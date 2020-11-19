You are here

Digital banks race to capture the younger generation

Gen Z, the generation currently between the ages of 8 and 23, is estimated to represent around $150 billion in spending power in the US. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Companies hope to use slick apps to win over tech-savvy kids and teenagers
LONDON: When John Hibbs’ daughter Xanthe received her first bank card in the mail, the six-year-old spent the next week Googling how to buy a horse.

Hibbs and his wife Kate had got Xanthe a newly launched children’s debit card from UK digital bank Starling, one of a number of new offerings from fintechs aimed at children and teenagers.

“The earlier we can start the learning process of using a card, the earlier she can learn that you can’t just go out and buy a horse,” said Hibbs, who runs a charity.

While traditional banks have long offered basic savings accounts to children, fintechs say they have spotted an opportunity to offer better, slicker apps to tech-savvy kids and teenagers, who they say have been under-served.

Starling’s Kite card allows parents to transfer money to their children’s account, set spending limits and receive notifications of their purchases. It rivals similar products from gohenry and Monzo in Britain while in the US fintechs Greenlight, Step and Copper are trying to capture the youth market.

JPMorgan Chase also recently entered the space, introducing a children’s account in partnership with Greenlight.

The companies say they aim to give children a taste of financial freedom and education, while letting parents track and block spending. They hope to capitalize on the digital payment and ecommerce boom, and hold on to new customers into adulthood.

“It’s a play on profitability to get lifelong customers,” said Kavita Kamdar, who heads JPMorgan’s children’s venture Chase First Banking.

JPMorgan’s partner Greenlight has grown from 500,000 to 2 million parent and children customers in a year.

“I think the startups are in a position to take junior accounts away from the high street banks,” said Sarah Kocianski, head of research at fintech consultancy 11:FS. “But they have to strike a balance between being appealing to kids and appealing to parents and goodness knows how you do that.” 




The earlier they can start the learning process of using a card, the earlier the children can learn that you can’t just go out and buy a horse. (Shutterstock)

Companies must also be careful in keeping data secure and ensure children and parents understand what they are giving consent to, Kocianski said.

Atlanta-based Greenlight, which costs $4.99 a month including debit cards for up to five kids, allows parents to create in-app chore lists for children and tie the work to perks. It also lets parents set and pay interest on their children’s savings.

“A couple of big macro trends drove the adoption of Greenlight,” Timothy Sheehan, the company’s chief executive said. “The decline in use in cash and the adoption of the smartphone, not only among adults but among children.”

US digital payment apps such as PayPal Holdings’s Venmo and Square’s Cash App, which have become a common way for consumers to send money to each other, do not allow users under the age of 18. This boosts the appeal of new apps targeted at those too young for popular apps but old enough to spend money.

“This is a demographic that doesn’t have a bank account, they still have money underneath their bed and we are providing them access to the digital economy,” said Eddie Behringer, chief executive of Seattle-based teen banking app Copper.

Analysts and investors question whether the youth market is getting overcrowded, given youngsters are not cash-rich.

“A lot of money is going to these firms, but do they make money?” said Ian Kar, the founder and chief executive of consultancy Fintech Today. “Teen banking is not very profitable yet.”

UK-based gohenry, which was founded 8 years ago, offers accounts for children charging parents £2.99 ($4) per month.

Alex Zivoder, gohenry’s chief executive, said the company is on track to make a profit within a few years, despite its pretax loss jumping by three quarters to £5.8 million last year as it invested in expansion including in the US.

Zivoder said the company made an underlying profit in the second and third quarters of 2020.

Rivals do not worry him. “The market is huge,” he said.

“If you think of how many parents there are in the US and UK, will they be happy with one solution, one product?“

For neobanks like Starling, where children and teen accounts are an added product line, analysts see the service as a way to generate additional revenue. Apps solely focused on the younger demographic may find it tougher.

Starling’s Kite account, which costs £2 a month, has been “flying off the shelves,” said Helen Bierton, the startup’s chief banking officer. She declined to disclose figures, noting products such as Kite are part of its strategy to reach profitability by the end of 2020.

Teenagers and children may not have much disposable income, but startups are banking on their growing spending power. Gen Z, the generation currently between the ages of 8 and 23, represents around $150 billion in spending power in the US, according to McKinsey.

San Francisco-based Step, which hopes to build a bank for the next generation, plans to initially make money through card interchange and then offer more financial products as customers grow older.

“Every brand wants to reach this new generation,” said Step founder and chief executive CJ MacDonald. “They are not rich, but they still spend billions of dollars a year.”

