You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni exchange firms stop trading as currency reaches record low

Yemeni exchange firms stop trading as currency reaches record low

An employee takes bundles of Yemeni Riyal at the Central Bank of Yemen in Sanaa. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pv5tc

Updated 18 November 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni exchange firms stop trading as currency reaches record low

  • Wrangling between the government and separatists in Aden is also undermining economic recovery
Updated 18 November 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Exchange companies in the government-controlled areas have suspended trading in the dollar and the other foreign currencies after the Yemeni riyal hit a record low, local officials and moneychangers said.

Yemeni riyal tumbled to 855 against the US dollar on Wednesday, breaking a previous record 850 in September. In city of Al-Mukalla, the capital of the southeastern province of Hadramout, moneychangers turned away people who wanted to exchange the Saudi riyal or the dollar, citing orders from their bosses to stop buying or selling foreign currencies.

In September, the Central Bank of Yemen (CBY) launched a crackdown on unauthorized exchange companies, banned the internal transfer network between exchange companies — known as hawala — and provided oil importers with dollars with the aim of curbing the fall of the currency. The measures helped the currency make a brief recovery to 800 against the dollar, before falling again this week.

When the Houthi stormed Sanaa in late 2014, the dollar was traded around 215 and began dropping sharply in 2016 when the internationally recognized government moved the central bank from Sanaa to Aden. Last week, economists cautioned that the country’s economy is teetering on the brink of total collapse due to competition between the government-controlled central bank in Aden and the Houthi-controlled bank in Sanaa and the rebels’ meddling in commercial banks in their territories.

The warning came after Houthi operatives stormed a major private bank in Sanaa, forcing it into suspending its operations across the country. Government economists argue that the Houthi coup, a halt in oil and gas exports, and the Sanaa-based central bank’s refusal to comply with the central bank in Aden are the main reasons behind the continuing fall of the currency.

Jamal Al-Kamel, the director of the central bank branch in the central city of Marib told state TV on Tuesday that the Houthis plundered the central bank’s foreign reserves when they stormed the capital.

“The (Houthi) coup was the last straw that brought down what was left of the economy,” Al-Kamel said, adding that hostilities between the government and separatists in Aden also play a role in undermining the recovery of the Yemeni economy.

Yemeni government and pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC) officials have traded accusations over the delays in announcing a new government.

A senior government official in Riyadh told Arab News on Wednesday that the STC is unwilling to put into place security and military arrangements under the Riyadh Agreement before forming the government, and that the Yemeni government had submitted its choices for the new cabinet.

An STC official who is currently in Riyadh said that the internationally recognized government officials are obstructing the formation of the new government by insisting on implementing the security and military arrangements before announcing the new government. “We agreed that that security and military side would be implemented after forming the new government,” the STC source said.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because there were not authorized to brief reporters.

Under the power-sharing agreement signed in Riyadh a year ago, the Yemeni government and the STC agreed to pull out their military forces from contested areas in southern Yemen and move them to the battlefields. Yemeni political forces have missed many deadlines to form a new government and put into place all terms of the agreement. Last month, two Yemeni officials in Riyadh said that Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, prime minister-designate, was close to announcing the formation of a new government as political parties handed over names for ministries.

The political wrangling over forming the government has been reflected in the military situation in the contested areas in the southern province of Abyan. Dozens of people have been killed in fierce fighting between the government and the STC since last week. Both sides accused each other of violating a truce agreed under Riyadh Agreement. An army commander said that their forces scored “limited” gains on the battlefields and 10 government soldiers were killed in the fighting. Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesperson for the STC forces in Abyan, said on Facebook that their forces pushed back an offensive by the government and killed more than 50 soldiers.

Topics: Yemen yemen economy Yemeni riyal

Related

Special
Middle-East
Yemeni bank reopened after Houthis raid in Sanaa
Special
Middle-East
Yemen currency crash has ‘done more damage’ than war, experts say

Digital banks race to capture the younger generation

Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

Digital banks race to capture the younger generation

  • Companies hope to use slick apps to win over tech-savvy kids and teenagers
Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

LONDON: When John Hibbs’ daughter Xanthe received her first bank card in the mail, the six-year-old spent the next week Googling how to buy a horse.

Hibbs and his wife Kate had got Xanthe a newly launched children’s debit card from UK digital bank Starling, one of a number of new offerings from fintechs aimed at children and teenagers.

“The earlier we can start the learning process of using a card, the earlier she can learn that you can’t just go out and buy a horse,” said Hibbs, who runs a charity.

While traditional banks have long offered basic savings accounts to children, fintechs say they have spotted an opportunity to offer better, slicker apps to tech-savvy kids and teenagers, who they say have been under-served.

