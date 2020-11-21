G20 leaders emphasize need for global cooperation in fight against COVID-19

You are here

On the margins of the G20 summit, the Saudi G20 Presidency hosted on Saturday a high-level side event on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, during which King Salman spoke. (Screenshot: G20)
RIYADH: On the margins of the G20 summit, the Saudi G20 Presidency hosted on Saturday a high-level side event on Pandemic Preparedness and Response, during which King Salman spoke.

The G20 leaders along with global organizations emphasised the need for a continued coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially to support the most vulnerable, whilst increasing preparedness and spending for further research and innovation to create tools and vaccines.

Throughout the year, the G20 Saudi Presidency has led international efforts by organizing an Extraordinary Summit at the beginning of the pandemic, and discussed ways of protecting lives, jobs, and the most vulnerable.

G20 members have contributed to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with over $21 billion at the outset of the crisis to support health systems and the hunt for a vaccine. G20 also made available over $14 billion in debt relief for developing nations and injected an unprecedented $11 trillion so far to safeguard the global economy. 

As well as the king, 5he event also featured the Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, President of Argentina Alberto Fernández, French president Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of South Korea Moon Jae-in and the president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

Addressing the meeting, King Salman made the following statement:

“Your Majesties, Your Excellencies, Your Highnesses,

It is my pleasure to welcome you to the Pandemic Preparedness event. The world is facing an unprecedented global health challenge on people,  communities, and economies.

From the onset of the pandemic and in an attempt to jumpstart the global response, we met in an extraordinary summit last March where we all took swift and collective actions to counter this crisis. We continue to do so.

The pandemic  has demonstrated that international cooperation is the optimal way to overcome  crises. We must focus on the most vulnerable segments. We must provide support for all countries of the world, for  we would not be safe until everyone is safe.

In April, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joined forces with international organizations and global leaders to launch the Access to Covid Tools-Accelerator. We co-led the Global Coronavirus Pledging Event to meet the global shortage in developing and distributing vaccines and diagnostic tools, where the Kingdom contributed $500MN towards that end.

With the advances we are witnessing in the Covid-19 vaccine development, our top priority is to ensure affordable and equitable access to the vaccine and diagnostic tools for all.

This pandemic is a true test for our global health systems. Therefore, through the G20 Presidency, we utilized a number of vital initiatives to close the pandemic preparedness and response gaps.

During our Presidency, with the support of the G20 members , we proposed   the Access to Pandemic Tools (APT) initiative, which aims at ensuring  focus on sustainable preparedness and response to counter any future pandemic. We look forward to furthering this discussion and implementation during the Italian Presidency next year.

Together we can reach our goal of protecting lives, livelihoods and shaping a better world to realize the opportunities for the 21st century for all. In this regard we would like to hear form their Majesties, Highnesses, Excellencies to share their relevant initiatives and best practices.

Thank you.”

Saudi Arabia accelerating Vision 2030 reforms — investment minister

Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Saudi Arabia accelerating Vision 2030 reforms — investment minister

  • We’ve built resilience into our financial systems, into our financial reserves, and into our monetary policy: Al-Falih
  • The minister said there was also a huge emphasis on protecting the global economy from the adverse impact of the pandemic
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has been accelerating reforms and remained focused on the goals of Vision 2030 despite a global pandemic, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said on Saturday.
“We were not distracted from our strategy and our Vision 2030. In fact, we doubled down on it. We accelerated our reforms. We continued to diversify our economy, and commit our resources to make sure that Vision 2030 is not derailed by (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19,” he said.
His comments come as the Kingdom’s leadership of the G20 concludes over the weekend in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia has shown resilience amid the global threats of COVID-19, Al-Falih said, acknowledging the distinctiveness of its presidency of the G20.
The minister said the annual summit was called on to do something which had never been done.
“The G20 and its presidency has been called on to save the world, and to mitigate the effects of the crises,” he added.
Al-Falih said the Kingdom stepped up to the challenge, guided by its belief in multilateralism — that “global problems require global solutions.”
Building local resilience
In order to perform its role, Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia had to build resilience locally.
“Resilience at home, on all fronts, was an essential element for us to do what we have to internationally and multilaterally,” he explained.
Saudi Arabia has taken “dramatic steps” to deal with the pandemic, Al-Falih said, adding there was no room for any distraction from its “transformation” as a country.
He pointed out the Kingdom’s “effective and competent governance” from the early days of the pandemic, and its “balanced approach” in making important decisions.
Saudi Arabia has also made sure to buffer the pandemic’s blow to its economy.
“We’ve built resilience into our financial systems, into our financial reserves, and into our monetary policy,” the investment minister said, adding foreign investments had not been significantly affected by the global crisis.
“I’m glad to say that foreign direct investment (FDI), in the first half, has increased by 12 percent compared to last year. We are seeing a year-on-year increase over the last two years. Our FDI performance is improving,” he added.
Policy reform
This increase, he said, could be associated to ongoing policy reforms in the Kingdom, including changes related to intellectual property, as well as tourism, mining, and other local industries.
He discussed the Kingdom’s push to diversify its economy, which has been one of its main lines of defense against the impact of the pandemic. 
The minister also hailed the rest of the G20 members “for rising to the challenge,” alluding to the pandemic he described as “a human crisis as people were pushed back into poverty, fear, psychological and social tensions, overlaid by an unprecedented economic slowdown.”
He said $21 billion had been earmarked to support healthcare initiatives against the virus, including for the development of vaccines, and the improvement of diagnostic and treatment tools.
There have also been mechanisms to help poor countries deal with the pandemic, including debt relief programs that have already helped dozens of nations.
Global economy
On top of healthcare initiatives, Al-Falih said there was also a huge emphasis on protecting the global economy from the adverse impact of the pandemic.
“Thanks to the collective efforts of the G20 members, we see that the global economy is contracting less than anticipated earlier in the year,” the minister said.
Global trade has also been adjusted due to the pandemic, with countries relaxing trade barriers to allow the easy movement of critical goods among nations.
Al-Falih said the G20 would not be complacent as the crisis continues, and will continue to work to navigate through the unique challenges of the pandemic.