Ben Galbraith, a Palo Alto-based father of eight, has used Step with his five older kids for 10 months. He used to keep track of allowances, spending and frequently lost cards with a spreadsheet.

“Moving it into an easy-to-use app gets rid of all that stuff,” Galbraith said.

His oldest daughter Jackie, an 18-year old New York University student doesn’t mind her parents being able to see her spending. She can also use Step to ask her siblings to pay her back any money they owe. But access to digital banking can’t solve everything.

“They ignore my requests, so I have to badger them,” she  said. “Three of them have not responded.”

Turkish economy faces another year of turmoil

Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish economy faces another year of turmoil

  • Ankara’s growth strategy — based largely on easy credit — is well past its expiry date, analysts warn
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: It has been a tumultuous year for Turkey’s economic management with a currency crisis and interest-rate volatility rattling investor confidence.

The recent dismissal of the central bank governor via an overnight presidential decree and the resignation of Berat Albayrak, the Turkish finance minister and son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, contributed to the mood of trepidation.

Now investors are hoping 2021 will bring an improvement to the country’s economic outlook.

Albayrak, who took the finance reins in mid-2018, has been blamed for defending the currency with foreign exchange interventions and depleting foreign reserves of the central bank with costly policy interference in the currency markets.

Turkey is also running a serious current-account deficit — expected to be as much as $2.7 billion in September.

Turkish state banks are reported to have sold about $100 billion in dollar reserves this year to support the currency. Inevitably, such moves by the central bank triggered a rush for dollars among individual depositors seeking a safe haven throughout 2020.

Foreign currency reserves of the country reached their lowest point for the past two decades, resulting in the credit rating agency Moody’s warning in September that Turkey had “almost depleted the buffers that would allow it stave off a potential balance-of-payments crisis.”

As a move to win the trust of investors following the lira’s plunge, the central bank governor was replaced by Naci Agbal and the
finance ministry position was filled by Lutfi Elvan — two close allies of Erdogan. The Turkish lira rebounded against the euro and dollar after the reshuffle of the economy team, however some experts believe this positive direction may be short-lived.

In his first public appearance on Tuesday, Elvan made assurances that the government’s growth policies would not threaten its fight against double-digit inflation that continues to erode the savings of citizens.

“Turkey’s growth process will be planned and controlled in a way that doesn’t contradict our fight for macroeconomic stability and against inflation,” he said, promising that the country would experience a sustainable growth path in two years’ time.

Amid the prospect of early elections and political shakeouts, the economic turmoil is worsening with the currency sinking to record lows as the central bank, under political pressure for not raising rates, held key interest rates steady at around 10.25 percent.

Erdogan is known as a staunch opponent of raising interest rates, branding such monetary policy as “the mother and father of all evil.”

As a critical moment, the central bank will hold its next meeting today to decide on interest rates in a keenly anticipated decision.

Real rates are considered as much higher than the official figures, with inflation around 12 percent and unemployment rates gradually increasing, especially among youth. More than 10 million people are jobless in Turkey.

The Turkish lira, by far the worst-performing currency, has lost almost 30 percent of its value this year. Under the new Joe Biden administration in the US, the Turkish government may face possible US sanctions over its previous purchase of a Russian missile system.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of London-based Teneo Intelligence, said 2020 had shown that Turkey’s model of economic development — largely based on easy credit — was no longer sustainable and was well past its expiry date.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan strongly opposes raising interest rates. (AFP)

“Looking ahead, the key question is whether Turkey has officials and politicians able to devise and implement a new economic strategy and whether Erdogan is willing to embrace these changes despite their political cost,” he told Arab News.

With the stakes so high, market watchers expect rate hikes and an end to credit-driven growth of the country that has prevailed for the last three years. The ongoing political pressure on the country’s central bank is also a source of concern for investors.

According to Piccoli — who felt that the new appointments to the economy team did not signal a sudden return to economic orthodoxy — the longer Turkey sticks with the old strategy, the bigger the hole it will find itself in.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic triggered an annual contraction for the first time in Turkey for more than a decade, Turkey’s economy was this year expected to shrink by 3.4 percent, according to a new Reuters poll. The economy shrank 10 percent in the second quarter.

The last time Turkey’s economy contracted on an annual basis was in 2009, during the financial crisis, when it shrank by 4.7 percent.

Reuters also predicted that the current account balance would post a deficit at around 3.8 percent of gross domestic product this year.

In the meantime, amid the coronavirus outbreak, the latest official figures show Turkey’s tourism income has decreased by more than 70 percent, a slump that has negatively influenced the current account balance.

