Western Union buys 15% stake in STC Pay

In harmony with Vision 2030, STC Pay aims to become a pioneering service. It is an integrated payment application that covers an individual’s daily needs. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

  Deal results in creation of first fintech unicorn in Mideast
Reuters

DUBAI: Western Union, the world’s largest money transfer firm, has acquired a 15 percent stake in the digital payment unit of Saudi Arabia’s STC Group for $200 million.

The acquisition of STC Pay, which values the company at SR5 billion ($1.3 billion), will finance its capital and support long-term expansion plans, Saudi Arabia’s largest telecoms operator said in a statement on Saturday.

STC Group chairman Mohammed bin Khalid Abdullah Al-Faisal said the investment reflected the company’s position as a “digital enabler.” He said the deal created the first “Saudi unicorn and the first fintech unicorn in the Middle East.”

Unicorns are generally defined as private companies valued at $1 billion or more.

Upon completion of the deal, STC said Western Union will pay $133.3 million for a 10 percent stake in STC Pay. If STC Pay obtains a digital banking license, the buyer then pays another $66.67 million, increasing its equity stake to 15 percent.

Sources told Reuters last month that STC had hired banks to arrange a potential initial sale of shares in its product and services development arm, Solutions by STC.

Reducing dependence on cash is part of Saudi government efforts to modernize the Kingdom’s economy.

STC said its STC Pay unit is the first licensed fintech company by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority and has more than 4.5 million users.

In harmony with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to progress and diversify digital services, it aims to become a pioneering service. It is an integrated payment application that covers an individual’s daily needs.

Launched in late 2018, STC Pay’s mobile wallet offers different digital financial services to consumers including peer-to-peer money transfer service (between its users), transfers to bank accounts, payments at partner stores with QR codes, payment of utility bills, and international money transfers that are powered by Western Union.

British finance minister rules out return to austerity

Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

British finance minister rules out return to austerity

  Economists believe Britain will borrow about £400 billion this year
Reuters

LONDON: British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said there would be no return to austerity in a spending plan he will announce on Wednesday, even as the coronavirus crisis pushes the country’s debt further above £2 trillion ($2.7 trillion).

Sunak, who has rushed out massive government spending increases and tax cuts equating to about 10 percent of economic output, said he would announce “quite a significant” increase in funding for public services.

“You will not see austerity next week,” Sunak told Sky News on Sunday, saying his priority in the one-year spending plan was to fight the health and economic crises.

More than £3 billion will be set aside in extra help for the health service. Economists think Britain will borrow about £400 billion this year, approaching 20 percent of its gross domestic product, the most since World War Two.

It would be nearly double the hit from the global financial crisis, which took a decade to work down, and some lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party want more fiscal restraint now.

Sunak said forecasts to be published on Wednesday would show the “enormous strain” on the economy and now was not the time to cut back on spending or raise taxes. “Once we get through this crisis we need to think more about returning to a more normal path,” he told Times Radio. “But as of now we are able to do what we need to do and we are able to do that at an affordable cost.”

Though yields on government debt remain close to record lows, Sunak is expected to announce a freeze on public sector pay to offset some of his spending.

“When we think about public pay settlements, I think it would be entirely reasonable to think about those in the context of the wider economic climate,” he said.

Sunak also said he would announce longer-term measures to boost infrastructure spending, part of Johnson’s promise to spread economic growth to regions that lag behind London and the southeast.

Britain also faces the risk of an economic shock if it fails to strike a trade deal with the EU in time for the Dec. 31 expiry of its post-Brexit transition.

Sunak said the government wanted to get a deal but the short-term impact of not doing so would pale by comparison with the hit from the pandemic.

Trade deal

The UK signed an interim trade deal with Canada on Saturday, giving it more time to negotiate future trading rules as the British government prepares the country for business life outside the EU.

The stopgap agreement allows trade between the two countries to continue under the same terms as Canada’s existing treaty with the EU while negotiators begin work on a new bilateral deal between the UK and Canada, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. Canada is the UK’s eighth-biggest non-EU trading partner.

While Britain formally withdrew from the EU in January, it continues to trade with other countries under the bloc’s umbrella during a transition period scheduled to end Dec. 31. Without a series of new bilateral agreements, trade with countries around the world may be hampered by barriers such as tariffs and increased paperwork.

The deal with Canada locks in existing trading rules that cover £20 billion of trade between the two countries, or about 1.5 percent of the UK’s total trade in goods and services last year.

The UK has now secured post-Brexit trade deals with 53 countries accounting for £164 billion of bilateral trade, the government said.

