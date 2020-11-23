You are here

  • Home
  • Spanish banks seek mergers as outlook darkens

Spanish banks seek mergers as outlook darkens

People walk past branches of Bankia and Caixabank in Madrid, Spain, September 18, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nmraw

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Spanish banks seek mergers as outlook darkens

  • The trend is not new in Spain, which saw dozens of lenders disappear in a wave of tie-ups that followed the 2008 financial crisis
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

BARCELONA: A wave of mergers is sweeping across the Spanish banking sector as lenders face up to a pandemic-induced recession, ultralow interest rates and growing competition from financial technology startups.

CaixaBank, Spain’s third-largest bank, and Bankia, its fourth-largest, approved a merger in September which will create the nation’s biggest domestic lender with around €664 billion ($788 billion) in assets in the country.

And BBVA, the country’s second-largest bank, announced on Monday it was in talks with Banco Sabadell, Spain’s fifth-largest bank, over a possible tie-up.

If successful, it would create Spain’s second-largest domestic bank, far ahead of Santander, which would still remain the country’s biggest bank by total assets due to its huge international presence. Mid-sized lenders Liberbank and Unicaja, meanwhile, confirmed renewed merger talks in October.

The trend is not new in Spain, which saw dozens of lenders disappear in a wave of tie-ups that followed the 2008 financial crisis, when Madrid received a EU bailout of €41.3 billion for its ailing banking sector.

These new operations are “defensive to avoid problems in the future,” Xavier Vives, of the IESE Business School in Barcelona, told AFP.

But unlike during the previous crisis, when lenders faced a solvency problem, this time around the issue is a lack of profitability, he added.

“Interest rates are low, the yield curve is very flat, and with the pandemic, revisions of interest rates have been postponed. Under these circumstances, the banking business is not very profitable,” said Vives.

At the same time, banks are facing fierce competition from financial technology startups, or the so-called “fintech” sector, which operate online and have much lower operating costs than traditional banks.

“Certainly, with negative interest rates it is very difficult to earn money,” said Ricardo Zion, a bank expert with the EAE Business School.

“But the big problem for banks is that it is impossible to be profitable with a model based on having branches, especially to compete with the ‘fintech’ and new operators.”

At a time when banks are boosting their provisions to face an expected rise on bad loans due to the economic fallout of the pandemic, these merger operations “strengthen their solvency,” Zion said.

“Unlike during the last crisis, when banks were a problem, now they must be part of the solution,” he added.

Topics: Spanish banks CaixaBank Bankia

Related

Business & Economy
Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises
Business & Economy
Catalan savers reassured that Spanish bank deposits are safe

IMF moves closer to $1.6bn Egypt loan

Egyptian drivers are stuck in congestion by the open air market of El Ataba in Cairo on March 23, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

IMF moves closer to $1.6bn Egypt loan

  • The results will reflect positively on Egypt’s investment climate, especially in international and local finance and business, and it will contribute to attracting more investment, providing new job opportunities
Updated 23 November 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that it reached an agreement with Egypt on the first review of the economic reform program performance.
The agreement, drafted by experts headed by Uma Ramakrishnan on the IMF side, is subject to the approval of the Fund’s executive board during the coming weeks. Upon approval, an additional $1.6 billion in special drawing rights will be made available to Egypt.
The IMF mission to Egypt was completed remotely from Nov. 4 to 15. The Fund discussed with the Egyptian government the latest economic developments and policy priorities in the context of the first economic program for Egypt performance review, which the IMF supports with a 12-month credit readiness agreement worth $5.2 billion.
Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said that Egypt’s economic performance in light of the pandemic was praised by international institutions, including the IMF, after the country’s economic indicators came in better than expected. Maait said the praise was repeated in the latest IMF report issued yesterday, after the first review meetings during the past two weeks as part of the extended credit preparedness agreement.
The results will reflect positively on Egypt’s investment climate, especially in international and local finance and business, and it will contribute to attracting more investment, providing new job opportunities, sustaining high growth rates for domestic products, reducing debt and deficit ratios, maximizing productive capacities and expanding the export base. This will enable the state to increase spending and improve the standard of living, protecting vulnerable groups and supporting sectors affected by the pandemic.
The minister added that the historic economic reforms, the stability of financial and monetary policies, structural reforms carried out by the government and the balanced financial policies supported by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made it easier for the Egyptian economy to confront the pandemic.

Topics: Egypt IMF

Related

Business & Economy
Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory
Business & Economy
PIF’s Noon.com targets millions of online shoppers as part of annual sales push

Latest updates

Saudi presidency focuses on global long-term issues beyond the pandemic
Spanish banks seek mergers as outlook darkens
Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the double as Everton beat Fulham
Vlhova wins 2nd slalom in 2 days, Shriffin finishes 5th
Rampant Rangers move 11 points clear

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.