South Korea sees biggest jump in coronavirus cases since August

South Korea’s coronavirus caseload is now at 29,311, including 496 deaths. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

  • South Korea is struggling to contain a spike in new infections since it eased its stringent social distancing rules last month
SEOUL: South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three months as it gets set to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 313 new cases on Wednesday, raising the country’s total to 29,311, including 496 deaths.
It’s the first time the country’s daily caseload exceeded 300 since late August.
South Korea is struggling to contain a spike in new infections since it eased its stringent social distancing rules last month. The new cases are tied to hospitals, nursing homes, churches, schools, offices and family gatherings.
Local health authorities said Tuesday that they would tighten distancing restrictions in the densely populated Seoul area and some parts of eastern Gangwon province. Those areas are at the center of the recent spikes.
Under the new rules, which come into effect Thursday for two weeks in those areas, gatherings of more than 100 people during rallies, festivals and concerts will be prohibited. They will also require people to sit at least one seat apart from each other in theaters, concert halls and libraries while limiting audiences at sporting events to 30 percent of the stadium’s capacity.

Europe sees half of world’s 4 million new coronavirus cases

Updated 25 min 50 sec ago
AP

  • Significant spikes in cases and deaths were also seen in the Americas
LONDON: The World Health Organization says nearly 4 million new coronavirus cases were reported globally last week, with Europe accounting for nearly half of all cases.
In its latest epidemiological report on the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN health agency said for the first time in more than three months, cases in Europe have dropped about 10 percent, suggesting that recent lockdown measures across the continent are having an effect.
Still, WHO said that the number of deaths in Europe “increased substantially,” with more than 29,000 deaths last week. Significant spikes in cases and deaths were also seen in the Americas; Southeast Asia was the only region that saw a drop in cases and deaths.
In European countries, WHO said the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases was in Austria, which saw a 30 percent increase compared to the previous week. WHO also noted the UK was the first country in the region to record more than 50,000 deaths. Globally, the countries with the biggest number of cases were: the US, India, Italy, France, and Brazil.

