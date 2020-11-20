You are here

UAE foreign minister praises Saudi Arabia ahead of G20 summit

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash wished Saudi Arabia ‘all sincere wishes for the success of the Riyadh summit.’ (File/AFP)
Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

  • UAE foreign minister sends ‘sincere wishes” for success of G20
  • US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is attending, but it is not known if Trump will speak
DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, has praised Saudi Arabia ahead of the G20 summit which will be hosted in the Kingdom over the next two days.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Gargash said Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the summit “confirms the central role of Riyadh in the region.”

And he added that it had “always been linked to stability, prosperity and concern for the Gulf, Arab and Islamic interests.”

 

The minister’s tweet finished adding “and from the UAE all sincere wishes for the success of the Riyadh summit for the sake of the world and humanity.”

World leaders will meet on Saturday and Sunday for the summit which is being hosted in Riyadh – although the build up has been held on a virtual format.

Speeches are expected from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin – US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be at the summit – but it is not yet known if President Donald Trump will speak.

