10 things you need to know on Tadawul today

Saudi Aramco received a favorable ruling from US District Court for Southern District of Texas on Nov. 17, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 November 2020
Argaam

Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Saudi Aramco received a favorable ruling from US District Court for Southern District of Texas on Nov. 17, 2020, to dismiss the case brought by alleged heirs of Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Hood Al-Qarqani in their claim to enforce a roughly SAR 67.3 billion purported foreign arbitral award.

2) Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) sold a 15 percent stake in STC Pay, a fully-owned subsidiary, to Western Union for SAR 750 million.

3) National Industrialization Co. (Tasnee) delayed the restart of operations at its Titanium Ilmenite Smelter Plant to Q3 2021, citing precautionary lockdown measures due to COVID-19.

4) National Company for Learning and Education’s (NCLE) net profit after Zakat and tax increased by 15 percent year-on-year to SAR 57.8 million for FY 2019/2020 ending on Aug.31, 2020. The board also recommended an 8 percent cash dividend for the period.

5) Saudi Real Estate Co. (Al Akaria) sold its entire stake of 6.1 percent in Hail Cement Co. for SAR 96.9 million.

6) Jarir Marketing Co. announced the closure of its showroom in Abu Dhabi-based Jimi Mall.

7) Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. agreed on an early repayment of the existing Islamic Murabaha with White Door Holding Co.

8) Saudi Ground Services Company (SGS) signed a three-year contract with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to provide ground handling services in airports across the Kingdom.

9) Nama Chemicals Co. received an offer from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) to reschedule insolvent loans.

10) Crude oil prices edged up on Monday morning, with Brent crude gaining 24 cents to $45.07/bbl, while WTI crude rose marginally to $42.43/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Thailand finance minister: economy to recover next year with 4% growth

Reuters

  • Economy had bottomed but recovery was not fast as the battered tourism sector hurt supply chains
  • Budget for the next fiscal year will still focus on boosting domestic activity
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 4 percent in 2021 after a slump this year and fiscal policy will support a tourism-reliant economy struggling from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.
Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy shrank a less than expected 6.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier after falling 12.1 percent in the previous three months.
The economy had bottomed but recovery was not fast as the battered tourism sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), has also hurt supply chains, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said.
“Without the COVID, our economy could have expanded 3 percent this year, he said. “As we expect a 6 percent contraction this year, there is the output gap of 9 percent,” he told a business forum.
“Next year, we expect 4 percent growth, which is still not 100 percent yet,” Arkhom said, adding it could take until 2022 to return to pre-pandemic levels.
There is still fiscal policy room to help growth from this year’s fiscal budget and some from rehabilitation spending, he said.
The budget for the next fiscal year will still focus on boosting domestic activity, Arkhom said, and the current public debt of 49 percent of GDP was manageable.
Of the government’s 1 trillion baht ($33 billion) borrowing plan, 400 billion would be for economic revival, of which about 120 billion-130 billion has been approved, Arkhom said.
He wants the Bank of Thailand to take more action short term on the baht, which continued to rise on Monday, despite central bank measures announced on Friday to rein in the currency strength.
“They have done that and they have their measures... which should be introduced gradually and more intensely,” Arkhom said.

