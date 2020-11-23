Thailand finance minister: economy to recover next year with 4% growth

You are here

Thailand’s tourism sector accounts for about 12 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2020
  • Economy had bottomed but recovery was not fast as the battered tourism sector hurt supply chains
  • Budget for the next fiscal year will still focus on boosting domestic activity
BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy is expected to grow 4 percent in 2021 after a slump this year and fiscal policy will support a tourism-reliant economy struggling from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.
Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy shrank a less than expected 6.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier after falling 12.1 percent in the previous three months.
The economy had bottomed but recovery was not fast as the battered tourism sector, which accounts for about 12 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), has also hurt supply chains, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said.
“Without the COVID, our economy could have expanded 3 percent this year, he said. “As we expect a 6 percent contraction this year, there is the output gap of 9 percent,” he told a business forum.
“Next year, we expect 4 percent growth, which is still not 100 percent yet,” Arkhom said, adding it could take until 2022 to return to pre-pandemic levels.
There is still fiscal policy room to help growth from this year’s fiscal budget and some from rehabilitation spending, he said.
The budget for the next fiscal year will still focus on boosting domestic activity, Arkhom said, and the current public debt of 49 percent of GDP was manageable.
Of the government’s 1 trillion baht ($33 billion) borrowing plan, 400 billion would be for economic revival, of which about 120 billion-130 billion has been approved, Arkhom said.
He wants the Bank of Thailand to take more action short term on the baht, which continued to rise on Monday, despite central bank measures announced on Friday to rein in the currency strength.
“They have done that and they have their measures... which should be introduced gradually and more intensely,” Arkhom said.

Topics: Thailand economy Coronavirus

Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalize on its US woes

  • ‘What we can see now, whether from Xiaomi, Oppo or Vivo, is that they’re raising their forecasts for next year’
  • Huawei still commands 41.2 percent of the market in the third quarter
SHENZHEN, China: Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves to seize market share from their giant rival, after stepped-up US sanctions hobbled Huawei’s supply chains, industry insiders say.
Last week Huawei said it has sold its budget Honor subrand for an undisclosed figure in a bid to safeguard the latter’s supply chain from US action, which has made it difficult to source essential components.
All the same, Huawei’s Chinese rivals smell blood in the mid-to high-end phone market. In August a Huawei executive said the company will not be able to produce its flagship processors that power its high-end smartphones.
“What we can see now, whether from Xiaomi, Oppo or Vivo, is that they’re raising their forecasts for next year,” said Derek Wang, an executive in charge of production at handset maker Realme, which shares a supply chain with Oppo.
“They believe the sanctions against Huawei will more or less hurt it in the international market, and they may want to take a share of the market from Huawei.”
Founded in 2018, Realme is on course to double its smartphone shipments to 50 million this year, Wang said. It has built a base with low price-offerings in Southeast Asia and India, and is looking to target Europe and China next year with a push into the high-end market, regardless of Huawei’s situation, Wang said.
In August, the US Commerce Department further choked Huawei’s access to US technology essential to its handset business, on the grounds that Huawei poses a security threat — a charge Huawei denies.
Huawei briefly overtook Samsung as the world’s biggest handset maker in the first half of this year, before shipments fell 23 percent to 51.7 million units in the third quarter, according to research firm Canalys.
Huawei still commanded 41.2 percent of the market in the third quarter, followed by Vivo with 18.4 percent, Oppo with 16.8 percent and Xiaomi with 12.6 percent, Canalys said. Apple has a lower share in China with 6.2 percent, but is attracting strong demand for its 5G iPhone 12, Canalys said.
Industry watchers have confirmed a ramping up of orders from vendors. Xiaomi has been most bullish, placing enough orders for up to 100 million phones between the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, up 50 percent on projections before the August restrictions according to consultancy Isaiah Research. Oppo and Vivo’s production forecasts had also risen by around 8 percent each since August, with orders for up to 90 million and 70 million handsets respectively, Isaiah Research’s data showed.
Conversely, Huawei orders fell 55 percent to up 42 million handsets in that time.
All four companies declined to comment on the numbers.
Five industry sources on the supply chain side confirmed they had a surge in orders from the three companies.
Some analysts believe the firms might be too optimistic about their targets, but Realme’s Wang said stockpiling of components have also been driven by disruption to production caused by COVID-19 lockdowns earlier in the year and because Huawei’s move to boost its inventories impacted rivals’ supply chains.
The rush to secure supplies has reverberated across the electronics chain, said Paul Weedman, a supply chain project manager. “Prices have been rocketing recently,” he said, noting that it has become much harder to souce LCD screens even for tablets.
Analysts said Huawei’s sale of Honor may partly fend off competitors’ intrusion into the budget-end of the market, provided that Honor is able to resume sourcing US technology.
“We still expect clear year-on-year growth from Huawei and Honor’s smartphone rivals in 2021, but likely at a lower ratio than their earliest expectation.” said Flora Tang, an analyst with research firm Counterpoint.

Topics: telecoms China Huawei

