Small US businesses upbeat about vaccines

This photo shows from Aztec Media LLC shows online educational company Test Prep Insight CEO John Ross and his team posing in Auburn, Calif., in February, 2020. (AP)
  • The pandemic has hit small businesses particularly hard. They do not have the same cash reserves and access to lines of credit as larger businesses
NEW YORK: Promising news about a coronavirus vaccine has small business owners feeling more upbeat despite cases of the virus surging in many parts of the US.

Owners hope consumers and businesses will be more relaxed about spending now that two drug companies, Pfizer and Moderna, have vaccines that data show were highly effective in testing. Some owners are rethinking their plans — some are holding off on staff cuts, while others say they are more likely to renew their office leases even as employees still work from home. 

But owners also realize many hurdles remain — the vaccines still require approval by the Food and Drug Administration, and then it will take time for millions of doses to be manufactured and widely distributed. It is not clear how many people will decide to receive the vaccine, and in turn, how much of the population would be immune to the virus.

Meanwhile, the pandemic shows no signs of abating heading into the winter, prompting some state and local officials to increase restrictions on gatherings in public and private places. And regardless of what steps governments take, many people are limiting their activities, as they fear contracting the virus.

The pandemic has hit small businesses particularly hard. They do not have the same cash reserves and access to lines of credit as larger businesses to help make up for a drop in revenue. While it is not known how many companies have permanently closed during the pandemic, based on an estimate issued by the National Bureau of Economic Research during the spring the actual number is probably well into the hundreds of thousands. Additional government restrictions could put more companies at risk.

“The vaccine’s not coming tomorrow — it’s going to take a while,” says Michael Goldberg, an entrepreneurship professor at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management. “It’s going to be tough.”

In the meantime, recent data show air travel in the US is still down about 65 percent from a year ago and hotel occupancy remains below 50 percent.

Topics: United States COVID-19 vaccine

Spanish banks seek mergers as outlook darkens

  • The trend is not new in Spain, which saw dozens of lenders disappear in a wave of tie-ups that followed the 2008 financial crisis
BARCELONA: A wave of mergers is sweeping across the Spanish banking sector as lenders face up to a pandemic-induced recession, ultralow interest rates and growing competition from financial technology startups.

CaixaBank, Spain’s third-largest bank, and Bankia, its fourth-largest, approved a merger in September which will create the nation’s biggest domestic lender with around €664 billion ($788 billion) in assets in the country.

And BBVA, the country’s second-largest bank, announced on Monday it was in talks with Banco Sabadell, Spain’s fifth-largest bank, over a possible tie-up.

If successful, it would create Spain’s second-largest domestic bank, far ahead of Santander, which would still remain the country’s biggest bank by total assets due to its huge international presence. Mid-sized lenders Liberbank and Unicaja, meanwhile, confirmed renewed merger talks in October.

The trend is not new in Spain, which saw dozens of lenders disappear in a wave of tie-ups that followed the 2008 financial crisis, when Madrid received a EU bailout of €41.3 billion for its ailing banking sector.

These new operations are “defensive to avoid problems in the future,” Xavier Vives, of the IESE Business School in Barcelona, told AFP.

But unlike during the previous crisis, when lenders faced a solvency problem, this time around the issue is a lack of profitability, he added.

“Interest rates are low, the yield curve is very flat, and with the pandemic, revisions of interest rates have been postponed. Under these circumstances, the banking business is not very profitable,” said Vives.

At the same time, banks are facing fierce competition from financial technology startups, or the so-called “fintech” sector, which operate online and have much lower operating costs than traditional banks.

“Certainly, with negative interest rates it is very difficult to earn money,” said Ricardo Zion, a bank expert with the EAE Business School.

“But the big problem for banks is that it is impossible to be profitable with a model based on having branches, especially to compete with the ‘fintech’ and new operators.”

At a time when banks are boosting their provisions to face an expected rise on bad loans due to the economic fallout of the pandemic, these merger operations “strengthen their solvency,” Zion said.

“Unlike during the last crisis, when banks were a problem, now they must be part of the solution,” he added.

Topics: Spanish banks CaixaBank Bankia

