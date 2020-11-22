You are here

Ethiopia pushes toward Tigray capital, rebuffs African mediation

Tigray men, who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region, wait for UNHCR to distribute blankets at Hamdayet Transition Center in eastern Sudan on Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
Updated 22 November 2020
Reuters

  • Rebels say army of Abiy and Afwerki ‘inflicts heavy casualties on civilians in Adigrat’
ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian government said on Saturday its forces had seized another town in their advance on the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region, and rebuffed an African diplomatic push to mediate.

More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s offensive, his government said Tigrayan forces were digging in and using bulldozers to plow up roads around the regional capital Mekelle, home to about half-a-million people.
Hundreds, possibly thousands, have died and more than 30,000 refugees have fled to Sudan. The conflict has spread beyond Tigray, whose forces have fired rockets at the neighboring Amhara region and the nation of Eritrea, spurring concern of a wider war and the splintering of multi-ethnic Ethiopia.
Abiy’s government has said it will soon reach Mekelle after taking various surrounding towns. On Saturday, it said Adigrat had also fallen, about 116 km north of Mekelle.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels said nine civilians had died in artillery hits on Adigrat where it accused Eritrea of backing the Ethiopian army.
The army of Abiy and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki “inflicted heavy casualties on innocent civilians in Adigrat,” the TPLF’s communications bureau said in a statement on Facebook.
The government and military could not immediately be reached for comment, but have previously repeatedly denied targeting civilians, saying they strike only TPLF targets.
Assertions on all sides are hard to verify because phone lines and internet have been down since the beginning of the conflict on Nov. 4 and media are largely barred.

Eritrea denies TPLF allegations of sending soldiers over the border to back Abiy’s offensive against the Tigrayan forces, who are also an old foe of Eritrea’s.
Refugees and rights group Amnesty International have also recounted civilian deaths, though Reuters has been unable to verify those reports.
The African Union bloc has appointed former presidents Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa as special envoys to seek a cease-fire and mediation talks.
Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with Eritrea, has said he wants to remove the TPLF leaders before talking.
“News circulating that the envoys will be traveling to Ethiopia to mediate between the Federal Government and TPLF’s criminal element is fake,” the government tweeted on Saturday.
Abiy accuses the Tigrayan leaders of revolting against central authority and attacking federal troops in the town of Dansha. The rebel leaders say Abiy’s government has marginalized and persecuted Tigrayans since taking office two years ago.
Abiy denies that, saying he is seeking only to restore law and order and preserve the unity of Ethiopia and its 115 million people.
The UN and other aid agencies have said the conflict is creating a humanitarian crisis in Tigray, where many among the more than 5 million population were already displaced and relying on food aid even before the conflict.
Satellite images given to Reuters by US-based space company Maxar Technologies showed destroyed buildings lining the main road near the airport in Dansha, where the conflict broke out.
The TPLF is popular in its home region and dominated national politics from 1991 until Abiy took office. Abiy’s parents are from the larger Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups.
“We will do all that is necessary to ensure stability prevails in the Tigray region and that our citizens are free from harm and want,” the prime minister tweeted on Saturday.

Femme fatale: Women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban freed

Femme fatale: Women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban freed

  • It is vanishingly rare for women to take part in attacks for the Taliban
KABUL: Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.
While the ultra-conservative Islamists ban women from many areas of life – often forcing them to stay home and barring them from most jobs – they are not above using them as killers.
Muzghan and her aunt Nasreen walked free from jail in September after confessing to being members of the Taliban’s ultra-violent Haqqani network.
The two women had been on death row after several killings, including the murder of an Afghan intelligence agent at their home.
They had used Nasreen’s daughter as bait “under the pretext of selling her body,” on the orders of a Taliban commander, a security official said.
The pair then shot the man with a pistol fitted with a silencer and crammed his corpse into a metal box that they left in the local graveyard, case files say.
Court documents seen by AFP show the two were prolific killers – adept not only at setting the deadly “honeytrap” but also at brute murders – including of their own relatives.
Two men from their family who worked as policemen died at the women’s hands – one was poisoned and the other killed when they planted a “sticky bomb” under the seat of his car.
It is not uncommon for relatives to take opposing sides in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict.
Before their 2016 arrest, the pair also worked with other people including Muzghan’s husband to carry out a deadly grenade and shooting raid on a Sufi shrine, and another on a police station, their rap list adds.
“I was arrested for murder, kidnapping and cooperating with the Haqqani network,” Muzghan said in a video that authorities made prior to her release.
“I will not join this group again.”
It is vanishingly rare for women to take part in attacks for the Taliban, notorious for banning school for girls, forcing women to wear burqas and sometimes executing those accused of adultery.
Of more than 5,000 Taliban prisoners released under a prisoner swap that the insurgents made a precondition to peace talks with the Afghan government, only five were women.
Cases like theirs are “almost unheard” of, analyst Ashley Jackson from the Overseas Development Institute think tank said.
“The Taliban’s norms and ideology firmly relegate women to the domestic sphere,” she said.
“To allow them to take part in, or admit that they played a role in waging the war, would go against core ideological tenets of the movement.”
The prisoner swap, which also saw the Taliban free about 1,000 Afghan security forces, garnered international condemnation when it emerged insurgents who had killed foreign troops were being released.
Kabul has said many of the freed insurgents went straight back to the battlefield.
Nasreen and Muzghan were among a final batch of 400 of the most dangerous prisoners to be released.
Though the Taliban insisted on their freedom, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the women were “ordinary members of Taliban families” arrested during US operations.
“Of course, women members of (insurgent) families cooperate... but women are not included, recruited or ordered to take part in operations,” he said.
A third woman prisoner released in the swap was Nargis, an Iranian national who became an Afghan citizen and a police officer after marrying a local man.
She was convicted of killing a US police trainer in Kabul in 2012, in what officials say was the first insider attack by a woman.
Taliban officials said two other women from insurgent families were among the released prisoners and all have now returned to their homes.

