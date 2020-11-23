You are here

UAE discovers 22 billion barrels worth of onshore ‘unconventional’ oil resource

UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibion and Conference (ADIPEC) on Nov. 13, 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 November 2020
Arab News

  • The announcement also reported an increase in conventional oil reserves of 2 billion barrels
  • The Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) has also approved the firm’s capital expenditure (CAPEX) plan
DUBAI: An onshore unconventional oil source with 22 billion recoverable barrels has been discovered, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced.

The discovery of new oil sources “is a testament to ADNOC’s relentless efforts to unlock and maximize value from the UAE’s hydrocarbon reserves for the benefit of the nation,” Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said in a statement.

The announcement also reported an increase in conventional oil reserves of 2 billion barrels.

The Supreme Petroleum Council (SPC) has also approved the firm’s capital expenditure (CAPEX) plan of $122 billion for smart growth in 2021-2025, through which ADNOC aims to channel $43.6 million back into UAE’s economy by nurturing local and international partnerships and business opportunities will which create new jobs for Emiratis.

“Following the SPC’s approval of ADNOC’s CAPEX, we are well-positioned to continue driving long-term and sustainable value for the UAE while creating opportunities for local businesses and private-sector jobs for Emiratis through our in-country value target,” ADNOC’s CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber said.

Thailand finance minister: economy to recover next year with 4% growth

  • Economy had bottomed but recovery was not fast as the battered tourism sector hurt supply chains
  • Budget for the next fiscal year will still focus on boosting domestic activity
BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 4 percent in 2021 after a slump this year and fiscal policy will support a tourism-reliant economy struggling from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.
Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy shrank a less than expected 6.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier after falling 12.1 percent in the previous three months.
The economy had bottomed but recovery was not fast as the battered tourism sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), has also hurt supply chains, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said.
“Without the COVID, our economy could have expanded 3 percent this year, he said. “As we expect a 6 percent contraction this year, there is the output gap of 9 percent,” he told a business forum.
“Next year, we expect 4 percent growth, which is still not 100 percent yet,” Arkhom said, adding it could take until 2022 to return to pre-pandemic levels.
There is still fiscal policy room to help growth from this year’s fiscal budget and some from rehabilitation spending, he said.
The budget for the next fiscal year will still focus on boosting domestic activity, Arkhom said, and the current public debt of 49 percent of GDP was manageable.
Of the government’s 1 trillion baht ($33 billion) borrowing plan, 400 billion would be for economic revival, of which about 120 billion-130 billion has been approved, Arkhom said.
He wants the Bank of Thailand to take more action short term on the baht, which continued to rise on Monday, despite central bank measures announced on Friday to rein in the currency strength.
“They have done that and they have their measures... which should be introduced gradually and more intensely,” Arkhom said.

