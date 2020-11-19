US to label Israel boycott movement as ‘anti-Semitic’: Pompeo

JERUSALEM: The US will label the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign, which seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians, as anti-Semitic, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, calling the movement “a cancer.”
Washington “will regard the global anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic... We want to stand with all other nations that recognize the BDS movement for the cancer that it is,” Pompeo said in a joint appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentayhu.