Starling’s Kite card allows parents to transfer money to their children’s account, set spending limits and receive notifications of their purchases. It rivals similar products from gohenry and Monzo in Britain while in the US fintechs Greenlight, Step and Copper are trying to capture the youth market.

JPMorgan Chase also recently entered the space, introducing a children’s account in partnership with Greenlight.

The companies say they aim to give children a taste of financial freedom and education, while letting parents track and block spending. They hope to capitalize on the digital payment and ecommerce boom, and hold on to new customers into adulthood.

“It’s a play on profitability to get lifelong customers,” said Kavita Kamdar, who heads JPMorgan’s children’s venture Chase First Banking.

JPMorgan’s partner Greenlight has grown from 500,000 to 2 million parent and children customers in a year.

“I think the startups are in a position to take junior accounts away from the high street banks,” said Sarah Kocianski, head of research at fintech consultancy 11:FS. “But they have to strike a balance between being appealing to kids and appealing to parents and goodness knows how you do that.” 

The earlier they can start the learning process of using a card, the earlier the children can learn that you can’t just go out and buy a horse. (Shutterstock)

Companies must also be careful in keeping data secure and ensure children and parents understand what they are giving consent to, Kocianski said.

Atlanta-based Greenlight, which costs $4.99 a month including debit cards for up to five kids, allows parents to create in-app chore lists for children and tie the work to perks. It also lets parents set and pay interest on their children’s savings.

“A couple of big macro trends drove the adoption of Greenlight,” Timothy Sheehan, the company’s chief executive said. “The decline in use in cash and the adoption of the smartphone, not only among adults but among children.”

US digital payment apps such as PayPal Holdings’s Venmo and Square’s Cash App, which have become a common way for consumers to send money to each other, do not allow users under the age of 18. This boosts the appeal of new apps targeted at those too young for popular apps but old enough to spend money.

“This is a demographic that doesn’t have a bank account, they still have money underneath their bed and we are providing them access to the digital economy,” said Eddie Behringer, chief executive of Seattle-based teen banking app Copper.

Analysts and investors question whether the youth market is getting overcrowded, given youngsters are not cash-rich.

“A lot of money is going to these firms, but do they make money?” said Ian Kar, the founder and chief executive of consultancy Fintech Today. “Teen banking is not very profitable yet.”

UK-based gohenry, which was founded 8 years ago, offers accounts for children charging parents £2.99 ($4) per month.

Alex Zivoder, gohenry’s chief executive, said the company is on track to make a profit within a few years, despite its pretax loss jumping by three quarters to £5.8 million last year as it invested in expansion including in the US.

Zivoder said the company made an underlying profit in the second and third quarters of 2020.

Rivals do not worry him. “The market is huge,” he said.

“If you think of how many parents there are in the US and UK, will they be happy with one solution, one product?“

For neobanks like Starling, where children and teen accounts are an added product line, analysts see the service as a way to generate additional revenue. Apps solely focused on the younger demographic may find it tougher.

Starling’s Kite account, which costs £2 a month, has been “flying off the shelves,” said Helen Bierton, the startup’s chief banking officer. She declined to disclose figures, noting products such as Kite are part of its strategy to reach profitability by the end of 2020.

Teenagers and children may not have much disposable income, but startups are banking on their growing spending power. Gen Z, the generation currently between the ages of 8 and 23, represents around $150 billion in spending power in the US, according to McKinsey.

San Francisco-based Step, which hopes to build a bank for the next generation, plans to initially make money through card interchange and then offer more financial products as customers grow older.

“Every brand wants to reach this new generation,” said Step founder and chief executive CJ MacDonald. “They are not rich, but they still spend billions of dollars a year.”

Ben Galbraith, a Palo Alto-based father of eight, has used Step with his five older kids for 10 months. He used to keep track of allowances, spending and frequently lost cards with a spreadsheet.

“Moving it into an easy-to-use app gets rid of all that stuff,” Galbraith said.

His oldest daughter Jackie, an 18-year old New York University student doesn’t mind her parents being able to see her spending. She can also use Step to ask her siblings to pay her back any money they owe. But access to digital banking can’t solve everything.

“They ignore my requests, so I have to badger them,” she  said. “Three of them have not responded.”

Topics: Digital banks

Related

Business & Economy
UK digital bank serves clients shunned by big lenders
Business & Economy
Jack Ma, Grab eye opportunities in Singapore digital bank battle

Latest updates

DiplomaticQuarter: New Zealand envoy lauds efforts of Etidal against extremism
Saudi Red Sea film festival to showcase 11 movies online
Harassment and other crimes added to Saudi security app
Maysaa Al-Qurashi, associate professor at King Saud University
Israeli jets hit Iranian Quds Force in Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.