You are here

  • Home
  • DP World discusses trade investment in UK post-Brexit

DP World discusses trade investment in UK post-Brexit

1 / 2
DP World Group Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem addressed the House of Commons and the House of Lords about trade investment after the UK exits the European Union. (Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice)
2 / 2
DP World Group Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem addressed the House of Commons and the House of Lords about trade investment after the UK exits the European Union. (Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pbns7

Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

DP World discusses trade investment in UK post-Brexit

  • Sulayem says free zones can be the step up countries need
  • He says COVID-19 has shown that ports must do more than handle and move cargo
Updated 20 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: DP World has offered its continued commitment to invest in Britain’s trade and logistics infrastructure after it exits the EU.
Addressing the House of Commons and the House of Lords, DP World Group Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem shared his view on how “free zones can be the step up countries need, from emerging markets to more established economies, to stay resilient and drive growth in the post-COVID trade economy.”
He said: “We know this from the successes we’ve seen at the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, which allows 100 percent foreign ownership, 0 percent import or re-export duties, 0 percent personal income tax, no currency restrictions, no restriction on foreign talent and no restriction on capital repatriation. This has helped the city rely less on its natural resources and become the largest industrial zone in the region, facilitating trade worth more than $93 billion annually and benefiting more than 560 companies from 70 countries.”

He also referred to the Caucedo marine terminal and free zone that DP World established in the Dominican Republic, which has “enabled the country to emerge as a strong competitor in international markets, helping to serve as a roadmap for its neighbors and the region.”
Bin Sulayem said DP World has made the most significant investments in the UK outside the UAE, with over £2 billion ($2.66 billion) in jobs and technology over the past decade at London Gateway, its Southampton port, and P&O Ferries, among others.
“We are ready to help the UK rise to the challenges and opportunities of leaving the EU, whatever the outcome of the negotiations,” Bin Sulayem said in a tweet following the briefing.
“The potential power of free zones is particularly strong in ‘shovel ready’ markets, where our existing sites are primed for expansion into even more sophisticated economic and logistics zones, like our London Gateway terminal on the River Thames estuary. Over the next 10 years, we’ve earmarked around £1 billion for investment into the site,” he added.
But he said the UK cannot aim for the same trade ambitions as other countries as over the last four decades all of its trade has been negotiated through the EU, and must therefore adapt to become an independent global trader post-Brexit.

“Regardless of whether you view the UK’s previous trade-bloc membership as a help or hindrance, the country now has an opportunity to position itself as a key player in the post-COVID trade economy,” Bin Sulayem added.
“The need for focused, sophisticated and business-friendly trade zones has never been greater as companies look for new ways of getting closer to their customers, optimizing their trade flows, attracting inward investments and diversifying into new trade markets.”
He said the pandemic has shown that ports must do more than merely handle and move cargo.
He added that companies are seeking shorter supply chains and diversified routes, which are done through sophisticated economic and logistics zones surrounding a port or terminal.
“Free zones aren’t a universal remedy, but a critical component in how countries can diversify their trade flows and opportunities for inbound investment,” he said.

Topics: Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem DP World House of Commons House of Lords trade logistics Investment United Kingdom Britain London Gateway Brexit

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port
Business & Economy
DP World and Canada fund strike $4.5 billion global ports deal

Taxi to nowhere: Virus measures hit London cabs

London cabs parked in a field in Epping. Picking up a fare has become so hard for London’s legendary black cabs that many taxis are being mothballed. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Taxi to nowhere: Virus measures hit London cabs

  • Drivers unable to keep paying for their vehicles are handing them back in droves
Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
AFP

EPPING: Tony Georgiou sighed as he stood in front of a field full of parked taxi cabs, admitting he has lost count of how many are there.

Many London taxi drivers rent their instantly recognizable black cabs from fleet companies such as GB Taxi Services, where Georgiou is one of the owners.
But with London’s streets emptied by the coronavirus lockdown, many drivers are unable to keep paying for their vehicles and are handing them back in droves.
“There’s probably around 150 to 200 vehicles that are here, which we’ve had to take off the road,” said Georgiou, whose company has parked its vehicles in Epping northeast of the capital. “I’ve lost count.”
Famed worldwide, the British capital’s bulbous black cabs were originally designed to accommodate a passenger in a top hat.
To earn a license, drivers have to pass a fiendishly difficult exam called “The Knowledge,” which tests their recall of streets, routes and landmarks purely from memory.
But fields full of taxis are now a mass phenomenon, said Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA).
“It’s happening all over, all round the M25 there are fields with cabs like that,” said McNamara, referring to the main orbital motorway around London.
He called the situation “totally and utterly unprecedented” and “already not survivable for some.”

FASTFACT

The LTDA has about 11,000 members out of a total number of about 20,000 black cab drivers in the city.

Georgiou said that about 50 of the parked vehicles have already been targeted by thieves who removed catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters that will cost some £120,000 ($160,000) to replace.
“I couldn’t tell you if we are confident to get through this at the moment. It is a struggle,” he said of his company, which has been operating for more than 16 years.
Currently, only some 20 percent of cabs are operating, McNamara said, basing the assessment on the association’s own vehicle counts and official figures from Heathrow Airport.
The LTDA has about 11,000 members out of a total number of about 20,000 black cab drivers in the city.
McNamara now wants taxi drivers to get more financial support from the government, arguing that they recently invested in costly electric cabs and electronic payment machines. Covid is “without doubt the prime factor” for falling numbers of taxis, he said.
Uber and other ride-hailing apps are “absolutely not” a factor, he added, arguing that their prices have crept up and drivers are unpredictable.
Those cabbies still on the road may be earning 20 percent of their usual income, which can range from £15,000 to £80,000 per year.
“We’ve lost 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles since June,” he said.
Some drivers have switched to making deliveries for supermarkets but the “vast majority” are not working, he added.
According to official figures from Transport for London (TfL), the number of licensed black cabs has gone down from more than 19,000 on March 1 this year to just under 15,000 on November 8.
A TfL spokesman said that it had advised drivers on how to stay safe and mentally healthy during the pandemic and they have had grants to help them buy low-emission vehicles.
Drivers are “calling on the government for more support” rather than TfL, he said. One cab driver, Sam Houston, was waiting in a queue at Heathrow to get a fare.
With air travel constrained, hitting tourism, he said that the wait could be 20 to 24 hours instead of the normal three.
The 45-year-old has been a taxi driver for eight years and says that in normal circumstances it is a “good living.”
But the COVID-19 period is “the most difficult time I’ve ever experienced,” he said.
“The feeling it’s a semi-permanent change to the economy, a lot of people are finding that incredibly frightening.”
While some taxi drivers have claimed self-employed furlough payouts from the government, many have not qualified, he said, urging “targeted support for our industry from local government and national government.”
McNamara said that taxi drivers should be singled out for help, in the same way that government helped restaurants try to bounce back after their enforced closure.
“We’ve been hit equally hard, if not harder than the hospitality sector,” he said.

Topics: London taxi

Related

Business & Economy
UK borrowing hits a new record
Business & Economy
Could China’s switch to electric vehicles speed end to era of oil?

Latest updates

Taxi to nowhere: Virus measures hit London cabs
UK borrowing hits a new record
Could China’s switch to electric vehicles speed end to era of oil?
Beijing lifts renewable subsidy for 2021
China’s new coal plants risk 2060 climate target, researchers say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.