be taken on a tour via a moving walkway that meanders through the building.
Set to highlight American values, the pavilion website said the US delegation aims to exhibit “American freedom, ideals, enterprise and innovation.”
The US pavilion nearly failed to get off the drawing board because of funding issues.
But in January the State Department announced it had found a way to finance it – through the UAE government, a close ally of President Donald Trump’s administration.
“The Emiratis have been very generous, they provided the opportunity for us to participate... and we are very grateful,” said Rakolta, donning a black mask with the official logo of the UAE printed on it.
US diplomats took selfies and group photos as the final metallic star was installed on the silver building, while others rushed to watch fog encircling the white SpaceX rocket.
Before the pandemic, Dubai hoped the largest event ever staged in the Arab world – billed as the “World’s Greatest Show” – would attract some 25 million visits.
But the virus forced a one-year postponement, creating a logistical headache for organizers who grappled with the complexities of rescheduling and construction.
While many pavilions have already been completed, the sound of construction still reverberates around the site as workers rush to finish others.

Updated 54 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

  • Apple takes a 30 percent cut of most purchases made on the App Store
  • Apple’s App Store fees and rules have come under fire from software firms
Apple on Wednesday said it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store.
Apple takes a 30 percent cut of most purchases made on the App Store, although the commission drops to 15 percent for subscriptions that remain active for more than a year.
Apple said Wednesday developers will automatically get the lower 15 percent rate if they generate $1 million or less in proceeds – defined as the portion of App Store purchases that the developer keeps – in a calendar year.
Apple’s App Store fees and rules have come under fire from both large software firms such as Microsoft Corp, Spotify Technology and Match Group Inc. as well as numerous startups and smaller companies that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps.
Apple has responded by saying its rules apply evenly to developers and that the App Store provides an easy way to reach its huge base of users without having to set up payment systems in the 175 countries where it operates.
Apple said the new program will start on Jan. 1, 2021.
Software developers who netted less than $1 million from the App Store this year will qualify for the 15 percent rate next year. If the developer’s proceeds rise above the $1 million threshold the next year, Apple’s standard rates kick in for the rest of that year. If the developer’s proceeds fall below $1 million in a given year, they become eligible for the lower rate the next year.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world,” Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a statement.
Apple said it will give more details on which developers qualify next month.

