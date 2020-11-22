You are here

  • Home
  • UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

Canada is the UK’s eighth-biggest non-EU trading partner. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r67qr

Updated 22 November 2020
AP

UK signs trade deal with Canada to prepare for Brexit

  • Stopgap agreement allows trade between the two countries to continue
  • The UK has now secured post-Brexit trade deals with 53 countries accounting for $218 billion of bilateral trade
Updated 22 November 2020
AP

LONDON: The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, giving it more time to negotiate future trading rules as the British government prepares the country for business life outside the European Union.
The stopgap agreement allows trade between the two countries to continue under the same terms as Canada’s existing treaty with the EU while negotiators begin work on a new bilateral deal between the UK and Canada, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. Canada is the UK’s eighth-biggest non-EU trading partner.
While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period scheduled to end Dec. 31. Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.
“Our negotiators have been working flat-out to secure trade deals for the UK, and from as early next year we have agreed to start work on a new, bespoke trade deal with Canada that will go even further in meeting the needs of our economy,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s government says the ability to strike free trade agreements with countries around the world is one of the main benefits of leaving the EU. It is banking on increased trade with countries such as the United States and India to offset any negative impact from severing ties with the EU, which accounted for 47 percent of Britain’s overall trade last year.
Britain ships goods ranging from electric cars to sparkling wine to Canada, and imports products such as salmon and maple syrup from the Commonwealth country that also recognizes Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.
The deal with Canada locks in existing trading rules that cover $27 billion of trade between the two countries, or about 1.5 percent of the UK’s total trade in goods and services last year.
The UK has now secured post-Brexit trade deals with 53 countries accounting for $218 billion of bilateral trade, the government said. That’s less than 12 percent of the about $1.9 trillion of trade Britain recorded last year.
Britain has yet to strike a deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trading rules. Both sides have warned there could be a no-deal end to the transition period next month unless the two sides can soon bridge their remaining differences on fishing, state aid for industry and the resolution of future disputes.
Without an agreement on future relations between Britain and the EU, trade between the two entities would be carried out under World Trade Organization terms.
Johnson’s government says this type of relationship wouldn’t hamper trade, but opponents warn that tariffs would increase prices for British consumers and border checks would lead to shortages of some goods.

Topics: trade economy UK Canada

Related

Business & Economy
Post-Brexit trade talks enter crunch week
Business & Economy
UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to ‘sensible’ fishing compromise

Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

Updated 22 November 2020
Reuters

Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

  • Clearing the logjam of up to 450 stored jets in total is crucial before Boeing can resume meaningful production of its traditional cash cow
Updated 22 November 2020
Reuters

MOSES LAKE, Washington: The future of Boeing Co’s freshly approved 737 MAX is in the hands of nearly 700 workers toiling behind the gray doors of a three-bay hangar at a desert airport in Washington state.
Inside, over an endless 24-hour loop, 737 MAX planes are rolled in for maintenance, and upgrades of software and systems as mandated by the US Federal Aviation Administration in this week’s order lifting a flight ban imposed after two crashes, the airport’s director said.
In front, workers in bright yellow vests inspect the roughly 240 jets stored in giant grids at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake – more than half of an inventory worth about $16 billion, according to investment firm Jefferies.
Analysts say clearing the logjam of up to 450 stored jets in total is crucial before Boeing can resume meaningful production of its traditional cash cow – a task complicated by the fact that buyers have in some cases walked away during the grounding.
While parked on the tarmac, each jet is fitted with red engine and wheel covers, a windshield screen to block out the sun, and a small generator powering cycles of fresh air and electricity through its systems – the aviation equivalent of life support.
“It’s an enormous undertaking,” the airport’s director, Rich Muller, told Reuters. “But this go-ahead from the FAA has given them a real shot in the arm. It’s really energized everyone.”
The work at Moses Lake is a cornerstone of a global logistical and financial strategy under way at Boeing to clear a backlog of more than 800 mothballed 737 MAX jets. About 450 are Boeing property, and a further 387 were in airline service before the FAA’s grounding order in March 2019.
Across the globe, Boeing teams are hammering out delivery schedules – and financial terms – with airlines who last year had to scale back schedules and fly aging jetliners because they lacked the aircraft to meet strong demand as the MAX grounding dragged on longer than airline and Boeing executives expected.
But the jet is returning at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has hammered demand for air travel and new jets. Boeing also faces new European trade tariffs and palpable mistrust of one of the most scrutinized brands in aviation.
“Airlines and the supply chain do not see major deliveries until 2022,” said Arndt Schoenemann, managing director of supplier Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg. “Right now, COVID is the biggest problem for the industry.”
A Boeing spokesman declined to comment beyond listing preparation steps before 737 MAXs go to customers, which include installing a flight control software upgrade to deal with a system tied to both crashes, separating wiring bundles that posed a potential safety hazard, and multiple tests including a test flight before a final FAA inspection.
Airlines say it will take about two weeks to ready each plane for service with maintenance and software upgrades factored in, though Boeing has already deployed teams around the world to help companies get ready.
In a visual display of the jet demand slump, workers at Moses Lake on Thursday rolled a 737 MAX “white tail” – a jet without a buyer, or whose buyer has been changed – out of a long row of aircraft awash in the bright liveries of airline customers, ranging from customers American Airlines to Norwegian Air. This week, Norwegian sought bankruptcy protection in Ireland.
Reuters counted 12 white tails at Moses Lake on Thursday, though sources say Boeing is worried about 100 such aircraft in inventory, or more.
Boeing declined to comment.
Jets are also stored at Boeing property in the Seattle area and in San Antonio, Texas.
Boeing is in discussions with several airlines, including Southwest, Delta and Alaska, hoping to stimulate demand for the jet. Deals are expected to include significant discounts, industry sources have said. But analysts caution cutting prices too far could upset other customers.
A fire sale could also depress resale values of such single-aisle jets – the cornerstone of a complex system of financing that has attracted capital to the industry, powered by relatively strong returns on planes which are seen as mobile real estate.
To kickstart the recovery of the MAX and contain any fallout to the jet’s valuation while offering aggressive discounts to find new homes, Boeing is expected to line up a handful of large deals with marquee customers who will put them in long service.
The 737 MAX 8 has a list price of $122 million but the market long ago abandoned published prices as competition heated up. Most jets are privately sold well over 50% below the list price and the new MAX discount may be more, jet traders said.
Slowing the recovery, the FAA, which has faced accusations of being too close to Boeing in the past, has said it plans in-person inspections of each of the 450 planes, which could take at least a year to complete, prolonging the jets’ deliveries.
Grant County International has been a strategically important asset for Boeing at least since the 1960s, and every MAX built in the Seattle area is flown there for touch-and-go landings or other tests.
The airport and abutting Boeing property has absorbed nearly 700 employees and contractors to aid the ungrounding effort, up from only a handful, Muller said.
Meanwhile, Boeing is paying some $51,000 per plane a month to park its MAXs, he added.

Topics: aviation Boeing 737 MAX

Related

Business & Economy
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
Business & Economy
US approval for 737 MAX return nears as challenges remain for Boeing

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman delivers closing remarks at G20 Summit
Pompeo due to arrive in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince
Syria appoints veteran diplomat Faisal Mekdad as foreign minister
King Salman tells G20: Preserving planet of utmost importance to Saudi Arabia
US vaccine program head says first americans could be vaccinated on Dec. 11

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.