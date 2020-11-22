Gaza’s health system days from being overwhelmed by COVID-19, advisers say

You are here

Palestinian healthcare workers wait to check patients at Shifa hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City November 22, 2020. (Reuters)
A Palestinian man carries his son on his shoulders as he leaves Shifa hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City November 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Palestinians wearing protective face masks sit at Shifa hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City November 22, 2020. (Reuters)
A Palestinian woman wearing on a protective face mask speaks on her phone as she stands next to a coronavirus-themed mural amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gaza City November 22, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

Reuters

GAZA: A sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the Gaza Strip could overwhelm the Palestinian enclave’s meagre medical system by next week, public health advisers said on Sunday.
Gaza, where the dense and poor population of 2 million is vulnerable to contagions, has logged 14,000 coronavirus cases and 65 deaths, mostly since August.
Seventy-nine of Gaza’s 100 ventilators have been taken up by COVID-19 patients, said Abdelraouf Elmanama, a microbiologist who is part of the enclave’s pandemic task force.
“In 10 days the health system will become unable to absorb such a hike in cases and there might be cases that will not find a place at intensive care units,” he said, adding that the current 0.05% mortality rate among COVID-19 patients could rise.
Gaza’s Islamist Hamas rulers have so far imposed one lockdown. A long-standing Israeli blockade, which is supported by neighboring Egypt, has crippled the Gazan economy and undermined its public health apparatus.
Israel says it is trying to keep weapons from reaching Hamas, against which it has fought three wars and whose facilities it struck earlier on Sunday in retaliation for a Palestinian rocket launch against one of its southern cities.
“We are not giving Hamas any ‘coronavirus discounts’,” Israeli cabinet minister Izhar Shay told Army Radio. “We will continue responding as appropriate.”
But Shay said Israel was enabling international humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, adding: “This is the level that we can preserve in the coronavirus context.” Abdelnaser Soboh, emergency health lead in the World Health Organization’s Gaza sub-office, cautioned, however, that “within a week, we will become unable to care for critical cases.”
The infection rate among those being tested was 21%, with a relative increase in carriers over the age of 60, he said.
“This is a dangerous indicator since most of (those over 60) may need to be hospitalized,” Soboh added.

Topics: Coronavirus Health Gaza Palestinians

Iran reports 13,053 new coronavirus cases, 475 deaths

Updated 22 November 2020
Reuters

Iran reports 13,053 new coronavirus cases, 475 deaths

  • Iran introduced tougher restrictions for two weeks to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections on Saturday
  • Some Iranian authorities have warned that daily coronavirus deaths could reach 1,200 if the nation failed to respect health protocols
Updated 22 November 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran recorded 13,053 new cases of coronavirus and 475 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.
That took the total death toll to 44,802 and the tally of cases to 854,361 in the Middle East’s worst-hit state.
On Saturday, Iran introduced tougher restrictions for two weeks to stem a third wave of coronavirus infections, including closing non-essential businesses and travel curbs.
Some Iranian authorities have warned that daily coronavirus deaths could reach 1,200 if the nation failed to respect health protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

